Renewal and Acceleration with Data – Virtual Webinar – November 8, 2023 – 9:30am -10:40 am CST

In lieu of our traditional in-person Data Conference held annually in Kearney, we have transitioned this event into a series of shorter, informational webinars catering to the needs of Nebraska school districts/systems. Additionally, don’t forget to save the date for 2024 in-person Data Conference held at the Younes Conference Center in Kearny on April 16th & 17th, 2024. The monthly webinar series will be taking the place of the ADVISER District Meetings which previously occurred at 10am on the 2nd Wednesday of each month.

For November, the schedule is:

9:30 am – 10:00 am – ADVISER Monthly Update & Feedback (Max Riener, Data Collections)

10:00 am – 10:30 am – NSCAS Roster (Maggie Sis, Assessment)

10:30 am – 10:40 am – 2024 Conference Update (Bryan Helzer, Data Quality & Support)

Pre- recorded – Early Childhood data – Tammy Hicken (Early Childhood)

The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. To register and for more information please visit: https://nedataconference.com/.