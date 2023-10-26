ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Year-over-year revenue grows 16%, operating profit up 5%, non-GAAP operating profit up 10%

Expects to resume its share repurchase program during upcoming quarter

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended September 30, 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 16% to $1.1 billion; up 15% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin contracted 250 bps to 54.4%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 160 bps to 56.0%

Income from operations increased 5%; non-GAAP operating profit up 10%

Operating cash flow of $286.3 million

Diluted earnings per share of $1.49; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.64

“ResMed has started Fiscal Year 2024 with strong revenue growth driven by ongoing patient flow and solid demand across our global sleep and respiratory care markets, alongside increasing adoption of our outside hospital software solutions,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “Our ability to meet global demand with technologies, including our best-in-class AirSense 11 platform, has positioned us well to continue growing across global markets, with particularly strong growth this quarter in Europe, Asia, and beyond. We’ve begun rolling out AI-driven software products into our digital health ecosystem, which I believe will create a new class of offerings that will allow us to continue to drive long-term, profitable growth. New patient starts on our physician and provider-facing platform, called AirView, and our patient-facing app, called myAir, show very strong patient flow. With these increasing rates of patients activated into the healthcare funnel, I am more confident than ever in our growth strategy and our ability to achieve our goal of improving 250 million lives in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 1,102.3 $ 950.3 16 % 15 % Gross margin 54.4 % 56.9 % (4 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 56.0 % 57.6 % (3 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 222.9 193.9 15 14 Research and development expenses 75.7 63.2 20 21 Income from operations 289.0 275.7 5 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 318.8 290.8 10 Net income 219.4 210.5 4 Non-GAAP net income (B) 241.2 222.1 9 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.43 4 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.64 $ 1.51 9





(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding, the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. (B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Discussion of First Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 15 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 10 percent. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 18 percent on a constant currency basis. Software-as-a-Service revenue increased by 32 percent, reflecting incremental revenue from our acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN and continued organic growth in our SaaS portfolio.

Gross margin decreased by 250 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin decreased by 160 basis points, mainly due to costs associated with a field safety notification on Astral devices and higher component and manufacturing costs, partially offset by a favorable product mix and favorable foreign currency movements.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 14 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses improved to 20.2 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 20.4 percent in the same period of the prior year. The increase in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses and incremental expense associated with our acquisition of MEDIFOX DAN.

Income from operations increased by 5 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 10 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $219.4 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.49. Non-GAAP net income increased by 9% to $241.2 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 9% to $1.64, predominantly attributable to strong sales, partially offset by gross margin contraction.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $286.3 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $219.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $241.2 million. During the quarter we paid $70.6 million in dividends.



Other Business and Operational Highlights

Presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress on topics including improving NIV management, phenotyping, and personalizing OSA therapy, innovative clinical practice in home high-flow therapy, indication of use of ASV therapy, and implementing patient feedback in CPAP therapy management.

Announced and closed the acquisition of privately held Somnoware, a leader in digital sleep and respiratory care diagnostics software for sleep labs and physicians. Somnoware is upstream of and complementary to ResMed’s current post-testing AirView and Brightree offerings and will remain an open platform.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The dividend will have a record date of November 9, 2023, payable on December 14, 2023. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be November 8, 2023, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from November 8, 2023, through November 9, 2023, inclusive.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net revenue $ 1,102,321 $ 950,294 Cost of sales 485,442 403,110 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 8,908 6,374 Astral field safety notification expenses (1) 7,911 — Total cost of sales $ 502,261 $ 409,484 Gross profit $ 600,060 $ 540,810 Selling, general, and administrative 222,874 193,933 Research and development 75,710 63,188 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 12,479 7,950 Total operating expenses $ 311,063 $ 265,071 Income from operations $ 288,997 $ 275,739 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (14,957 ) $ (7,134 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (3,895 ) (2,028 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments (1) (602 ) (3,280 ) Other, net 2,648 (1,504 ) Total other income (expenses), net (16,806 ) (13,946 ) Income before income taxes $ 272,191 $ 261,793 Income taxes 52,769 51,315 Net income $ 219,422 $ 210,478 Basic earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.44 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.43 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.64 $ 1.51 Basic shares outstanding 147,075 146,431 Diluted shares outstanding 147,486 147,134





(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 209,100 $ 227,891 Accounts receivable, net 692,388 704,909 Inventories 958,233 998,012 Prepayments and other current assets 444,864 437,018 Total current assets $ 2,304,585 $ 2,367,830 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 533,985 $ 537,856 Operating lease right-of-use assets 123,416 127,955 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 3,375,420 3,322,640 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 403,380 395,427 Total non-current assets $ 4,436,201 $ 4,383,878 Total assets $ 6,740,786 $ 6,751,708 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 177,048 $ 150,756 Accrued expenses 348,263 365,660 Operating lease liabilities, current 21,795 21,919 Deferred revenue 146,718 138,072 Income taxes payable 67,073 72,224 Short-term debt 9,905 9,902 Total current liabilities $ 770,802 $ 758,533 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 121,492 $ 119,186 Deferred income taxes 87,672 90,650 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 112,448 116,853 Other long-term liabilities 34,328 68,166 Long-term debt 1,351,511 1,431,234 Long-term income taxes payable 12,157 37,183 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,719,608 $ 1,863,272 Total liabilities $ 2,490,410 $ 2,621,805 Stockholders’ equity Common stock $ 588 $ 588 Additional paid-in capital 1,791,351 1,772,083 Retained earnings 4,401,841 4,253,016 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (320,148 ) (272,528 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,250,376 $ 4,129,903 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 6,740,786 $ 6,751,708





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 219,422 $ 210,478 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,934 36,273 Amortization of right-of-use assets 8,508 7,761 Stock-based compensation costs 18,510 16,919 Loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received 3,895 2,028 (Gain) loss on equity investment 602 3,280 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,534 (56,238 ) Inventories, net 26,911 (147,096 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (42,015 ) (36,784 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other (1,018 ) 8,041 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 286,283 $ 44,662 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (30,035 ) (29,056 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (10,831 ) (3,317 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (103,183 ) (19,100 ) Purchases of investments (3,680 ) (4,291 ) Proceeds from exits of investments 250 — (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (1,501 ) (3,042 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (148,980 ) $ (58,806 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 983 2,610 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (225 ) (59 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration (1,293 ) — Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 105,000 50,000 Repayment of borrowings (185,000 ) (30,000 ) Dividends paid (70,597 ) (64,431 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (151,132 ) $ (41,880 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (4,962 ) $ (10,523 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (18,791 ) (66,547 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,891 273,710 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 209,100 $ 207,163





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and restructuring expense related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Revenue $ 1,102,321 $ 950,294 GAAP cost of sales $ 502,261 $ 409,484 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (8,908 ) (6,374 ) Less: Astral field safety notification expenses (A) (7,911 ) — Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 485,442 $ 403,110 GAAP gross profit $ 600,060 $ 540,810 GAAP gross margin 54.4 % 56.9 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 616,879 $ 547,184 Non-GAAP gross margin 56.0 % 57.6 %



The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP income from operations $ 288,997 $ 275,739 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 8,908 6,374 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 12,479 7,950 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 483 745 Astral field safety notification expenses (A) 7,911 — Non-GAAP income from operations $ 318,778 $ 290,808





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 GAAP net income $ 219,422 $ 210,478 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 8,908 6,374 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 12,479 7,950 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 483 745 Astral field safety notification expenses (A) 7,911 — Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (A) (8,019 ) (3,458 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 241,184 $ 222,089 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,486 147,134 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.49 $ 1.43 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.64 $ 1.51





(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, Astral field safety notification expenses, and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.



ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.



Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30,

2023 (A) September 30,

2022 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 345.9 $ 339.5 2 % Masks and other 292.5 238.6 23 Total U.S., Canada and Latin America $ 638.4 $ 578.1 10 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 218.8 $ 178.0 23 % 20 % Masks and other 105.8 88.3 20 15 Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets $ 324.7 $ 266.3 22 18 Global revenue Total Devices $ 564.7 $ 517.6 9 % 8 % Total Masks and other 398.3 326.9 22 21 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 963.0 $ 844.4 14 13 Software-as-a-Service 139.3 105.9 32 Total $ 1,102.3 $ 950.3 16 15





(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding. (B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



