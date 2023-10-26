Rumble Announces Participation in Upcoming New York Investor Conferences

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble Inc. (Nasdaq: RUM) (“Rumble” or “Company”), the video-sharing platform and cloud services provider, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media, Telecommunications Conference



Date: November 15, 2023



Location: Intercontinental New York Barclay, New York, NY



Fireside Chat: 3:35pm Eastern Time



Webcast: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/tmit2023/G3Il0i.cfm

DA Davidson 2023 Technology Summit



Date: November 16, 2023



Location: The Thompson Hotel Central Park, New York, NY



Fireside Chat: 8:00am Eastern Time



Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco65/rum/1779512

Rumble’s management, including its Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski, will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. To schedule a meeting with Rumble’s management, please contact your RBC or DA Davidson representative, or you may also email your meeting request to investors@rumble.com.

Access to the live webcasts of the fireside chats being held during each of the conferences will be available in the Company Events section of Rumble’s Investor Relations website at investors.rumble.com.

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform and cloud services provider that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble’s mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit corp.rumble.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Source: Rumble Inc.