MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2023

IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or the "Company”) today reported results for the third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights1

  • Net income of $9.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the linked quarter.
  • Annualized loan growth of 4.8%.
  • Core deposits increased $83.2 million or 2%.
  • Nonperforming assets ratio of 0.45%; net charge-off ratio was 0.04%.
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 66.06%.
  • Announced sale of Florida operations and acquisition of Denver Bankshares, Inc. ("Denver Bankshares") in strategic geographic repositioning.

Subsequent Events

  • On October 24, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share.

CEO COMMENTARY

Charles (Chip) Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Despite the difficult interest rate environment, which continues to compress our net interest margin, we had another strong quarter of strategic plan execution, highlighted by the September announcement of the sale of our Florida operations, with the proceeds reinvested into the acquisition of Denver Bankshares. These two transactions align our geographic footprint with our Strategic Plan, while accelerating our Denver market growth by three to four years. We are confident in our ability to integrate this low-risk merger, while continuing our growth trajectory in the attractive Denver MSA. Also, in the third quarter of 2023, our Treasury Management initiatives and client acquisition strategies resulted in balanced loan and deposit growth, providing ample flexibility for future, selective loan growth. Asset quality metrics were affected by one senior living credit moving to non-accrual, however, charge-offs and 30-89 day past dues remain at historically low levels. We remain diligent as uncertain economic conditions begin to normalize asset quality migration.”

Mr. Reeves continued, “While we continue to invest for growth, we are also laser focused on improving our operational effectiveness. Expenses in the quarter were well-controlled and our cost savings initiative to reduce noninterest expense by 2.5% is well underway. To conclude, we've made substantial progress executing our strategic initiatives over the last two quarters, and while we have more to do, I could not be more pleased with our team and the execution of our strategic initiatives.”

_______________
1 Third Quarter Summary compares to the second quarter of 2023 (the "linked quarter") unless noted.

    As of or for the quarter ended   Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts and as noted)

   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Financial Results                    
Revenue   $ 44,436     $ 45,708     $ 58,321     $ 126,174     $ 159,373  
Credit loss expense     1,551       1,597       638       4,081       3,920  
Noninterest expense     31,544       34,919       34,623       99,782       98,348  
Net income     9,138       7,594       18,317       18,129       44,833  
Per Common Share                    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.58     $ 0.48     $ 1.17     $ 1.15     $ 2.86  
Book value     32.21       31.96       30.23       32.21       30.23  
Tangible book value(1)     26.60       26.26       24.17       26.60       24.17  
Balance Sheet & Credit Quality                    
Loans In millions   $ 4,066.0     $ 4,018.6     $ 3,746.3     $ 4,066.0     $ 3,746.3  
Investment securities In millions     1,958.5       2,003.1       2,299.9       1,958.5       2,299.9  
Deposits In millions     5,363.3       5,445.4       5,476.8       5,363.3       5,476.8  
Net loan charge-offs In millions     0.5       0.9       0.6       1.7       3.1  
Allowance for credit losses ratio     1.27 %     1.25 %     1.39 %     1.27 %     1.39 %
Selected Ratios                    
Return on average assets     0.56 %     0.47 %     1.13 %     0.37 %     0.97 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)     2.35 %     2.52 %     3.08 %     2.54 %     2.92 %
Return on average equity     7.14 %     6.03 %     14.56 %     4.81 %     11.81 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)     9.68 %     8.50 %     19.32 %     7.03 %     15.28 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     66.06 %     71.13 %     53.67 %     66.40 %     56.70 %
 

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

REVENUE REVIEW

Revenue
               Change     Change  
              3Q23 vs     3Q23 vs  
(Dollars in thousands)   3Q23   2Q23   3Q22   2Q23     3Q22  
Net interest income   $ 34,575     $ 36,962     $ 45,733       (6 )%     (24 )%
Noninterest income     9,861       8,746       12,588       13 %     (22 )%
Total revenue, net of interest expense   $ 44,436     $ 45,708     $ 58,321       (3 )%     (24 )%
 

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $1.3 million from the second quarter of 2023 as a result of lower net interest income, partially offset by higher noninterest income. Compared to the third quarter of 2022, total revenue decreased $13.9 million due to lower net interest income and noninterest income.

Net interest income of $34.6 million for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $2.4 million from the second quarter of 2023 and $11.2 million from the third quarter of 2022 as a result of higher funding costs and volumes and lower interest earning asset volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields.

The Company's tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.35% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 2.52% in the second quarter of 2023, as higher earning asset yields were more than offset by increased funding costs. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 35 basis points ("bps") to 2.33%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.05%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.29%, and long-term debt costs of 6.78%, which increased 26 bps, 138 bps and 40 bps, respectively from the second quarter of 2023. Total interest earning assets yield increased 12 bps from the second quarter of 2023, as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 14 bps and 1 bp, respectively. Our cycle-to-date interest bearing deposit beta was 34%.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.35% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.08% in the third quarter of 2022, driven by higher funding costs and volumes, partially offset by higher interest earning asset yields. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 169 bps to 2.33%, due to interest bearing deposit costs of 2.05%, short-term borrowing costs of 4.29%, and long-term debt costs of 6.78%, which increased 159 bps, 295 bps and 208 bps, respectively from the third quarter of 2022. Total interest earning assets yield increased 67 bps from the third quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of an increase in loan and securities yields of 75 bps and 9 bps, respectively.

Noninterest Income
             Change   Change
              3Q23 vs   3Q23 vs
(In thousands) 3Q23   2Q23   3Q22   2Q23   3Q22
Investment services and trust activities $ 3,004     $ 3,119     $ 2,876       (4 )%     4 %
Service charges and fees   2,146       2,047       2,075       5 %     3 %
Card revenue   1,817       1,847       1,898       (2 )%     (4 )%
Loan revenue   1,462       909       1,722       61 %     (15 )%
Bank-owned life insurance   626       616       579       2 %     8 %
Investment securities gains (losses), net   79       (2 )     (163 )     n / m       (148 )%
Other   727       210       3,601       246 %     (80 )%
Total noninterest income $ 9,861     $ 8,746     $ 12,588       13 %     (22 )%
Results are not meaningful (n/m)                                      

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 increased $1.1 million from the linked quarter due primarily to a $0.6 million favorable change in loan revenue, coupled with a $0.5 million increase in other revenue. Loan revenue reflected a favorable quarter-over quarter change in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights of $0.9 million, partially offset by a decrease in loan sale gains generated by our governmental lending business and a decrease in revenue in our mortgage origination business. Other revenue reflected an increase of $0.6 million in swap origination fee income. Noninterest income decreased $2.7 million from the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to the decline of $2.9 million in other revenue stemming from a one-time settlement recognized in the third quarter of 2022.

EXPENSE REVIEW

Noninterest Expense
             Change   Change
              3Q23 vs   2Q23 vs
(In thousands) 3Q23   2Q23   3Q22   2Q23   3Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $ 18,558     $ 20,386     $ 20,046     (9 )%   (7 )%
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,405       2,574       2,577     (7 )%   (7 )%
Equipment   2,123       2,435       2,358     (13 )%   (10 )%
Legal and professional   1,678       1,682       2,012     %   (17 )%
Data processing   1,504       1,521       1,731     (1 )%   (13 )%
Marketing   782       1,142       1,139     (32 )%   (31 )%
Amortization of intangibles   1,460       1,594       1,789     (8 )%   (18 )%
FDIC insurance   783       862       415     (9 )%   89 %
Communications   206       260       302     (21 )%   (32 )%
Foreclosed assets, net   2       (6 )     42     (133 )%   (95 )%
Other   2,043       2,469       2,212     (17 )%   (8 )%
Total noninterest expense $ 31,544     $ 34,919     $ 34,623     (10 )%   (9 )%


Merger-related Expenses
          
(In thousands) 3Q23   2Q23   3Q22
Compensation and employee benefits $     $     $ 132  
Equipment               14  
Legal and professional   11             193  
Data processing               304  
Marketing               90  
Other               30  
Total merger-related expenses $ 11     $     $ 763  

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $3.4 million, or 9.7%, from the linked quarter with overall decreases in all noninterest expense categories except foreclosed assets, net. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits reflected a reduction of $1.1 million in severance expense, as well as a reduction of $1.1 million in medical insurance benefit expense, driven primarily by accrual adjustments. The $0.4 million decline in other noninterest expense was driven by various changes, including $0.2 million of executive relocation expense recognized in the linked quarter that did not recur and reduced loan expenses by $0.2 million. The $0.4 million decrease in marketing reflected a decline in advertising and sponsorships.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 decreased $3.1 million, or 8.9%, from the third quarter of 2022, with overall decreases in all noninterest expense categories except FDIC insurance. These decreases primarily reflected a $1.8 million decline in employee benefits and incentives and commission expense, coupled with a $0.8 million decrease in merger-related expenses.

The Company's effective income tax rate increased to 19.4% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 17.4% in the linked quarter. The higher effective income tax rate reflected an adjustment to the full-year 2023 estimated taxable income in the Company's annual effective tax rate calculation. The effective income tax rate for the full year 2023 is expected to be in the range of 18% - 20%.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

Total assets were $6.47 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $6.52 billion at June 30, 2023 and $6.49 billion at September 30, 2022. The decrease from June 30, 2023 was driven by lower cash and securities balances, partially offset by higher loan balances. Compared to September 30, 2022, the decrease was due primarily to lower securities balances resulting from the balance sheet repositioning executed in the first quarter of 2023 as well as lower cash balances, partially offset by higher loan balances.

Loans Held for Investment
 September 30, 2023
 		  June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands)   Balance       % of Total
       Balance
       % of Total
       Balance
       % of Total
  
Commercial and industrial $ 1,078,773       26.5 %   $ 1,089,269       27.1 %   $ 1,041,662       27.8 %
Agricultural   111,950       2.8       106,148       2.6       116,229       3.1  
Commercial real estate                                  
Construction and development   331,868       8.2       313,836       7.8       276,941       7.4  
Farmland   182,621       4.5       183,378       4.6       183,581       4.9  
Multifamily   337,509       8.3       305,519       7.6       222,592       5.9  
Other   1,324,019       32.5       1,331,886       33.1       1,226,983       32.8  
Total commercial real estate   2,176,017       53.5       2,134,619       53.1       1,910,097       51.0  
Residential real estate                                  
One-to-four family first liens   456,771       11.2       448,096       11.2       446,373       11.9  
One-to-four family junior liens   173,275       4.3       168,755       4.2       157,276       4.2  
Total residential real estate   630,046       15.5       616,851       15.4       603,649       16.1  
Consumer   69,183       1.7       71,762       1.8       74,652       2.0  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 4,065,969       100.0 %   $ 4,018,649       100.0 %   $ 3,746,289       100.0 %
                                   
Total commitments to extend credit $ 1,251,345             $ 1,296,719             $ 1,159,323          

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $47.3 million, or 1.2%, to $4.07 billion from $4.02 billion at June 30, 2023. This increase was driven by new loan production in the third quarter of 2023.

Investment Securities September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     % of Total     Balance     % of Total     Balance     % of Total  
Available for sale $ 872,770       44.6 %   $ 903,520       45.1 %   $ 1,153,304       50.1 %
Held to maturity   1,085,751       55.4 %     1,099,569       54.9 %     1,146,583       49.9 %
Total investment securities $ 1,958,521             $ 2,003,089             $ 2,299,887          

Investment securities at September 30, 2023 were $1.96 billion, decreasing $44.6 million from June 30, 2023 and $341.4 million from September 30, 2022. The decrease from the second quarter of 2023 was due primarily to paydowns, calls, and maturities. The decrease from the third quarter of 2022 was due primarily to the balance sheet repositioning executed in the first quarter of 2023.

Deposits September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     % of Total     Balance     % of Total     Balance     % of Total  
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 924,213       17.2 %   $ 897,923       16.5 %   $ 1,139,694       20.8 %
Interest checking deposits   1,334,481       24.9       1,397,276       25.7       1,705,289       31.2  
Money market deposits   1,127,287       21.0       1,096,432       20.1       991,783       18.1  
Savings deposits   619,805       11.6       585,967       10.8       700,843       12.8  
Time deposits of $250 and under   703,646       13.1       648,586       11.9       537,616       9.8  
Total core deposits   4,709,432       87.8       4,626,184       85.0       5,075,225       92.7  
Brokered time deposits   220,063       4.1       365,623       6.7              
Time deposits over $250   433,829       8.1       453,640       8.3       401,557       7.3  
Total deposits $ 5,363,324       100.0 %   $ 5,445,447       100.0 %   $ 5,476,782       100.0 %

Total deposits declined $82.1 million, or 1.5%, to $5.36 billion from $5.45 billion at June 30, 2023. Brokered deposits decreased $145.6 million from $365.6 million at June 30, 2023. Core deposits increased $83.2 million from June 30, 2023.

Borrowed Funds September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     % of Total     Balance     % of Total     Balance     % of Total  
Short-term borrowings $ 373,956       75.0 %   $ 362,054       74.2 %   $ 304,536       66.4 %
Long-term debt   124,526       25.0 %     125,752       25.8 %     154,190       33.6 %
Total borrowed funds $ 498,482             $ 487,806             $ 458,726          

Total borrowed funds were $498.5 million at September 30, 2023 an increase of $10.7 million from June 30, 2023 and an increase of $39.8 million from September 30, 2022. The increase when compared to the linked quarter was due to increased Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings, partially offset by a reduction in securities sold under agreements to repurchase. The increase when compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to Bank Term Funding Program borrowings of $225 million, as compared to no such borrowings in the prior year, partially offset by a reduction in securities sold under agreements to repurchase and Federal Home Loan Bank overnight borrowings.

Capital September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands) 2023 (1)     2023       2022  
Total shareholders' equity $ 505,411     $ 501,341     $ 472,229  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (84,606 )     (82,704 )     (96,623 )
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Consolidated          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   8.58 %     8.47 %     8.24 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   9.52 %     9.36 %     9.18 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   10.31 %     10.15 %     9.97 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.45 %     12.26 %     12.10 %
MidWestOne Bank          
Tier 1 leverage to average assets ratio   9.51 %     9.42 %     9.31 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.43 %     11.31 %     11.26 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   11.43 %     11.31 %     11.26 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio   12.36 %     12.22 %     12.17 %

(1) Regulatory capital ratios for September 30, 2023 are preliminary

Total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2023 increased $4.1 million from June 30, 2023, driven by the benefit of third quarter net income, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss and dividends paid during the third quarter of 2023.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss at September 30, 2023 increased $1.9 million compared to June 30, 2023, primarily due to a decrease in available for sale securities valuations. Accumulated other comprehensive loss decreased $12.0 million from September 30, 2022.

On October 24, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.2425 per common share. The dividend is payable December 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023.

No common shares were repurchased by the Company during the period June 30, 2023 through September 30, 2023 or for the subsequent period through October 26, 2023. The current share repurchase program allows for the repurchase of up to $15.0 million of the Company's common shares.

CREDIT QUALITY REVIEW

Credit Quality

 As of or For the Three Months Ended
September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2023       2023       2022  
Credit loss expense related to loans $ 1,651     $ 1,497     $ 338  
Net charge-offs   451       897       588  
Allowance for credit losses   51,600       50,400       52,100  
Pass $ 3,785,908     $ 3,769,309     $ 3,550,695  
Special Mention / Watch   163,222       133,904       101,255  
Classified   116,839       115,436       94,339  
Loans greater than 30 days past due and accruing $ 6,449     $ 6,201     $ 5,960  
Nonperforming loans $ 28,987     $ 14,448     $ 25,963  
Nonperforming assets   28,987       14,448       26,066  
Net charge-off ratio(1)   0.04 %     0.09 %     0.06 %
Classified loans ratio(2)   2.87 %     2.87 %     2.52 %
Nonperforming loans ratio(3)   0.71 %     0.36 %     0.69 %
Nonperforming assets ratio(4)   0.45 %     0.22 %     0.40 %
Allowance for credit losses ratio(5)   1.27 %     1.25 %     1.39 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio(6)   178.63 %     355.03 %     208.18 %

(1) Net charge-off ratio is calculated as annualized net charge-offs divided by the sum of average loans held for investment, net of unearned income and average loans held for sale, during the period.
(2) Classified loans ratio is calculated as classified loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(3) Nonperforming loans ratio is calculated as nonperforming loans divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(4) Nonperforming assets ratio is calculated as nonperforming assets divided by total assets at the end of the period.
(5) Allowance for credit losses ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at the end of the period.
(6) Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans ratio is calculated as allowance for credit losses divided by nonaccrual loans at the end of the period.

Compared to the linked quarter, nonperforming loans and assets ratios increased 35 bps and 23 bps, respectively, and when compared to the prior year increased 2 bps and 5 bps, respectively, to 0.71% and 0.45%, primarily due to the downgrade of a single commercial relationship.   

As of September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses was $51.6 million, or 1.27% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $50.4 million, or 1.25% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, at June 30, 2023. Credit loss expense of $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to loan growth.

Nonperforming Loans Roll Forward
(Dollars in thousands)		   Nonaccrual       90+ Days Past Due & Still Accruing       Total  
Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 14,196     $ 252     $ 14,448  
Loans placed on nonaccrual or 90+ days past due & still accruing   16,394       140       16,534  
Proceeds related to repayment or sale   (799 )     (1 )     (800 )
Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due   (298 )     (252 )     (550 )
Charge-offs   (603 )     (39 )     (642 )
Transfers to foreclosed assets   (3 )           (3 )
Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 28,887     $ 100     $ 28,987  

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. CT on Friday, October 27, 2023. To participate, you may pre-register for this call utilizing the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=03182047&confId=56188. After pre-registering for this event you will receive your access details via email. On the day of the call, you are also able to dial 1-833-470-1428 using an access code of 146099 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until January 25, 2024 by calling 1-866-813-9403 and using the replay access code of 205972. A transcript of the call will also be available on the Company’s web site (www.midwestonefinancial.com) within three business days of the call.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.bank. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the risks of mergers or branch sales (including with Iowa First Bancshares Corp. and Denver Bankshares, Inc.), including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (2) credit quality deterioration, pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values, or other uncertainties, including the impact of inflationary pressures on economic conditions and our business, resulting in an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the credit loss expense, and a reduction in net earnings; (3) the effects of recent and potential additional increases in inflation and interest rates, including on our net income and the value of our securities portfolio; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; (8) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators, including the new 1.0% excise tax on stock buybacks by publicly traded companies and any changes in response to the recent failures of other banks; (9) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (10) the sufficiency of the allowance for credit losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (11) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (12) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (13) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, financial technology companies, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing similar services; (14) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for credit losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (15) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (16) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (17) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (18) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (19) changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business, including the risk of a recession; (20) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (21) war or terrorist activities, including the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, widespread disease or pandemic, or other adverse external events, which may cause deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (22) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches, or failures of our information security controls or cyber-security related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools; (23) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; (24) effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including its effects on the economic environment, our customers, employees and supply chain; (25) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits; (26) the effects of recent developments and events in the financial services industry, including the large-scale deposit withdrawals over a short period of time at other banks that resulted in failure of those institutions; and (27) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(In thousands)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 71,015     $ 75,955     $ 63,945     $ 83,990     $ 77,513  
Interest earning deposits in banks   3,773       68,603       5,273       2,445       1,001  
Total cash and cash equivalents   74,788       144,558       69,218       86,435       78,514  
Debt securities available for sale at fair value   872,770       903,520       954,074       1,153,547       1,153,304  
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost   1,085,751       1,099,569       1,117,709       1,129,421       1,146,583  
Total securities   1,958,521       2,003,089       2,071,783       2,282,968       2,299,887  
Loans held for sale   2,528       2,821       2,553       612       2,320  
Gross loans held for investment   4,078,060       4,031,377       3,932,900       3,854,791       3,761,664  
Unearned income, net   (12,091 )     (12,728 )     (13,535 )     (14,267 )     (15,375 )
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,065,969       4,018,649       3,919,365       3,840,524       3,746,289  
Allowance for credit losses   (51,600 )     (50,400 )     (49,800 )     (49,200 )     (52,100 )
Total loans held for investment, net   4,014,369       3,968,249       3,869,565       3,791,324       3,694,189  
Premises and equipment, net   85,589       85,831       86,208       87,125       87,732  
Goodwill   62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477       62,477  
Other intangible assets, net   25,510       26,969       28,563       30,315       32,086  
Foreclosed assets, net                     103       103  
Other assets   244,036       227,495       219,585       236,517       233,753  
Total assets $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061  
LIABILITIES                   
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 924,213     $ 897,923     $ 989,469     $ 1,053,450     $ 1,139,694  
Interest bearing deposits   4,439,111       4,547,524       4,565,684       4,415,492       4,337,088  
Total deposits   5,363,324       5,445,447       5,555,153       5,468,942       5,476,782  
Short-term borrowings   373,956       362,054       143,981       391,873       304,536  
Long-term debt   124,526       125,752       137,981       139,210       154,190  
Other liabilities   100,601       86,895       72,187       85,058       83,324  
Total liabilities   5,962,407       6,020,148       5,909,302       6,085,083       6,018,832  
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                   
Common stock   16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581       16,581  
Additional paid-in capital   301,889       301,424       300,966       302,085       301,418  
Retained earnings   295,862       290,548       286,767       289,289       276,998  
Treasury stock   (24,315 )     (24,508 )     (24,779 )     (26,115 )     (26,145 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (84,606 )     (82,704 )     (78,885 )     (89,047 )     (96,623 )
Total shareholders' equity   505,411       501,341       500,650       492,793       472,229  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061  
                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FIVE QUARTER AND YEAR TO DATE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)   2023       2023       2023       2022       2022       2023       2022  
Interest income                          
Loans, including fees $ 51,870     $ 49,726     $ 46,490     $ 43,769     $ 40,451     $ 148,086     $ 104,515  
Taxable investment securities   9,526       9,734       10,444       10,685       10,635       29,704       28,334  
Tax-exempt investment securities   1,802       1,822       2,127       2,303       2,326       5,751       7,076  
Other   374       68       244             9       686       77  
Total interest income   63,572       61,350       59,305       56,757       53,421       184,227       140,002  
Interest expense                          
Deposits   23,128       20,117       15,319       9,127       5,035       58,564       11,118  
Short-term borrowings   3,719       2,118       1,786       1,955       767       7,623       1,115  
Long-term debt   2,150       2,153       2,124       2,111       1,886       6,427       4,975  
Total interest expense   28,997       24,388       19,229       13,193       7,688       72,614       17,208  
Net interest income   34,575       36,962       40,076       43,564       45,733       111,613       122,794  
Credit loss expense   1,551       1,597       933       572       638       4,081       3,920  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   33,024       35,365       39,143       42,992       45,095       107,532       118,874  
Noninterest income (loss)                          
Investment services and trust activities   3,004       3,119       2,933       2,666       2,876       9,056       8,557  
Service charges and fees   2,146       2,047       2,008       2,028       2,075       6,201       5,449  
Card revenue   1,817       1,847       1,748       1,784       1,898       5,412       5,426  
Loan revenue   1,462       909       1,420       966       1,722       3,791       9,538  
Bank-owned life insurance   626       616       602       637       579       1,844       1,668  
Investment securities (losses) gains, net   79       (2 )     (13,170 )     (1 )     (163 )     (13,093 )     272  
Other   727       210       413       2,860       3,601       1,350       5,669  
Total noninterest income (loss)   9,861       8,746       (4,046 )     10,940       12,588       14,561       36,579  
Noninterest expense                          
Compensation and employee benefits   18,558       20,386       19,607       20,438       20,046       58,551       57,665  
Occupancy expense of premises, net   2,405       2,574       2,746       2,663       2,577       7,725       7,609  
Equipment   2,123       2,435       2,171       2,327       2,358       6,729       6,366  
Legal and professional   1,678       1,682       1,736       1,846       2,012       5,096       6,800  
Data processing   1,504       1,521       1,363       1,375       1,731       4,388       4,199  
Marketing   782       1,142       986       947       1,139       2,910       3,325  
Amortization of intangibles   1,460       1,594       1,752       1,770       1,789       4,806       4,299  
FDIC insurance   783       862       749       405       415       2,394       1,255  
Communications   206       260       261       285       302       727       840  
Foreclosed assets, net   2       (6 )     (28 )     48       42       (32 )     (66 )
Other   2,043       2,469       1,976       2,336       2,212       6,488       6,056  
Total noninterest expense   31,544       34,919       33,319       34,440       34,623       99,782       98,348  
Income before income tax expense   11,341       9,192       1,778       19,492       23,060       22,311       57,105  
Income tax expense   2,203       1,598       381       3,490       4,743       4,182       12,272  
Net income $ 9,138     $ 7,594     $ 1,397     $ 16,002     $ 18,317     $ 18,129     $ 44,833  
                           
Earnings per common share                          
Basic $ 0.58     $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 1.16     $ 2.86  
Diluted $ 0.58     $ 0.48     $ 0.09     $ 1.02     $ 1.17     $ 1.15     $ 2.86  
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding   15,689       15,680       15,650       15,624       15,623       15,673       15,658  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   15,711       15,689       15,691       15,693       15,654       15,696       15,686  
Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2425     $ 0.2375     $ 0.2375     $ 0.7275     $ 0.7125  
                                                       

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL STATISTICS

  As of or for the Three Months Ended   As of or for the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Earnings:                  
Net interest income $ 34,575     $ 36,962     $ 45,733     $ 111,613     $ 122,794  
Noninterest income   9,861       8,746       12,588       14,561       36,579  
Total revenue, net of interest expense   44,436       45,708       58,321       126,174       159,373  
Credit loss expense   1,551       1,597       638       4,081       3,920  
Noninterest expense   31,544       34,919       34,623       99,782       98,348  
Income before income tax expense   11,341       9,192       23,060       22,311       57,105  
Income tax expense   2,203       1,598       4,743       4,182       12,272  
Net income $ 9,138     $ 7,594     $ 18,317     $ 18,129     $ 44,833  
Per Share Data:                  
Diluted earnings $ 0.58     $ 0.48     $ 1.17     $ 1.15     $ 2.86  
Book value   32.21       31.96       30.23       32.21       30.23  
Tangible book value(1)   26.60       26.26       24.17       26.60       24.17  
Ending Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,491,061     $ 6,467,818     $ 6,491,061  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income   4,065,969       4,018,649       3,746,289       4,065,969       3,746,289  
Total securities   1,958,521       2,003,089       2,299,887       1,958,521       2,299,887  
Total deposits   5,363,324       5,445,447       5,476,782       5,363,324       5,476,782  
Short-term borrowings   373,956       362,054       304,536       373,956       304,536  
Long-term debt   124,526       125,752       154,190       124,526       154,190  
Total shareholders' equity   505,411       501,341       472,229       505,411       472,229  
Average Balance Sheet:                  
Average total assets $ 6,452,815     $ 6,465,810     $ 6,457,647     $ 6,480,636     $ 6,152,390  
Average total loans   4,019,852       4,003,717       3,673,379       3,964,119       3,416,600  
Average total deposits   5,379,871       5,454,517       5,507,482       5,459,749       5,246,183  
Financial Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.56 %     0.47 %     1.13 %     0.37 %     0.97 %
Return on average equity   7.14 %     6.03 %     14.56 %     4.81 %     11.81 %
Return on average tangible equity(1)   9.68 %     8.50 %     19.32 %     7.03 %     15.28 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   66.06 %     71.13 %     53.67 %     66.40 %     56.70 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)   2.35 %     2.52 %     3.08 %     2.54 %     2.92 %
Loans to deposits ratio   75.81 %     73.80 %     68.40 %     75.81 %     68.40 %
Common equity ratio   7.81 %     7.69 %     7.28 %     7.81 %     7.28 %
Tangible common equity ratio(1)   6.54 %     6.40 %     5.90 %     6.54 %     5.90 %
Credit Risk Profile:                  
Total nonperforming loans $ 28,987     $ 14,448     $ 25,963     $ 28,987     $ 25,963  
Nonperforming loans ratio   0.71 %     0.36 %     0.69 %     0.71 %     0.69 %
Total nonperforming assets $ 28,987     $ 14,448     $ 26,066     $ 28,987     $ 26,066  
Nonperforming assets ratio   0.45 %     0.22 %     0.40 %     0.45 %     0.40 %
Net charge-offs $ 451     $ 897     $ 588     $ 1,681     $ 3,091  
Net charge-off ratio   0.04 %     0.09 %     0.06 %     0.06 %     0.12 %
Allowance for credit losses $ 51,600     $ 50,400     $ 52,100     $ 51,600     $ 52,100  
Allowance for credit losses ratio   1.27 %     1.25 %     1.39 %     1.27 %     1.39 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual ratio   178.63 %     355.03 %     208.18 %     178.63 %     208.18 %
                   

 (1) Non-GAAP measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.  

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                                  
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 4,019,852   $ 52,605   5.19 %   $ 4,003,717   $ 50,439   5.05 %   $ 3,673,379   $ 41,124   4.44 %
Taxable investment securities   1,637,259     9,526   2.31 %     1,698,003     9,734   2.30 %     1,939,517     10,635   2.18 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   341,330     2,234   2.60 %     345,934     2,253   2.61 %     431,898     2,922   2.68 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   1,978,589     11,760   2.36 %     2,043,937     11,987   2.35 %     2,371,415     13,557   2.27 %
Other   34,195     374   4.34 %     9,078     68   3.00 %     6,070     9   0.59 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,032,636   $ 64,739   4.26 %   $ 6,056,732   $ 62,494   4.14 %   $ 6,050,864   $ 54,690   3.59 %
Other assets   420,179             409,078             406,783        
Total assets $ 6,452,815           $ 6,465,810           $ 6,457,647        
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                  
Interest checking deposits $ 1,354,597   $ 2,179   0.64 %   $ 1,420,741   $ 1,971   0.56 %   $ 1,725,000   $ 1,463   0.34 %
Money market deposits   1,112,149     7,402   2.64 %     999,436     5,299   2.13 %     1,016,005     1,268   0.50 %
Savings deposits   603,628     749   0.49 %     603,905     288   0.19 %     710,836     297   0.17 %
Time deposits   1,403,504     12,798   3.62 %     1,490,332     12,559   3.38 %     913,307     2,007   0.87 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,473,878     23,128   2.05 %     4,514,414     20,117   1.79 %     4,365,148     5,035   0.46 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   66,020     85   0.51 %     159,583     423   1.06 %     144,628     228   0.63 %
Other short-term borrowings   277,713     3,634   5.19 %     132,495     1,695   5.13 %     83,086     539   2.57 %
Short-term borrowings   343,733     3,719   4.29 %     292,078     2,118   2.91 %     227,714     767   1.34 %
Long-term debt   125,737     2,150   6.78 %     135,329     2,153   6.38 %     159,125     1,886   4.70 %
Total borrowed funds   469,470     5,869   4.96 %     427,407     4,271   4.01 %     386,839     2,653   2.72 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,943,348   $ 28,997   2.33 %   $ 4,941,821   $ 24,388   1.98 %   $ 4,751,987   $ 7,688   0.64 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   905,993             940,103             1,142,334        
Other liabilities   95,408             78,898             64,063        
Shareholders’ equity   508,066             504,988             499,263        
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,452,815           $ 6,465,810           $ 6,457,647        
Net interest income(2)     $ 35,742           $ 38,106           $ 47,002    
Net interest spread(2)         1.93 %           2.16 %           2.95 %
Net interest margin(2)         2.35 %           2.52 %           3.08 %
                                   
Total deposits(5) $ 5,379,871   $ 23,128   1.71 %   $ 5,454,517   $ 20,117   1.48 %   $ 5,507,482   $ 5,035   0.36 %
Cost of funds(6)         1.97 %           1.66 %           0.52 %
                                         

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $141 thousand, $79 thousand, and $35 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $791 thousand, $1.0 million, and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $735 thousand, $713 thousand, and $673 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $432 thousand, $431 thousand, and $596 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS

  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost 		  Average
Balance 		  Interest
Income/
Expense 		  Average
Yield/
Cost
ASSETS                      
Loans, including fees (1)(2)(3) $ 3,964,119     $ 150,250       5.07 %   $ 3,416,600     $ 106,297       4.16 %
Taxable investment securities   1,714,912       29,704       2.32 %     1,899,907       28,334       1.99 %
Tax-exempt investment securities (2)(4)   361,254       7,136       2.64 %     440,542       8,895       2.70 %
Total securities held for investment(2)   2,076,166       36,840       2.37 %     2,340,449       37,229       2.13 %
Other   22,741       686       4.03 %     25,972       77       0.40 %
Total interest earning assets(2) $ 6,063,026     $ 187,776       4.14 %   $ 5,783,021     $ 143,603       3.32 %
Other assets   417,610               369,369          
Total assets $ 6,480,636             $ 6,152,390          
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                      
Interest checking deposits $ 1,429,804     $ 5,999       0.56 %   $ 1,642,849     $ 3,713       0.30 %
Money market deposits   1,014,708       15,970       2.10 %     991,338       2,338       0.32 %
Savings deposits   620,011       1,309       0.28 %     671,917       863       0.17 %
Time deposits   1,437,122       35,286       3.28 %     877,923       4,204       0.64 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,501,645       58,564       1.74 %     4,184,027       11,118       0.36 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   123,512       958       1.04 %     152,663       435       0.38 %
Other short-term borrowings   174,448       6,665       5.11 %     42,952       680       2.12 %
Short-term borrowings   297,960       7,623       3.42 %     195,615       1,115       0.76 %
Long-term debt   133,375       6,427       6.44 %     148,053       4,975       4.49 %
Total borrowed funds   431,335       14,050       4.36 %     343,668       6,090       2.37 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 4,932,980     $ 72,614       1.97 %   $ 4,527,695     $ 17,208       0.51 %
Noninterest bearing deposits   958,104               1,062,156          
Other liabilities   85,650               54,775          
Shareholders’ equity   503,902               507,764          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,480,636             $ 6,152,390          
Net interest income(2)     $ 115,162             $ 126,395      
Net interest spread(2)           2.17 %             2.81 %
Net interest margin(2)           2.54 %             2.92 %
                       
Total deposits(5) $ 5,459,749     $ 58,564       1.43 %   $ 5,246,183     $ 11,118       0.28 %
Cost of funds(6)           1.65 %             0.41 %
                               

(1) Average balance includes nonaccrual loans.
(2) Tax equivalent. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(3) Interest income includes net loan fees, loan purchase discount accretion and tax equivalent adjustments. Net loan fees were $315 thousand and $678 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Loan purchase discount accretion was $3.0 million and $3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. Tax equivalent adjustments were $2.2 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(4) Interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments of $1.4 million and $1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
(6) Cost of funds is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by the sum of average total deposits and borrowed funds.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), core net interest margin, loan yield (tax equivalent), core yield on loans, efficiency ratio, and adjusted earnings. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Book Value per Share/Tangible Common Equity Ratio   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2023       2023       2022       2022  
Total shareholders’ equity   $ 505,411     $ 501,341     $ 500,650     $ 492,793     $ 472,229  
Intangible assets, net     (87,987 )     (89,446 )     (91,040 )     (92,792 )     (94,563 )
Tangible common equity   $ 417,424     $ 411,895     $ 409,610     $ 400,001     $ 377,666  
                     
Total assets   $ 6,467,818     $ 6,521,489     $ 6,409,952     $ 6,577,876     $ 6,491,061  
Intangible assets, net     (87,987 )     (89,446 )     (91,040 )     (92,792 )     (94,563 )
Tangible assets   $ 6,379,831     $ 6,432,043     $ 6,318,912     $ 6,485,084     $ 6,396,498  
                     
Book value per share   $ 32.21     $ 31.96     $ 31.94     $ 31.54     $ 30.23  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 26.60     $ 26.26     $ 26.13     $ 25.60     $ 24.17  
Shares outstanding     15,691,738       15,685,123       15,675,325       15,623,977       15,622,825  
                     
Common equity ratio     7.81 %     7.69 %     7.81 %     7.49 %     7.28 %
Tangible common equity ratio(2)     6.54 %     6.40 %     6.48 %     6.17 %     5.90 %
                                         

(1) Tangible common equity divided by shares outstanding.
(2) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Return on Average Tangible Equity   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income   $ 9,138     $ 7,594     $ 18,317     $ 18,129     $ 44,833  
Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)     1,095       1,196       1,342       3,605       3,224  
Tangible net income   $ 10,233     $ 8,790     $ 19,659     $ 21,734     $ 48,057  
                     
Average shareholders’ equity   $ 508,066     $ 504,988     $ 499,263     $ 503,902     $ 507,764  
Average intangible assets, net     (88,699 )     (90,258 )     (95,499 )     (90,308 )     (87,318 )
Average tangible equity   $ 419,367     $ 414,730     $ 403,764     $ 413,594     $ 420,446  
                     
Return on average equity     7.14 %     6.03 %     14.56 %     4.81 %     11.81 %
Return on average tangible equity(2)     9.68 %     8.50 %     19.32 %     7.03 %     15.28 %
                                         

(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.

Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent/
   Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Core Net Interest Margin
   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net interest income   $ 34,575     $ 36,962     $ 45,733     $ 111,613     $ 122,794  
Tax equivalent adjustments:                    
Loans(1)     735       713       673       2,164       1,782  
Securities(1)     432       431       596       1,385       1,819  
Net interest income, tax equivalent   $ 35,742     $ 38,106     $ 47,002     $ 115,162     $ 126,395  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (791 )     (984 )     (2,015 )     (2,964 )     (3,275 )
Core net interest income   $ 34,951     $ 37,122     $ 44,987     $ 112,198     $ 123,120  
                     
Net interest margin     2.27 %     2.45 %     3.00 %     2.46 %     2.84 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)     2.35 %     2.52 %     3.08 %     2.54 %     2.92 %
Core net interest margin(3)     2.30 %     2.46 %     2.95 %     2.47 %     2.85 %
Average interest earning assets   $ 6,032,636     $ 6,056,732     $ 6,050,864     $ 6,063,026     $ 5,783,021  
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent / Core Yield on Loans   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Loan interest income, including fees   $ 51,870     $ 49,726     $ 40,451     $ 148,086     $ 104,515  
Tax equivalent adjustment(1)     735       713       673       2,164       1,782  
Tax equivalent loan interest income   $ 52,605     $ 50,439     $ 41,124     $ 150,250     $ 106,297  
Loan purchase discount accretion     (791 )     (984 )     (2,015 )     (2,964 )     (3,275 )
Core loan interest income   $ 51,814     $ 49,455     $ 39,109     $ 147,286     $ 103,022  
                     
Yield on loans     5.12 %     4.98 %     4.37 %     4.99 %     4.09 %
Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)     5.19 %     5.05 %     4.44 %     5.07 %     4.16 %
Core yield on loans(3)     5.11 %     4.95 %     4.22 %     4.97 %     4.03 %
Average loans   $ 4,019,852     $ 4,003,717     $ 3,673,379     $ 3,964,119     $ 3,416,600  
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total noninterest expense   $ 31,544     $ 34,919     $ 34,623     $ 99,782     $ 98,348  
Amortization of intangibles     (1,460 )     (1,594 )     (1,789 )     (4,806 )     (4,299 )
Merger-related expenses     (11 )           (763 )     (147 )     (1,792 )
Noninterest expense used for efficiency ratio   $ 30,073     $ 33,325     $ 32,071     $ 94,829     $ 92,257  
                     
Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)   $ 35,742     $ 38,106     $ 47,002     $ 115,162     $ 126,395  
Plus: Noninterest income     9,861       8,746       12,588       14,561       36,579  
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net     79       (2 )     (163 )     (13,093 )     272  
Net revenues used for efficiency ratio   $ 45,524     $ 46,854     $ 59,753     $ 142,816     $ 162,702  
                     
Efficiency ratio (2)     66.06 %     71.13 %     53.67 %     66.40 %     56.70 %
                                         

(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
(2) Noninterest expense adjusted for amortization of intangibles and merger-related expenses divided by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income, noninterest income and net investment securities gains.

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
Adjusted Earnings   September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)     2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income  