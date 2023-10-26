Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results

WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the “Company,” “we” or “us”), parent company of Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), SDN Insurance Agency, LLC (“SDN”) and Courier Capital, LLC (“Courier Capital”), today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Net income was $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $14.4 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $13.9 million in the third quarter of 2022. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $13.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $14.0 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, and $13.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $966 thousand in the current quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the linked quarter and $4.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Third Quarter 2023 Key Results:

Total deposits were $5.32 billion at September 30, 2023, up $281.1 million, or 5.6%, from June 30, 2023 and up $410.8 million, or 8.4%, from one year prior.

Total loans were $4.43 billion at September 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of $33.4 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2023 and an increase of $564.3 million, or 14.6%, from September 30, 2022.

Net interest income of $41.7 million decreased $660 thousand, or 1.6%, and $1.4 million, or 3.2%, from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively, amid the current rising interest rate environment that has driven higher funding costs.

Noninterest income was $10.5 million, down $980 thousand, or 8.5%, from the second quarter of 2023 and down $2.2 million, or 17.1%, from the third quarter of 2022. The variance from the year-ago period was largely driven by the non-recurring nature of a $2.0 million enhancement recorded in the third quarter of 2022 for company owned life insurance.

The Company continues to report strong credit quality metrics, including annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the current quarter of 0.14%, as well as non-performing loans to total loans of 0.21% and non-performing assets to total assets of 0.16% as of September 30, 2023.

“Our continued focus on deposit gathering resulted in strong growth during third quarter of 5.6%, with our retail, commercial and Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, lines of business all contributing to nonpublic deposit growth,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. “BaaS deposits totaled approximately $77 million at September 30, 2023, as we continue to gain momentum with fintech clients and their end customers. We also welcomed hundreds of new customers to Five Star Bank as a result of a new marketing campaign launched during the third quarter, supporting our near-term focus on deposit growth as well as our ongoing efforts to gain market share in Upstate New York metros like Buffalo and Rochester. As expected, loan growth was softer in the third quarter, with commercial mortgage demand slowing as a result of economic conditions and higher pricing hurdles. Our asset quality metrics remain strong, reflective of our long-term commitment to credit disciplined loan growth."

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "While funding costs continued to pressure net interest margin in the third quarter, the pace of compression continues to moderate and our successful deposit gathering provided the capacity to reduce short term borrowings by $304 million during the quarter, supporting margin stability moving forward. With more than $1.2 billion in available liquidity and approximately $1 billion in cash flow anticipated over the next twelve months, we are well-positioned heading into the fourth quarter."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $41.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $660 thousand from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $1.4 million from the third quarter of 2022.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.70 billion, an increase of $12.2 million from the second quarter of 2023 due to an $81.1 million increase in average loans, partially offset by a $38.6 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $30.3 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $473.3 million higher than the third quarter of 2022 due to a $591.4 million increase in average loans and a $20.5 million increase in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $138.6 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.43 billion, a decrease of $7.4 million from the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a $72.1 million decrease in average short-term borrowings and an $81.9 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, partially offset by an $89.1 million increase in average savings and money market deposits and a $57.4 million increase in average time deposits. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2023 were $513.9 million higher than the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a $136.6 million increase in average borrowings and a $533 thousand increase in average time deposits, partially offset by an $87.4 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits and a $68.2 million decrease in average savings and money market accounts deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.91% in the current quarter as compared to 2.99% in the second quarter of 2023 and 3.28% in the third quarter of 2022, primarily as a result of higher funding costs amid the rising interest rate environment, as well as seasonality and repricing within the public deposit portfolio, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earnings assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $980 thousand from the second quarter of 2023 and a decrease of $2.2 million from the third quarter of 2022.

Service charges on deposits of $1.2 million were flat as compared with the linked second quarter of 2023 and reflected a $390 thousand decrease from the year-ago period, due to a reduction in nonsufficient funds fees as a result of January 2023 changes in the Bank’s consumer overdraft program that align with trends in community banking.

Investment advisory income of $2.5 million was $275 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2023 and $178 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower transaction-based fees on retail accounts in the most recent period.

Insurance income of $1.7 million was $350 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2023 and $107 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022, with the linked quarter change largely due to timing of commercial renewals.

Company owned life insurance of $1.0 million was relatively flat as compared with the second quarter of 2023 and $1.9 million lower than the third quarter of 2022, when the Company recorded a $2.0 million nonrecurring enhancement related to its previously disclosed surrender and redeploy strategy executed in the year-ago period.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $391 thousand was $78 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2023 and $326 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $219 thousand in the current quarter, $484 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2023 and $120 thousand higher than in the third quarter of 2022. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.

Net gain on sale of loans held for sale was $115 thousand in the current quarter compared to $122 thousand in the second quarter of 2023 and $308 thousand in the third quarter of 2022.

A net loss on tax credit investments of $333 thousand was recognized in the current quarter related to tax credit investments placed in service in the current and prior quarters. The decrease from the second quarter of 2023 was due to an investment placed in service in the second quarter that included a refundable New York investment tax credit, as the net loss (gain) includes the amortization of tax credit investments, offset by New York investment tax credits that are refundable and recorded in noninterest income.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $34.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $32.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.2 million was $406 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2023 and $210 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter change was due to a variety of factors, including lower stock-based compensation expense in the second quarter this year driven by forfeitures and an increase in health insurance benefits due to higher medical claims, partially offset by a decrease in bonus expense. The increase from the prior year quarter was primarily due to annual merit increases and higher retirement expense, partially offset by a decrease in bonus expense.

Occupancy and equipment expenses of $3.8 million were up $253 thousand from the linked second quarter of 2023 and flat as compared with the year-ago period. The linked quarter change was primarily due to timing of equipment purchases.

Professional services expenses of $1.1 million were $197 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2023 and $171 thousand lower than the third quarter of 2022. The linked quarter decrease was due in part to the lower level of interest rate swap transactions executed during the most recent quarter and the timing of legal fees. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower other professional and consulting fees.

Computer and data processing expense of $5.1 million was $357 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2023 and $700 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022 due in part to the Company's investments in data efficiency and marketing technology.

FDIC assessments expense of $1.2 million was flat as compared with the linked quarter and up $581 thousand from the year-ago quarter, due in part to the impact of an increase in base deposit insurance assessment rate schedules by two basis points.

Other expense of $4.0 million was relatively flat as compared with the second quarter of 2023 and $556 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2022. The year-over-year increase was driven in part by interest charges related to collateral held for derivative transactions.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.4 million for the third and second quarters of 2023 compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The Company recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the third quarter of 2023, second quarter of 2023, and third quarter of 2022, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $731 thousand, $761 thousand, and $511 thousand, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 14.8% for the third quarter of 2023, 14.4% for the second quarter of 2023, and 25.4% for the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.14 billion at September 30, 2023, down $1.1 million from June 30, 2023, and up $515.7 million from September 30, 2022.

Investment securities were $1.01 billion at September 30, 2023, down $63.6 million from June 30, 2023, and down $154.7 million from September 30, 2022. The decline in the linked quarter portfolio balance was driven by the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations. The decrease from September 30, 2022 was primarily the result of a decrease in the fair value of the portfolio due to rising interest rates combined with the use of portfolio cash flow to fund loan originations.

Total loans were $4.43 billion at September 30, 2023, up $33.4 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2023, and up $564.3 million, or 14.6%, from September 30, 2022.

Commercial business loans totaled $711.5 million, down $8.8 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2023, and up $77.6 million, or 12.2%, from September 30, 2022.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $1.99 billion, up $24.1 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2023, and up $420.7 million, or 26.9%, from September 30, 2022.

Residential real estate loans totaled $635.2 million, up $24.0 million, or 3.9%, from June 30, 2023, and up $57.4 million, or 9.9%, from September 30, 2022.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $982.1 million, down $18.8 million, or 1.9%, from June 30, 2023, and down $15.3 million, or 1.5%, from September 30, 2022.

Total deposits were $5.32 billion at September 30, 2023, $281.1 million, or 5.6%, higher than June 30, 2023, and $410.8 million, or 8.4%, higher than September 30, 2022. The increase from June 30, 2023 was primarily the result of increased nonpublic deposits associated with the Company's recent money market advertising campaign as well as Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, deposits, along with a modest seasonal increase in public deposits. The increase from September 30, 2022 was driven by increases in nonpublic, reciprocal and brokered deposits. Public deposit balances represented 20% of total deposits at September 30, 2023, 20% at June 30, 2023 and 23% at September 30, 2022.

Short-term borrowings were $70.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $374.0 million at June 30, 2023 and $69.0 million at September 30, 2022. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been utilized to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders’ equity was $408.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $425.9 million at June 30, 2023, and $394.0 million at September 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity has been negatively impacted since 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the increase in interest rates. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and given the high quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $25.41 at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.12, or 4.2%, from $26.53 at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $0.84, or 3.4%, from $24.57 at September 30, 2022. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $20.69 at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $1.10, or 5.0%, from $21.79 at June 30, 2023, and an increase of $0.92, or 4.7%, from $19.77 at September 30, 2022. The common equity to assets ratio was 6.37% at September 30, 2023, compared to 6.65% at June 30, 2023, and 6.70% at September 30, 2022. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 5.25%, 5.53% and 5.46% at September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago period ends was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, consistent with the linked quarter and representing an increase of 3.4% over the prior year quarter. The dividend returned 33.7% of third quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company’s regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2023 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

Leverage Ratio was 8.20% compared to 8.08% and 8.35% at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.26% compared to 9.10% and 9.75% at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 9.58% compared to 9.43% and 10.12% at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 11.91% compared to 11.77% and 12.53% at June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $9.5 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2023, as compared to $9.9 million, or 0.23% of total loans, at June 30, 2023, and $8.5 million, or 0.22% of total loans, at September 30, 2022. Net charge-offs were $1.6 million, representing 0.14% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to net charge-offs of $0.6 million, or an annualized 0.06% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2023 and net charge-offs of $2.2 million, or an annualized 0.22%, in the third quarter of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recovered $1.0 million primarily associated with the payoff of one commercial loan that we previously recorded a partial charge-off for in the fourth quarter of 2022.

At September 30, 2023, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.12%, compared to 1.13% at June 30, 2023, and 1.14% at September 30, 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $966 thousand in the current quarter, compared to $3.2 million in the linked quarter and $4.3 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $1.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard (“CECL”), totaled a credit of $426 thousand in the third quarter of 2023, a provision of $287 thousand in the second quarter of 2023, and a provision of $507 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 reflected a modest decrease in the national unemployment forecast, coupled with sustained low levels of overall net charge-offs, driven in the current quarter by the previously disclosed commercial recovery and a decline in the level of unfunded commitments.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating what it believes are the necessary resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 521% at September 30, 2023, 503% at June 30, 2023, and 517% at September 30, 2022.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under generally accepted accounting principles, to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2023, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Conference Call

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2023 2022 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents $ 192,111 $ 180,248 $ 139,974 $ 130,466 $ 118,581 Investment securities: Available for sale 854,215 912,122 945,442 954,371 965,531 Held-to-maturity, net 154,204 159,893 180,052 188,975 197,538 Total investment securities 1,008,419 1,072,015 1,125,494 1,143,346 1,163,069 Loans held for sale 1,873 805 682 550 2,074 Loans: Commercial business 711,538 720,372 695,110 664,249 633,894 Commercial mortgage 1,985,279 1,961,220 1,841,481 1,679,840 1,564,545 Residential real estate loans 635,209 611,199 591,846 589,960 577,821 Residential real estate lines 76,722 75,971 76,086 77,670 77,336 Consumer indirect 982,137 1,000,982 1,022,202 1,023,620 997,423 Other consumer 40,281 28,065 16,607 15,110 15,832 Total loans 4,431,166 4,397,809 4,243,332 4,050,449 3,866,851 Allowance for credit losses - loans 49,630 49,836 47,528 45,413 44,106 Total loans, net 4,381,536 4,347,973 4,195,804 4,005,036 3,822,745 Total interest-earning assets 5,747,191 5,749,015 5,600,786 5,428,533 5,073,983 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 72,725 72,950 73,180 73,414 73,653 Total assets 6,140,149 6,141,298 5,966,992 5,797,272 5,624,482 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 1,035,350 1,022,788 1,067,011 1,139,214 1,135,125 Interest-bearing demand 827,842 823,983 901,251 863,822 946,431 Savings and money market 1,943,794 1,641,014 1,701,663 1,643,516 1,800,321 Time deposits 1,508,987 1,547,076 1,471,382 1,282,872 1,023,277 Total deposits 5,315,973 5,034,861 5,141,307 4,929,424 4,905,154 Short-term borrowings 70,000 374,000 116,000 205,000 69,000 Long-term borrowings, net 124,454 124,377 124,299 74,222 74,144 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,475,077 4,510,450 4,314,595 4,069,432 3,913,173 Shareholders’ equity 408,716 425,873 422,823 405,605 394,048 Common shareholders’ equity 391,424 408,581 405,531 388,313 376,756 Tangible common equity(1) 318,699 335,631 332,351 314,899 303,103 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (161,389 ) $ (134,472 ) $ (127,372 ) $ (137,487 ) $ (141,183 ) Common shares outstanding 15,402 15,402 15,375 15,340 15,334 Treasury shares 698 698 724 760 765 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.20 % 8.08 % 8.19 % 8.33 % 8.35 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 9.26 % 9.10 % 9.21 % 9.42 % 9.75 % Tier 1 capital ratio 9.58 % 9.43 % 9.55 % 9.78 % 10.12 % Total risk-based capital ratio 11.91 % 11.77 % 11.93 % 12.13 % 12.53 % Common equity to assets 6.37 % 6.65 % 6.80 % 6.70 % 6.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 5.25 % 5.53 % 5.64 % 5.50 % 5.46 % Common book value per share $ 25.41 $ 26.53 $ 26.38 $ 25.31 $ 24.57 Tangible common book value per share(1) $ 20.69 $ 21.79 $ 21.62 $ 20.53 $ 19.77

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: Interest income $ 209,586 $ 138,302 $ 74,700 $ 71,115 $ 63,771 $ 57,805 $ 50,675 Interest expense 83,757 14,079 33,023 28,778 21,956 14,656 7,607 Net interest income 125,829 124,223 41,677 42,337 41,815 43,149 43,068 Provision for credit losses 8,410 7,196 966 3,230 4,214 6,115 4,314 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 117,419 117,027 40,711 39,107 37,601 37,034 38,754 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 3,457 4,403 1,207 1,223 1,027 1,486 1,597 Insurance income 5,093 4,902 1,678 1,328 2,087 1,462 1,571 Card interchange income 6,140 6,131 2,094 2,107 1,939 2,074 2,076 Investment advisory 8,286 8,669 2,544 2,819 2,923 2,824 2,722 Company owned life insurance 2,974 4,667 1,027 953 994 875 2,965 Investments in limited partnerships 1,111 1,102 391 469 251 191 65 Loan servicing 395 383 135 114 146 124 139 Income from derivative instruments, net 1,418 1,263 219 703 496 656 99 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 349 1,045 115 122 112 182 308 Net loss on investment securities - (15 ) - - - - - Net gain (loss) on other assets 31 (15 ) (1 ) (7 ) 39 (1 ) (22 ) Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments (45 ) (704 ) (333 ) 489 (201 ) (111 ) (385 ) Other 3,667 3,503 1,410 1,146 1,111 1,175 1,517 Total noninterest income 32,876 35,334 10,486 11,466 10,924 10,937 12,652 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 54,047 51,532 18,160 17,754 18,133 18,101 17,950 Occupancy and equipment 11,059 11,564 3,791 3,538 3,730 3,539 3,793 Professional services 3,844 4,172 1,076 1,273 1,495 1,420 1,247 Computer and data processing 14,548 12,959 5,107 4,750 4,691 4,679 4,407 Supplies and postage 1,418 1,450 455 473 490 493 440 FDIC assessments 3,586 1,785 1,232 1,239 1,115 655 651 Advertising and promotions 1,556 1,437 744 498 314 576 651 Amortization of intangibles 689 747 225 230 234 239 244 Restructuring (recoveries) charges (74 ) 1,269 (55 ) (19 ) - 350 - Other 11,505 8,934 4,000 4,046 3,459 3,461 3,444 Total noninterest expense 102,178 95,849 34,735 33,782 33,661 33,513 32,827 Income before income taxes 48,117 56,512 16,462 16,791 14,864 14,458 18,579 Income tax expense 7,633 12,027 2,440 2,418 2,775 2,370 4,725 Net income 40,484 44,485 14,022 14,373 12,089 12,088 13,854 Preferred stock dividends 1,094 1,095 365 364 365 364 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,390 $ 43,390 $ 13,657 $ 14,009 $ 11,724 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.56 $ 2.82 $ 0.89 $ 0.91 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 0.88 $ 0.91 $ 0.76 $ 0.76 $ 0.88 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.90 $ 0.87 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Common dividend payout ratio 35.16 % 30.85 % 33.71 % 32.97 % 39.47 % 38.16 % 32.95 % Dividend yield (annualized) 7.15 % 4.83 % 7.07 % 7.64 % 6.31 % 4.72 % 4.78 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.90 % 1.06 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.98 % Return on average equity (annualized) 12.72 % 13.07 % 12.96 % 13.43 % 11.73 % 11.92 % 12.55 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 12.90 % 13.25 % 13.15 % 13.64 % 11.87 % 12.08 % 12.72 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 15.72 % 15.95 % 15.98 % 16.58 % 14.53 % 14.94 % 15.43 % Efficiency ratio(2) 64.25 % 59.91 % 66.47 % 62.66 % 63.68 % 61.82 % 58.78 % Effective tax rate 15.9 % 21.3 % 14.8 % 14.4 % 18.7 % 16.4 % 25.4 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 72,977 $ 49,048 $ 62,673 $ 92,954 $ 63,311 $ 49,073 $ 42,183 Investment securities(1) 1,266,832 1,401,540 1,230,590 1,269,181 1,301,506 1,332,776 1,369,166 Loans: Commercial business 697,728 626,121 712,224 710,145 670,354 636,470 623,916 Commercial mortgage 1,879,077 1,458,961 1,977,978 1,911,729 1,744,963 1,633,298 1,514,138 Residential real estate loans 603,268 578,354 621,074 598,638 589,747 582,352 577,094 Residential real estate lines 76,219 77,062 75,847 76,191 76,627 77,342 76,853 Consumer indirect 1,008,311 1,009,475 989,614 1,011,338 1,024,362 1,003,728 1,012,787 Other consumer 23,712 14,454 34,086 21,686 15,156 15,175 14,648 Total loans 4,288,315 3,764,427 4,410,823 4,329,727 4,121,209 3,948,365 3,819,436 Total interest-earning assets 5,628,125 5,215,015 5,704,086 5,691,862 5,486,026 5,330,214 5,230,785 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,079 74,036 72,851 73,079 73,312 73,547 73,791 Total assets 5,991,075 5,586,311 6,073,653 6,053,258 5,843,786 5,667,331 5,599,964 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 831,345 905,224 766,637 848,552 880,093 923,374 854,015 Savings and money market 1,691,783 1,882,342 1,749,202 1,660,148 1,665,075 1,764,230 1,817,413 Time deposits 1,484,919 971,681 1,564,035 1,506,592 1,382,131 1,116,135 1,031,162 Short-term borrowings 221,392 85,585 222,871 294,923 145,533 87,783 136,610 Long-term borrowings, net 121,033 74,020 124,407 124,329 114,251 74,175 74,096 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,350,472 3,918,852 4,427,152 4,434,544 4,187,083 3,965,697 3,913,296 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,038,798 1,099,234 1,022,423 1,029,681 1,064,754 1,123,223 1,115,759 Total deposits 5,046,845 4,858,481 5,102,296 5,044,973 4,992,053 4,926,962 4,818,349 Total liabilities 5,565,583 5,131,281 5,644,488 5,624,006 5,425,851 5,265,134 5,162,057 Shareholders’ equity 425,492 455,030 429,165 429,252 417,935 402,197 437,907 Common equity 408,200 437,738 411,873 411,960 400,643 384,905 420,615 Tangible common equity(2) 335,121 363,702 339,022 338,881 327,331 311,358 346,824 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,371 15,403 15,391 15,372 15,348 15,330 15,329 Diluted 15,443 15,484 15,462 15,413 15,435 15,413 15,393 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 1.89 % 1.79 % 1.88 % 1.89 % 1.90 % 1.88 % 1.81 % Loans 5.90 % 4.25 % 6.15 % 5.93 % 5.61 % 5.15 % 4.62 % Total interest-earning assets 4.98 % 3.55 % 5.21 % 5.02 % 4.71 % 4.32 % 3.86 % Interest-bearing demand 0.75 % 0.14 % 0.83 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.52 % 0.18 % Savings and money market 2.05 % 0.32 % 2.51 % 2.00 % 1.60 % 1.20 % 0.56 % Time deposits 3.78 % 0.62 % 4.20 % 3.76 % 3.33 % 2.31 % 1.12 % Short-term borrowings 3.98 % 1.49 % 3.98 % 4.30 % 3.35 % 2.48 % 1.95 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.08 % 5.73 % 5.05 % 5.04 % 5.11 % 5.72 % 5.72 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.57 % 0.48 % 2.96 % 2.60 % 2.12 % 1.47 % 0.77 % Net interest rate spread 2.41 % 3.07 % 2.25 % 2.42 % 2.59 % 2.85 % 3.09 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.19 % 2.91 % 2.99 % 3.09 % 3.23 % 3.28 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter ASSET QUALITY DATA: Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans Beginning balance $ 45,413 $ 39,676 $ 49,836 $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 $ 42,452 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (59 ) (43 ) 32 33 (124 ) (21 ) (96 ) Commercial mortgage (958 ) (2,020 ) (972 ) 16 (2 ) 1,167 (1 ) Residential real estate loans 67 37 (4 ) 13 58 242 (4 ) Residential real estate lines 41 18 - 25 16 (19 ) 35 Consumer indirect 4,421 3,087 2,283 300 1,838 1,451 1,890 Other consumer 811 821 259 249 303 518 329 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 4,323 1,900 1,598 636 2,089 3,338 2,153 Provision for credit losses - loans 8,540 6,330 1,392 2,944 4,204 4,645 3,807 Ending balance $ 49,630 $ 44,106 $ 49,630 $ 49,836 $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % -0.08 % -0.01 % -0.06 % Commercial mortgage -0.07 % -0.19 % -0.19 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.28 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.04 % 0.16 % 0.00 % Residential real estate lines 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.00 % 0.13 % 0.09 % -0.10 % 0.18 % Consumer indirect 0.59 % 0.41 % 0.92 % 0.12 % 0.73 % 0.57 % 0.74 % Other consumer 4.57 % 7.59 % 3.00 % 4.62 % 8.10 % 13.57 % 8.90 % Total loans 0.13 % 0.07 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.21 % 0.34 % 0.22 % Supplemental information(1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 254 $ 1,358 $ 254 $ 415 $ 334 $ 340 $ 1,358 Commercial mortgage 686 843 686 2,477 2,550 2,564 843 Residential real estate loans 4,992 3,550 4,992 3,820 3,267 4,071 3,550 Residential real estate lines 201 119 201 208 159 142 119 Consumer indirect 3,382 2,666 3,382 2,982 2,487 3,079 2,666 Other consumer 6 - 6 5 4 2 - Total non-performing loans 9,521 8,536 9,521 9,907 8,801 10,198 8,536 Foreclosed assets 162 - 162 163 101 19 - Total non-performing assets $ 9,683 $ 8,536 $ 9,683 $ 10,070 $ 8,902 $ 10,217 $ 8,536 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.21 % 0.25 % 0.22 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.18 % 0.15 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans 1.12 % 1.14 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.14 % Allowance for credit losses - loans to non-performing loans 521 % 517 % 521 % 503 % 540 % 445 % 517 %

(1) At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2023 2022 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2023 2022 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 6,140,149 $ 6,141,298 $ 5,966,992 $ 5,797,272 $ 5,624,482 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 72,725 72,950 73,180 73,414 73,653 Tangible assets $ 6,067,424 $ 6,068,348 $ 5,893,812 $ 5,723,858 $ 5,550,829 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 391,424 $ 408,581 $ 405,531 $ 388,313 $ 376,756 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 72,725 72,950 73,180 73,414 73,653 Tangible common equity $ 318,699 $ 335,631 $ 332,351 $ 314,899 $ 303,103 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 5.25 % 5.53 % 5.64 % 5.50 % 5.46 % Common shares outstanding 15,402 15,402 15,375 15,340 15,334 Tangible common book value per share(2) $ 20.69 $ 21.79 $ 21.62 $ 20.53 $ 19.77 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 5,991,075 $ 5,586,311 $ 6,073,653 $ 6,053,258 $ 5,843,786 $ 5,667,331 $ 5,599,964 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,079 74,036 72,851 73,079 73,312 73,547 73,791 Average tangible assets $ 5,917,996 $ 5,512,275 $ 6,000,802 $ 5,980,179 $ 5,770,474 $ 5,593,784 $ 5,526,173 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 408,200 $ 437,738 $ 411,873 $ 411,960 $ 400,643 $ 384,905 $ 420,615 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 73,079 74,036 72,851 73,079 73,312 73,547 73,791 Average tangible common equity $ 335,121 $ 363,702 $ 339,022 $ 338,881 $ 327,331 $ 311,358 $ 346,824 Net income available to common shareholders $ 39,390 $ 43,390 $ 13,657 $ 14,009 $ 11,724 $ 11,724 $ 13,489 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 15.72 % 15.95 % 15.98 % 16.58 % 14.53 % 14.94 % 15.43 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 40,484 $ 44,485 $ 14,022 $ 14,373 $ 12,089 $ 12,088 $ 13,854 Add: Income tax expense 7,633 12,027 2,440 2,418 2,775 2,370 4,725 Add: Provision for credit losses 8,410 7,196 966 3,230 4,214 6,115 4,314 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 56,527 $ 63,708 $ 17,428 $ 20,021 $ 19,078 $ 20,573 $ 22,893 Adjustments: Restructuring (recoveries) charges (74 ) 1,269 (55 ) (19 ) - 350 - Enhancement from COLI surrender and redeployment - (1,997 ) - - - - (1,997 ) Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 56,453 $ 62,980 $ 17,373 $ 20,002 $ 19,078 $ 20,923 $ 20,896 Less: Paycheck Protection Program "PPP" accretion interest income and fees (23 ) (2,193 ) (7 ) (8 ) (8 ) (78 ) (312 ) Pre-PPP adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income $ 56,430 $ 60,787 $ 17,366 $ 19,994 $ 19,070 $ 20,845 $ 20,584 Total loans excluding PPP loans: Total loans $ 4,431,166 $ 4,397,809 $ 4,243,332 $ 4,050,449 $ 3,866,851 Less: Total PPP loans 972 1,032 1,094 1,161 2,783 Total loans excluding PPP loans $ 4,430,194 $ 4,396,777 $ 4,242,238 $ 4,049,288 $ 3,864,068 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 49,630 $ 49,836 $ 47,528 $ 45,413 $ 44,106 Allowance for credit losses - loans to total loans excluding PPP loans(4) 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.14 %

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

(4) Allowance for credit losses – loans divided by total loans excluding PPP loans.