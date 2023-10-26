Submit Release
FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.03 per Share of Common Stock

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the “Company” or “FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2023. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Financial Results Q3’23  
Net Loss Attributable to Stockholders $ (56,101 )  
Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (0.55 )  
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 24,655    
Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2) $ 32,208    

_______________________________
(1)   For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.
(2)   Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.


Third Quarter 2023 Dividends

On October 26, 2023, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, payable on November 16, 2023 to the holders of record on November 9, 2023.

Business Highlights

• Generated $32.2 million of Adjusted EBITDA(1) from our four core segments.

• Transtar’s new third-party business opportunities (railcar repair, transloading) are expected to commence in coming months and provide strong momentum for 2024.

• Jefferson Terminal executed multiple contracts during Q3 with potential to generate meaningful Adjusted EBITDA once operational(3); a portion of these contracts have already commenced and will contribute to Q4.

• Repauno expects to enter into a Phase 2 anchor contract in Q4(3).

(3)   Please see "Disclaimers" at the beginning of the exhibit.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.fipinc.com, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI6e621deb011b47878a498f0f2acd7c65. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.fipinc.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, October 27, 2023 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 3, 2023 on https://ir.fipinc.com/news-events/presentations.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, Transtar’s expected commencement of new third-party business opportunities with strong momentum for 2024, Jefferson Terminal’s ability to generate meaningful Adjusted EBITDA once new contracts commence and are operational and whether Repauno will enter into a Phase 2 anchor contract in Q4 or at all. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.fipinc.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Infrastructure Inc.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@fortress.com

 
Exhibit - Financial Statements
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022       2023       2022  
Revenues                
Total revenues   $ 80,706     $ 78,559     $ 239,032     $ 190,575  
                 
Expenses                
Operating expenses     68,416       60,934       196,353       148,231  
General and administrative     2,485       3,208       9,388       8,136  
Acquisition and transaction expenses     649       2,754       1,554       15,862  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate     3,238       2,659       9,304       9,885  
Depreciation and amortization     20,150       18,136       60,577       52,451  
Asset impairment                 743        
Total expenses     94,938       87,691       277,919       234,565  
                 
Other income (expense)                
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities     (9,914 )     (12,080 )     (7,173 )     (47,982 )
(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net     (263 )     (134 )     260       (134 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (2,020 )           (2,020 )      
Interest expense     (25,999 )     (19,161 )     (73,431 )     (32,106 )
Other income (expense)     2,387       (1,132 )     3,978       (2,144 )
Total other expense     (35,809 )     (32,507 )     (78,386 )     (82,366 )
Loss before income taxes     (50,041 )     (41,639 )     (117,273 )     (126,356 )
Provision for income taxes     8       1,555       2,560       5,086  
Net loss     (50,049 )     (43,194 )     (119,833 )     (131,442 )
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries     (9,932 )     (8,381 )     (30,101 )     (24,327 )
Less: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock     15,984       9,263       45,811       9,263  
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent   $ (56,101 )   $ (44,076 )   $ (135,543 )   $ (116,378 )
                 
Loss per share:                
Basic   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.43 )   $ (1.32 )   $ (1.13 )
Diluted   $ (0.55 )   $ (0.43 )   $ (1.32 )   $ (1.13 )
Weighted average shares outstanding:                
Basic     102,820,651       102,730,033       102,800,818       102,730,033  
Diluted     102,820,651       102,730,033       102,800,818       102,730,033  


 
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    (Unaudited)    
    September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 24,447     $ 36,486  
Restricted cash     53,477       113,156  
Accounts receivable, net     64,693       60,807  
Other current assets     37,340       67,355  
Total current assets     179,957       277,804  
Leasing equipment, net     33,965       34,907  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     68,462       71,015  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     1,664,361       1,673,808  
Investments     70,143       73,589  
Intangible assets, net     54,517       60,195  
Goodwill     275,367       260,252  
Other assets     38,363       26,829  
Total assets   $ 2,385,135     $ 2,478,399  
         
Liabilities        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 135,820     $ 136,048  
Current debt, net            
Operating lease liabilities     6,931       7,045  
Other current liabilities     19,658       16,488  
Total current liabilities     162,409       159,581  
Debt, net     1,318,481       1,230,157  
Operating lease liabilities     61,302       63,147  
Other liabilities     62,088       236,130  
Total liabilities     1,604,280       1,689,015  
         
Commitments and contingencies            
         
Redeemable preferred stock ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 300,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; redemption amount of $448.2 million at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022)     310,401       264,590  
         
Equity        
Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 99,490,386 and 99,445,074 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)     994       994  
Additional paid in capital     862,675       911,599  
Accumulated deficit     (150,569 )     (60,837 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (179,234 )     (300,133 )
Stockholders' equity     533,866       551,623  
Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries     (63,412 )     (26,829 )
Total equity     470,454       524,794  
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity   $ 2,385,135     $ 2,478,399  


 
FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.
CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
 
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2023       2022  
Cash flows from operating activities:        
Net loss   $ (119,833 )   $ (131,442 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities     7,173       47,982  
(Gain) loss on sale of assets, net     (260 )     134  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     2,020        
Equity-based compensation     5,814       3,042  
Depreciation and amortization     60,577       52,451  
Asset impairment     743        
Change in deferred income taxes     2,148       4,851  
Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative     1,125       (1,058 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs     4,910       2,950  
Amortization of bond discount     3,472        
Provision for credit losses     1,661       418  
Other           899  
Change in:        
Accounts receivable     (5,547 )     (20,476 )
Other assets     17,387       (17,632 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     4,204       23,199  
Management fees payable to affiliate     10,926       2,381  
Other liabilities     1,266       (5,390 )
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,214 )     (37,691 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Investment in unconsolidated entities     (6,070 )     (4,481 )
Investment in convertible promissory notes     (51,044 )     (20,000 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (4,448 )     (3,819 )
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment     (78,712 )     (172,226 )
Proceeds from sale of leasing equipment     116        
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment     1,148       5,656  
Net cash used in investing activities     (139,010 )     (194,870 )


Cash flows from financing activities:        
Proceeds from debt     162,100       482,375  
Repayment of debt     (75,131 )      
Payment of deferred financing costs     (6,472 )     (12,803 )
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock           291,000  
Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs           (16,418 )
Cash dividends - common stock     (9,254 )      
Capital contribution from non-controlling interests           732  
Net transfers to Former Parent, net           (617,322 )
Settlement of equity-based compensation     (90 )     (148 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests     (1,647 )      
Distribution to Manager           (79 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     69,506       127,337  
         
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash     (71,718 )     (105,224 )
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period     149,642       301,855  
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period   $ 77,924     $ 196,631  


Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.
Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders or Former Parent, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion expense related to redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to stockholders or Former Parent to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022:

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Change
   Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		  Change
(in thousands)   2023       2022         2023       2022    
Net loss attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ (56,101 )   $ (44,076 )   $ (12,025 )   $ (135,543 )   $ (116,378 )   $ (19,165 )
Add: Provision for income taxes   8       1,555       (1,547 )     2,560       5,086       (2,526 )
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   4,277       1,377       2,900       5,814       3,042       2,772  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   649       2,754       (2,105 )     1,554       15,862       (14,308 )
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   2,020             2,020       2,020             2,020  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments         (310 )     310       1,125       (1,058 )     2,183  
Add: Asset impairment charges                     743             743  
Add: Incentive allocations                                  
Add: Depreciation & amortization expense   20,150       18,136       2,014       60,577       52,451       8,126  
Add: Interest expense   25,999       19,161       6,838       73,431       32,106       41,325  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)   5,554       9,770       (4,216 )     20,630       22,002       (1,372 )
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock   15,984       9,263       6,721       45,811       9,263       36,548  
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   480       896       (416 )     1,440       896       544  
Add: Other non-recurring items (2)   1,131             1,131       2,470             2,470  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities   9,914       12,080       (2,166 )     7,173       47,982       (40,809 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)   (5,410 )     (4,502 )     (908 )     (15,577 )     (12,034 )     (3,543 )
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 24,655     $ 26,104     $ (1,449 )   $ 74,228     $ 59,220     $ 15,008  


________________________________________________________
(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(9,941) and $(12,177), (ii) interest expense of $8,830 and $7,551, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,965 and $7,883, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $50 and $(16), (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(352) and $6,432, (vi) equity-based compensation of $2 and $95 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $2, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) net loss of $(7,283) and $(48,184), (ii) interest expense of $25,166 and $20,809, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $20,598 and $20,516, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $307 and $375, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(18,162) and $28,164, (vi) equity-based compensation of $4 and $288 and (vii) asset impairment of $— and $34, respectively.
   
(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of RSUs of $1,131. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of RSUs and Railroad severance expense of $2,470.
   
(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $718 and $102, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(19) and $464, (iii) interest expense of $1,821 and $1,326, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,870 and $2,507, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $— and $(15), (vi) acquisition and transaction expense of $19 and $117 and (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and $1, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022: (i) equity-based compensation of $904 and $352, (ii) provision for income taxes of $69 and $494, (iii) interest expense of $5,558 and $4,029, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $8,950 and $7,091, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $61 and $(50), (vi) other non-recurring items of $3 and $—, (vii) acquisition and transaction expense of $27 and $117, (viii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $3 and $1 and (ix) asset impairment of $2 and $—, respectively.


The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

  Three Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands) Railroad   Jefferson Terminal   Repauno   Power and Gas   Four Core Segments
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders/Former Parent $ 10,620     $ (12,017 )   $ (4,946 )   $ (6,301 )   $ (12,644 )
Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes   524       (126 )     103             501  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense   262       2,932       1,083             4,277  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses   186       80                   266  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations   937                         937  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                            
Add: Asset impairment charges                            
Add: Incentive allocations                            
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense   4,362       12,643       2,390             19,395  
Add: Interest expense   82       8,280       642             9,004  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)                     7,214       7,214  
Add: Dividends and accretion on redeemable preferred stock                            
Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities   480                         480  
Add: Other non-recurring items (2)         1,131                   1,131  
Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities                     7,057       7,057  
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3)   (19 )     (5,160 )     (231 )           (5,410 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,434     $ 7,763     $ (959 )   $ 7,970     $ 32,208  


________________________________________________________
(1) Power and Gas:
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023: (i) net loss of $(7,057), (ii) interest expense of $7,932, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,639, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $50, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(352) and (vi) equity-based compensation of $2.
   
(2) Jefferson Terminal:
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023: certain non-cash expenses related to cancellation of RSUs of $1,131.
   
(3) Railroad:
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $1, (ii) provision for income taxes of $3, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $13, (iv) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $1 and (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $1.
  Jefferson Terminal:
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $658, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(30), (iii) interest expense of $1,786, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,728 and (v) acquisition and transaction expense of $18.
  Repauno:
  Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2023: (i) equity-based compensation of $59, (ii) interest expense of $35, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $129 and (iv) provision for income taxes of $8.

