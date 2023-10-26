Rigetti Computing to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 9, 2023

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. ("Rigetti" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in hybrid quantum-classical computing, announced today that it will release third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide an update on its business operations at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.



Key details regarding the call are as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Call Time: 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urrxupx7/

Live Call Participant Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd6903c7b8ab498b8d00181141d4275d

Webcast Instructions

You can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.rigetti.com/ . A replay of the conference call will be available at the same locations following the conclusion of the call for one year.

Live Call Participant Instructions

To participate in the live call, you must register using the “Live Call Participant Link” above. Once registered, you will receive dial-in numbers and a unique PIN number. When you dial in, you will input your PIN and be routed into the call. If you register and forget your PIN, or lose the registration confirmation email, simply re-register to receive a new PIN.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com .

