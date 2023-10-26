Wealth Manager Keith Demetriades, CFP®, Celebrates Grand Opening and Client Appreciation Event in Pampa, Texas

Keith Demetriades

Kingsview Partners Redefines Financial Services in Pampa

PAMPA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wealth Manager Keith Demetriades announced the grand opening of his new permanent office space in Pampa, Texas, with a client appreciation event on October 20, 2023. The celebratory event marked the launch of Keith's new Kingsview Partners office and served as an opportunity to express gratitude to his clients for their continued trust and support in his financial guidance.

Keith joined Kingsview Partners, a renowned independent fiduciary advisory firm, earlier this year and is excited about this new chapter in his career. His move to Kingsview Partners, an independent fiduciary advisory firm known for its innovative and comprehensive approach to financial solutions, reinforces his dedication to serving the unique needs of his clients."Working with Kingsview Partners has allowed me to expand my offerings with a more comprehensive suite of services and access to cutting-edge technology.", says Demetriades.

The grand opening and client appreciation event was a resounding success, with clients, colleagues, and friends joining Keith in celebrating this exciting new venture. Attendees had the opportunity to tour the new office and meet the Kingsview Partners Pampa team. "It was very important to me to provide an in-person thank you to my clients, who have continued to trust my guidance over the last months, knowing that I have their best interests in mind. I can't overstate my appreciation for those relationships as we've navigated the course together, and I look forward to the months and years ahead as we reap the benefits of working with Kingsview."

Kingsview Partners CEO Sean McGillivray was onsite for the celebration. "I was very pleased to attend this special event on behalf of Kingsview Partners. Witnessing the strong community support for Keith underscores his standing as a Wealth Manager and demonstrates how Kingsview is playing a pivotal role in redefining Pampa's financial services."

Keith Demetriades' new office is at 321 North Ballard Street, Pampa, TX 79065, and he can be reached at 806-223-1105 or via email at kdemetriades@kingsview.com. For more information about Keith Demetriades and the comprehensive wealth management services Kingsview Partners offers, please visit kingsview.com/advisor/keith-demetriades.

# # #

About Keith Demetriades:

Keith Demetriades is a seasoned Wealth Manager with a passion for helping clients achieve their financial goals. With his move to Kingsview Partners, he brings a new level of expertise and comprehensive financial solutions to Pampa, Texas, and the surrounding areas. His dedication to excellence in wealth management makes him a trusted partner for clients seeking financial guidance.

# # #

About Kingsview Partners

Kingsview Partners operates Kingsview Wealth Management, a fee-based Registered Investment Advisor that serves thousands of individual clients across the nation through independent advisor offices. The firm's advisory business is complemented by our full-service insurance agency, Kingsview Trust and Insurance, and our comprehensive tax preparation service, Kingsview Strategic Tax Consulting. Kingsview Investment Management, our standalone asset manager, provides investment portfolios to meet various client needs.

Kingsview Wealth Managers have a suite of options that include third-party money managers, insurance carriers, platform providers and custodians. Kingsview Partners maintains custodial relationships with Charles Schwab & Co., TD Ameritrade Institutional, Raymond James & Associates and Interactive Brokers.

