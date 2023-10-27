Submit Release
South Carolina Health Planning Committee to meet Nov. 1, 2023

Oct. 26, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The South Carolina State Health Planning Committee will meet Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m. in Room 2406 of the Columbia Mills Building, 301 Gervais Street, Columbia.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via the Microsoft Teams link.  The upcoming meeting can be accessed by clicking this link:

Click here to join the meeting

If you are a current user of Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365, then you can simply log into your Microsoft account and attend the meeting via the Microsoft Teams desktop application or its web browser version.

If you do not have a Microsoft user account and wish to access the meeting, then instructions on how you can join with setting up an account are available here.

Contacting Healthcare Quality
 If you have any questions regarding the regulation or the public meeting, please email HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov. If you received this email directly from DHEC, then you are currently on the regulation's stakeholder list. To be added or removed from this regulation's stakeholder list, please email HQRegs@dhec.sc.gov.
 

