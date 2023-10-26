AirGreen Wins 2024 AHR Innovation Award for Refrigeration
Back-to-back recognition for the Cleantech startup transforming the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industriesNEW CASTLE, DEL, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirGreen, Inc. has won the 2024 AHR Innovation Award in the category of Refrigeration for its AirGreen-BMIL Brine-based DX Cold Room Heat Pump. The first of its kind, the system simultaneously cools and dehumidifies the air in a single pass to temperatures at or below 50 degrees F, while eliminating downtime related to multiple defrost cycles. Additionally, the AirGreen-BMIL system provides significant energy savings (up to 50%), while lowering capital and operating costs.
For this prestigious award, the International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition received hundreds of applications for breakthrough designs, and winners are selected by a panel of third-party judges made up of distinguished ASHRAE members. Evaluations are based on overall innovative design, creativity of the product or service offered, product or technology real-world application, as well as overall potential market impact.
“There’s no shortage of innovation in HVACR right now,” said Show Manager, Mark Stevens. “To be recognized as an award winner is a true honor and an indication that we as an industry are responding to real problems with creative solutions. The Innovation Awards aim to highlight this innovation trajectory and celebrate those that are pushing the bar.”
This is AirGreen’s second year in a row to receive recognition from the AHR Innovation Awards. In 2023, the company was selected as a finalist in the category of Indoor Air Quality for its liquid desiccant-based air conditioning technology.
“We are honored to receive this year’s award and would like to recognize the contributions of our development partner, BMIL Technologies,” said John Hammond, CEO of AirGreen. “The combination of BMIL Technologies’ leadership in refrigeration and AirGreen’s novel approach to dehumidification make for an innovative new solution.”
“The AirGreen technology allows us to reliably refrigerate make-up air to temperatures at or below freezing without a defrost cycle,” reported Tom Backman, President of BMIL Technologies.
The award will be presented to AirGreen at the 2024 AHR Expo January 22-24 in Chicago. Stop by the company’s booth (#S9377) to learn more.
About AirGreen, Inc. – AirGreen is a Delaware-based CleanTech firm that has developed a unique liquid desiccant-based air conditioning technology. The system provides industry-leading dehumidification and cooling, as well as improved indoor air quality and reduced operating costs (up to 50%). With a focus on sustainability and cost-effectiveness, AirGreen’s technology is ideal for use in manufacturing sites (e.g., food, pharmaceuticals, batteries, technology), healthcare facilities, institutions (e.g., schools, universities, senior living), indoor agriculture sites, cold rooms, and data centers.
About BMIL Technologies – BMIL Technologies LLC is a cold room and refrigeration system integrator. Established in 1950, the company is based in Morehead City, NC, USA. BMIL focuses on heavy commercial and light industrial refrigeration, cold rooms, and creative equipment solutions. The product portfolio includes walk-in coolers and freezers, refrigerated buildings, doors, blast chillers, mortuary systems, coils, condensing units, evaporators, air handlers, multi compressors, fluid coolers, and dehumidifiers. BMIL provides turn-key solutions to customers from various industries such as food and beverage, medical and pharma industry, agriculture, solar power, and logistics. BMIL has been in business for 70 years and is part of the 108-year-old Viessmann Group.
