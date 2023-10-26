TRACY EMERICK DISCUSSES THE COMMON THREADS THAT LINK STEVE JOBS AND JESUS CHRIST IN HIS LATEST BOOK
Author Tracy Emerick conducts an in-depth examination of the substantial influence wielded by two prominent figures throughout the course of human historyTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed author and accomplished professional, Tracy Emerick, Ph.D. has introduced a captivating and intellectually stimulating new book that delves into the intricate mechanisms of the human soul and its profound capacity to influence others. Entitled “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ” this remarkable literary creation delves deep into the essence of the human soul and its ability to project itself onto the world. The book employs the remarkable examples of Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, portraying them as visionary "extreme entrepreneurs".
Within the pages of “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ”, Tracy Emerick, Ph.D. meticulously dissects the lives and contributions of these two iconic figures, Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ, depicting them as pioneering "extreme entrepreneurs." This distinctive perspective sheds light on the transformative influence they wielded during their lifetimes and continue to exert on the course of humanity.
Despite enjoying a bustling retirement, author Tracy Emerick, Ph.D brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the creation of “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ" His career spans over two decades, including running a direct marketing agency for twenty years, a decade of expertise in marketing and business development consulting, and multiple years in various leadership roles. This extensive background adds depth and authenticity to this captivating work.
“Extreme Entrepreneurs by Tracy Emerick, Ph.D takes a look at two people who have had a big impact on humanity. Coming in at under 100 pages, it was a short and quick read. I'll admit when I saw that this book was going to look at Steve Jobs and Jesus, I had to do a double take and ensure I read that right. However, the book was very well put together in its look at these two individuals and comparing their impact. Even not being Christian, I enjoyed this very well-researched and well-written book.” Jesse Presgraves, a reader says.
For readers in search of fresh perspectives on the profound influence of visionary individuals on society, “Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ" is a must-read. It is readily available for purchase through leading book retailers and online platforms, including Amazon. To know more about Tracy’s work visit his website at www.authortracyemerick.com.
