Michelle Barone, Influencer and RED Podcast Host who took New York Fashion Week By Storm: now accepting 2024 interviews
Michelle Barone, Celebrity & Influencer; RED Podcast Host swept fashion week in her filming of RED off season.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, NY - Michelle Barone, a highly recognized influencer, celebrity, and host, made a grand entrance at New York Fashion Week with her filming of RED off season.
The event was a star-studded affair, with notable personalities from various industries in attendance. Barone's RED podcast, which features content creators, influencers, and celebrities, has gained immense popularity and has now entered its third season.
The launch party for season 3 is scheduled to take place in early 2024 in New York City. With even bigger celebrity guests lined up for interviews, Barone is ready to take her podcast to new heights. Known for her vibrant personality and captivating interviews, Barone has become one of New York's most visible faces and recognizable voices.
She is not only a talented vocal artist but also a dynamic show host, radio/TV personality, and motivational interviewer. Her recent release of the theme song to her RED podcast, titled "Find a Way," has inspired listeners to pursue their dreams and overcome obstacles. Barone's passion for entertainment and her genuine interest in learning more about content creators, influencers, and celebrities have fueled her success. With over 190K followers on Instagram alone, she has built a strong social media presence that reflects her charismatic persona. Throughout her career, Barone has faced challenges in merging her roles as a marketing CEO and entertainment host. However, her determination and unique perspective have allowed her to overcome these obstacles and create a brand that stands out in the industry. Hosting the 2023 New York Fashion Week, Rookie USA, Michael Kuluva, and Sprayground has been among Barone's notable career highlights. She has also performed at renowned venues like BB Kings and has opened for acclaimed artists such as NEYO, Fabalous, and Fat Man Scoop. Barone's accomplishments have solidified her position as a top host and entertainer. Looking towards the future, Barone envisions herself as a top host, comparable to industry icons like Ryan Seacrest and Mario Lopez. She aspires to interview everyone who is relevant on the planet, continuing to bring joy and unforgettable entertainment to her audience.
Her recent filming swept fashion week! In this project of RED off season, she was turning heads and getting noticed. From Spraygound models, to Jennifer Aydin + Danielle Cabralo from the Real Housewives of New Jersey to icons, Martha Stewart, Wyclef Jean, FatMan Scoop, Adrian Bailon, AJ McClean, Victor Cruise and so many more, Michelle is the host that goes after it! Michelle is undoubtably on her way to being to being the number one host in which every celebrity wants to be interviewed by.
Now interviewing for season 3 with even bigger celebrity guests and kicking off a launch party in NYC in early 2024!
