Sixth Annual World’s Largest Pet Walk Raises Over $100K for Pet Partners
Celebrating the Human Animal BondBELLEVUE, WASH., UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet Partners, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to registering nine species of therapy animals, is pleased to announce that over $100,000 was raised to support therapy teams during its World’s Largest Pet Walk presented by Wellness Pet Company on September 23.
In keeping with tradition, Pet Partners hosted walk events in 44 U.S. states and 11 countries worldwide, with over 1,500 participants and 91 walk teams. The response was a remarkable turnout of walkers and their beloved pets. Among these dedicated participants were hundreds of registered therapy animal teams who regularly spread joy and comfort to those in need in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries, airports, and more. All nine species of animals that Pet Partners registers were represented during the event, which included dogs, cats, equines, rabbits, guinea pigs, rats, birds, miniature pigs, and llamas and alpacas. It was a celebration of the remarkable bond between humans and animals.
The funds raised will support Pet Partners’ Therapy Animal Program, which shares the love of therapy animals with millions each year in communities around the world. We are thankful to every walker, supporter, and donor that participated this year. The generous support of our event sponsors also played a key role in the success of this year’s event. Thank you to presenting sponsor Wellness Pet Company and titanium sponsor Blue Shield of California for making the sixth annual World’s Largest Pet Walk possible.
If you missed the opportunity to get in on the fun, you can still make a donation, to help support Pet Partners’ mission of improving human health and well-being through the human-animal bond.
About Pet Partners
Pet Partners is the leader in the therapy animal field for registering volunteer teams. Since 1977, we have supported thousands of teams in making millions of meaningful visits across the country and around the world. Through the human-animal bond, we can improve the physical, social, and emotional lives of both the people and animals involved. Pet Partners supports volunteer teams by offering the highest quality preparation, an unmatched approach to evaluation and registration—for nine different types of animals, and a focus on connections. We elevate the importance of therapy animal visits, and our teams help build a healthier and happier world for us all. Whether or not you have a pet, learn more about sharing the human-animal bond by visiting www.petpartners.org.
