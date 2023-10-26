Submit Release
Searching for the Top 50 Wedding Photos of 2023

Epic wedding photo on a cliff in Isle of Skye, Scotland

Image by Andrew Rae Photographer

Wedding portrait of couple celebrating watching fireworks

Image by AH Lovestories

Wedding portrait of couple holding hands and running by the water with a pastel sunrise

Image by The Ferros

Do you have one of the top 50 wedding photos of 2023? Junebug Weddings 2023 Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest is now accepting submissions.

UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From October 25th to November 15th, photographers around the world are invited to submit to Junebug Weddings’ 2023 Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest. The final collection of the 50 top wedding photos of 2023, all taken within the last year, will make its debut on December 13th.

Since 2008, Junebug Weddings has been hosting annual wedding photography contests to curate image collections that best represent the year’s achievements in artistry, technical skill, and emotional impact. Past collections have been featured on Huffington Post, Daily Mail, BuzzFeed, Cosmopolitan, and more.

Last year, Junebug Weddings’ annual Best of the Best Wedding Photography Contest received over 8,000 image submissions from photographers all over the world.

November 15th is the last day to submit to the contest, with the 2023 Best of the Best Wedding Photo Collection making its debut on December 13th. For information regarding submitting photographs and contest rules, please visit the 2023 Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest information page.

About Junebug Weddings: Junebug Weddings is an international wedding publication that connects couples with resources needed to bring their love stories to life. As a leader in the wedding industry, Junebug curates these image collections to celebrate the artistry of wedding photography. In addition to its Best of the Best Wedding Photo Contest, Junebug hosts their Best of the Best Engagement Photography Contest every spring. You can view Junebug’s past contest winners here.

