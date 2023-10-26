Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,444 in the last 365 days.

Rony Jabour: Celebrating 15 Trailblazing Years as an Elite OSHA Safety Trainer

Rony Jabour, OSHA Trainer, from United Safety Net

Rony Jabour at National Safety Conference celebrating 15 years as Safety Trainer.

Rony Jabour, OSHA trainer from United Safety Net at National Safety Award Celebration

Rony Jabour, OSHA trainer from United Safety Net, at National Safety Award Celebration

From Classroom Innovator to Global Safety Influencer: Jabour's Decade and a Half Journey in Occupational Safety Excellence

From Classroom Innovator to Global Safety Influencer: Jabour's Decade and a Half Journey in Occupational Safety Excellence

Elevating Occupational Safety Standards: A 15-Year Odyssey with Rony Jabour at the Helm

Elevating Occupational Safety Standards: A 15-Year Odyssey with Rony Jabour at the Helm

Rony Jabour: Reflecting a decade and a half of dedication to safety education, captured at the NSC Conference.

Rony Jabour: Reflecting a decade and a half of dedication to safety education, captured at the NSC Conference.

From Classroom Innovator to Global Safety Influencer: Jabour's Decade and a Half Journey in Occupational Safety Excellence

NEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world converges at the biggest Occupational Safety and Health congress in New Orleans, Rony Jabour is the name that echoes in the halls, marking his distinguished 15-year journey as an Authorized OSHA Safety Trainer.

Originating from Brazil and making a mark in the U.S., Jabour’s dedication, paired with his illustrious educational portfolio, positions him as a luminary in the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) landscape. With a master's from the University of Texas and specialized Harvard training, he's recognized as a global influencer, notably being celebrated among the '40 under 40' in work safety.

“I’m consistently humbled by the opportunity to be amidst such influential individuals. This congress represents not just the dissemination but also the acquisition of knowledge,” Jabour reflected.

But Jabour is not just about degrees. His credentials encompass certifications from FEMA and as the architect behind United Safety Net, a leading OSH institution in the U.S., he’s been instrumental in molding future safety aficionados. Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, his expertise transcends borders, making him a global safety ambassador.

The 2023 NSC Congress is more than an event; it's an aggregation of innovation, knowledge, and dedication. As it hosts a myriad of seminars and sessions, it underscores the growing significance of occupational safety and health.

In this assembly of EHS mavens, Jabour's name shines brightly. Commemorating his 15th year as an Authorized OSHA Safety Trainer, his journey is a testament to dedication, knowledge, and the drive to make workplaces safer.

The congress, while being a hub for professionals to gain insights, also stands as a tribute to stalwarts like Jabour, symbolizing not just excellence in safety but also the passion that drives such excellence.

Connect with Rony Jabour & Join the Safety Revolution:

Become a part of a vibrant community where motivation meets safety expertise. For in-depth insights, follow Rony Jabour.
Stay informed. Stay safe. Be inspired.

Rony Jabour
United Safety Net
+1 978-767-0630
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram

You just read:

Rony Jabour: Celebrating 15 Trailblazing Years as an Elite OSHA Safety Trainer

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Environment, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more