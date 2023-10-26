Rony Jabour: Celebrating 15 Trailblazing Years as an Elite OSHA Safety Trainer
From Classroom Innovator to Global Safety Influencer: Jabour's Decade and a Half Journey in Occupational Safety ExcellenceNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world converges at the biggest Occupational Safety and Health congress in New Orleans, Rony Jabour is the name that echoes in the halls, marking his distinguished 15-year journey as an Authorized OSHA Safety Trainer.
Originating from Brazil and making a mark in the U.S., Jabour’s dedication, paired with his illustrious educational portfolio, positions him as a luminary in the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) landscape. With a master's from the University of Texas and specialized Harvard training, he's recognized as a global influencer, notably being celebrated among the '40 under 40' in work safety.
“I’m consistently humbled by the opportunity to be amidst such influential individuals. This congress represents not just the dissemination but also the acquisition of knowledge,” Jabour reflected.
But Jabour is not just about degrees. His credentials encompass certifications from FEMA and as the architect behind United Safety Net, a leading OSH institution in the U.S., he’s been instrumental in molding future safety aficionados. Fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, his expertise transcends borders, making him a global safety ambassador.
The 2023 NSC Congress is more than an event; it's an aggregation of innovation, knowledge, and dedication. As it hosts a myriad of seminars and sessions, it underscores the growing significance of occupational safety and health.
In this assembly of EHS mavens, Jabour's name shines brightly. Commemorating his 15th year as an Authorized OSHA Safety Trainer, his journey is a testament to dedication, knowledge, and the drive to make workplaces safer.
The congress, while being a hub for professionals to gain insights, also stands as a tribute to stalwarts like Jabour, symbolizing not just excellence in safety but also the passion that drives such excellence.
