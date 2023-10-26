The 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards Announce Best Rums
The spirits industry's most prestigious event, the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, is delighted to announce the outstanding winners of the Best Rum Awards. These exceptional rums have demonstrated exceptional craftsmanship and earned the recognition of a discerning panel of judges.
Best Rum: Ron Parce, Ron Reserva Especial 8 - 40% ABV, 750ml
Ron Parce's Ron Reserva Especial 8 emerged as the top-rated rum in the category of Rum. With a 40% ABV and presented in a 750ml bottle, this exceptional rum also received a Platinum Medal with a score of 98/100, solidifying its place as one of the finest aged rums in the world.
Parce Rum is distilled in Pesé, Panama, and is based on sugar cane juice sourced from cane harvested in Colombia, Trinidad, and Panama. Following distillation, the rum is shipped to Colombia, where it is blended, casked, and aged.
In the category of Rum Under 5 years, Outcast Rum is a remarkable creation from Karu Distillery in the Devil's Wilderness suburb of Sydney, Australia. This exceptional rum boasts an impressive 46% ABV and a generous 700ml bottle size. Outcast Rum received the prestigious Platinum Medal, further exemplifying its excellence. It achieved an impressive score of 97/100, a testament to the dedication and expertise of the distillers at Karu Distillery.
“I am absolutely thrilled by the remarkable quality of the Rums we've seen in this year's competition,” said Eddie Rivkin, Founder & CEO of the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards. “The passion, craftsmanship, and dedication exhibited by distillers worldwide have produced some truly exceptional Rums. These spirits are a testament to the artistry and innovation that continue elevating the spirits world.”
"In this year's Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, our esteemed panel of judges has had the privilege of assessing an incredible array of entries across all categories,” said Steve Beal, 7-time Chairman of the Judges Panel for the Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards. “The level of quality and innovation demonstrated by distillers worldwide has been nothing short of exceptional. It's a true testament to the commitment and creativity of the spirits industry and a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by the passionate individuals behind these exceptional creations."
The Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards is committed to celebrating excellence in the spirits industry, and these awards serve as a benchmark for quality and innovation.
While the Best Rum Awards have been revealed, spirits aficionados can look forward to the upcoming release of results for the remaining categories and the highly anticipated Best in Show Awards. These announcements promise even more excitement and recognition in the world of spirits.
To view the complete list of winners and stay updated on the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards, please visit the official website at www.vegasspiritawards.com/awards
