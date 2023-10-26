Network Connex employees spearhead $8,000 donation to Red Cross Maui wildfire relief
Employee contributions plus a company match empower recovery for citizens, businesses, and communitiesDOWNERS GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network Connex is an organization of nearly 1,100 employees with a small team of three (3) located in Hawai’i. When wildfires impacted large portions of Maui leaving communities decimated and citizens without homes, jobs, or basic supplies, employee Robyn Kahalelehua rallied Network Connex leaders to provide help beyond what she could do individually. Working with the Pacific Islands Region of the American Red Cross the company set up a dedicated donations portal that was shared with all employees. CEO Chris Larocca pledged that Network Connex would match all team member donations to boost the impact of individual contributions.
In the end, employee donations totaling $4,000 were collected. With the corporate match added, local Network Connex team members were thrilled to deliver a check for $8,000 to the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region office in Honolulu, Hawai’i. Pictured left to right for the check presentation are Anne Sing (Red Cross), Sylvia Moon (Red Cross), Kenneth Huang (Network Connex), Matt Miura (Network Connex), Minette Lew-McCabe (Red Cross). Network Connex employee donations have continued to pour in even after the official donation period ended, amassing an additional $595 for the Red Cross's Maui relief efforts.
While large disasters like the Maui wildfires often draw national attention, each year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters of all types and sizes across the country, mobilizing a team approximately every eight minutes. Generous contributions enable the Red Cross to provide services to people in need of assistance at no cost and regardless of income.
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org.
Serving the telecom industry for more than 20 years, Network Connex offers a full range of digital infrastructure solutions to provide fiber and wireless network service providers, data center operators, hyperscale cloud companies, cable MSOs, utilities, government entities, and Fortune 500 enterprises with a competitive edge in today’s rapidly evolving markets. Network Connex has been a portfolio company of a fund managed by ORIX Capital Partners since June 2018.
