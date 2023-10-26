RacingJunk Brings Classic Car and Industry Support to 2023 SEMA Show
A 1967 Ford Mustang, podcast tapings, poster signings, and a Borowski Race engine will highlight the Internet Brands Auto Group booth experience
SEMA represents the height of aspirational car culture. Our presence at the show signals that we are on board for the growth and expansion of the industry.”NORTH ADAMS, MA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RacingJunk, the flagship site of the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group, is pleased to show its support for the automotive aftermarket with a return to the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, NV. The world’s #1 race and performance marketplace since 1999 will exhibit at SEMA 2023, October 31- November 3, in Booth #24211, showcasing partners and advertisers, all while sharing its state of the art platform to buy, sell, browse and trade, designed by racers for racers.
— Scott Stetz
Known for exhibiting iconic vehicles at SEMA, RacingJunk continues the tradition with Danny Shaffer’s award-winning 1967 Ford Mustang built by Rodger Lee’s Ironworks Speed and Custom. The Ford GT500-powered machine is a pinnacle of vision and engineering, capturing both the Goodguys 2023 PPG Street Machine of the Year and the Outstanding Engineering award from the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show.
“I'm excited to show our new latest great project to the world in a long time vendors booth like RacingJunk,” says Rodger Lee, who will be keeping a close eye on the vehicle at the trade show.
The Mustang will join a Borowski Race Engine in the booth, marking the third year of collaboration with Borowski Race Engines to give away a custom LS engine, featuring a 408 cubic inch custom 700 HP LS Street Engine with a FAST XFI Sportsman EFI Engine Control System, FAST LSXR Intake & 102MM Throttle Body, FAST XR-1A High-Output Ignition Coils, CNC Ported Edelbrock LS3 Cylinder Heads and Custom Comp Cam and BSR Shaft Rockers. The engine will be on a display at the booth, and visitors can enter into the giveaway before the drawing at the beginning of December.
In addition, RacingJunk will host the Everyone Racers podcast live from the booth at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 1. Poster signings from the RacingJunk models will be ongoing throughout the show.
“For those in the enthusiast space, SEMA represents the height of aspirational car culture,” says Scott Stetz, Director of Sales for the Internet Brands Auto Classifieds Group, “And our presence at the show signals a commitment to fans, enthusiasts, racers, buyers, builders, manufacturers and our partners that we are on board for the growth and expansion of the industry. It’s always an exciting show and we look forward to seeing what this year holds in store.”
Visit RacingJunk, and the other Internet Brands Auto Classifieds sites, at Booth #24211 in Central Hall.
The Internet Brands Auto Classifieds group is a collection of Auto Classifieds websites including RacingJunk.com, HotRodHotline.com, OldRide.com and CollectorCarNation.com. The vertical focuses on auto racing and performance, hot rods, classic and collectible vehicles & parts, as well as trailers and RVs.
