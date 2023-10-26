Pasta With A Purpose: Maplewood at Princeton and Discovery Years Forge Generational Bonds Through Culture and Cuisine
Residents Maplewood at Princeton and preschoolers at Discovery Years Child Learning Center were all smiles as the morning concluded.
Local preschoolers and octogenarians joined hands for pasta-making, songs and stories about Italy, and a top-secret family recipe.PLAINSBORO, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last Friday, preschool students at Discovery Years Child Learning Center in Plainsboro, NJ enjoyed a special visit from a group of residents at neighboring senior living community, Maplewood at Princeton, joining together for a heartwarming celebration of Italian heritage.
In honor of the preschool’s “Italian Week,” Maplewood at Princeton residents Nino De Candia, Teresa De Candia, Phyllis Pap, and Ross Hecht dressed with pride in “Italia” T-shirts, while many of the children donned their own ensembles of red, white and green. The morning consisted of a pasta-making demonstration, where children and residents alike rolled up their sleeves to learn the art of creating pasta dough; enjoyed a performance of classic Italian melodies sung by Nino; a reading of "Strega Nona," an ancient Italian tale of a generous “Grandma Witch” with a magical ever-full pasta pot, by Teresa; and finally, a delightful feast featuring the De Candias’ secret family pasta recipe, prepared with the assistance of Maplewood at Princeton’s talented Culinary Director.
On this morning, however, pasta recipes and fairytales weren’t the only things passed down through the generations. Preschoolers and octogenarians alike shared plenty of smiles, laughs, stories, and memories, demonstrating the power that these types of bonds hold for all those involved. “Intergenerational connections are critical for the social and emotional wellbeing of both children and seniors, as these opportunities encourage perspective-shaping conversations, increase self-esteem, improve social skills, and foster mutual learning,” said Lisa William, Senior Executive Director at Maplewood at Princeton.
Maplewood Senior Living, operator of sixteen senior living communities across the Northeast and Ohio, including Maplewood at Princeton, routinely organizes these kinds of intergenerational events, which are among their most popular programs for residents and youth alike. Inspīr Carnegie Hill, Maplewood’s luxury senior living community in New York City, for example, hosts a popular “Generations Over Dinner” event where every generation from Gen Z to the Silent Generation is represented, and where thoughtful discussions on topics from climate change, public policy and education reform, to aging, addiction and technology are encouraged.
“We're truly grateful for Discovery Years' incredible partnership, and last week’s event was a testament to the enriching bonds we can create,” said Wanda Garrin, Lifestyle Director at Maplewood at Princeton. “We're eager for more moments like these that bring our communities even closer together."
Next Tuesday, October 31st, the children of Discovery Years will bring their Halloween spirit to Maplewood at Princeton for their highly anticipated annual parade. In December, the children will return for a special visit from Santa Ron Jolly Elf. And as part of an enduring tradition, every Friday, Maplewood residents make their way to the school to share the joy of reading with the children.
