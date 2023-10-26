Kristin Murray Joins Syner-G BioPharma Group as Senior Vice President of Regulatory Services
Murray to Spearhead Newly Integrated Department
I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Kristin into the Syner-G family.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syner-G BioPharma Group (Syner-G), a leading provider of integrated pharmaceutical science and regulatory consulting services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients, announced the addition of Kristin Murray as senior vice president of regulatory consulting services.
— Ron Kraus
“I am thrilled to join this forward-thinking company, whose expansion is vital to the biopharma sector,” said Murray. “I look forward to guiding the team of dedicated experts who are deeply passionate about their work.”
Murray will lead a newly integrated department providing a comprehensive suite of regulatory consulting services. As Syner-G continues to grow, bringing in a results-oriented leader with demonstrated success in developing innovative risk-based global regulatory strategies will add depth and breadth to their operation. Murray has a background in both large pharmaceutical organizations and small biotech ventures. She has previously held leadership roles at Xalud, Ultragenyx, Shire, and Pfizer.
Ron Kraus, chief executive officer of Syner-G said, “I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Kristin into the Syner-G family. Her expertise is invaluable, and I am confident that under her leadership, our regulatory service offering will continue to flourish, adding tremendous value to our clients and the industry at large. We are fortunate to have her on board.”
“Kristin’s wealth of industry experience and leadership in both large pharmaceutical organizations and small biotech ventures, along with her adept navigation of complex regulatory challenges are instrumental to our growth at Syner-G. I am looking forward to working with her,” said Prabu Nambiar, co-founder of Syner-G.
About Syner-G BioPharma Group
Based in Boston, MA, Syner-G is a leading provider of customized CMC development, regulatory strategy & submission, quality, and medical writing services, supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the therapeutic spectrum and complete drug development lifecycle. For more information, please visit: https://synergbiopharma.com/
