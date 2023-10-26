Rhode Island Free Clinic Celebrates 25 Years of Community Service

Rhode Island Free Clinic Celebrates 25 Years

Sets fundraising record with over $200,000 raised for free healthcare for RI adults

PROVIDENCE, RI, US, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rhode Island Free Clinic was thrilled to commemorate its 25th Anniversary during the annual Founders’ Event on October 19, 2023. The event delivered a memorable and impactful evening at the Providence Downtown Marriott where more than $200,000, a fundraising record for the Free Clinic, was raised in support of their mission of providing free, comprehensive healthcare to Rhode Island’s medically uninsured adults.

The Founders’ Event was a momentous occasion, commemorating 25 years of community service. Guests enjoyed an inspirational evening, including a sit-down dinner, that celebrated just how far the Free Clinic has come as well as an optimistic view to the future. Highlights of the evening included:

1. Honorary Co-Chairs: Marc and Claire Perlman of Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation served as event Co-Chairs

2. Event Emcee: Barbara Morse, Health Anchor/Reporter at WJAR-TV engaged the audience as event emcee

3. 2023 Award Recognition: The event honored Rhode Island Free Clinic Co-Founder, Stephanie Chafee with the Founders’ Award as well as Dr. Mary McCabe with the Dr. Steven Brin Physician of the Year Award.

4. Care Auction: A silent and live auction offered attendees the chance to bid on Care Auction items where donors were able to realize contributions turned directly into patient care.

5. 25 Years of RIFC: Attendees enjoyed a look back on 25 incredible years of the Rhode Island Free Clinic including honoring those who have made a significant impact on the Free Clinic and all that they are able to offer the community as a result of their commitment.

The Founders’ Event was not only a night of celebration but also the Free Clinic’s signature fundraiser. The funds raised enable them to continue to provide critical medical care to Rhode Island’s uninsured, low-income adults. At the Rhode Island Free Clinic, people give of themselves in an exceptional way. Support from generous sponsors and donors allows the Free Clinic to continue this spirit and help ensure the vital services they provide continue uninterrupted.

The Free Clinic would like to extend gratitude to their generous sponsors for their unwavering support in making this event possible: Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation, Amica, Delta Dental of Rhode Island, University Gastroenterology, Bayside Endoscopy, University Orthopedics, Blue Cross Blue Shield of RI, Peregrine Property Management, Brown Physicians, Dr. Marina Rodriguez, BayCoast Bank, Coastal Medical, Care New England, Washington Trust, Navigant Credit Union, Greenwood Credit Union, Robert & Rena DiMuccio, Neighborhood Health Plan of RI, Lifespan, Bank of America, Diana Ducharme & Tom Sweeney, Husch Blackwell, Helena & Bill Foulkes, KLR, Highbar, Frey Florist, The Beacon Foundation, RI Primary Care Physicians Corporation, Lawrence & Alison Eichler, Dr. Frederic Christian, CLA, Coastal1 Credit Union, Hope Health, Henry B. Joyce & Hope Alswang, Drs. Caroline Troise & David Uliss, Southcoast Health, Irving Sheldon, Mullen Scorpio Cerilli, Tufts Health Plan, Healthcentric Advisors, Paolino Properties, and Dr. Forrest Daniels.

The Rhode Island Free Clinic was proud to host the 2023 Founders’ Event, a remarkable evening dedicated to making healthcare available to those who need it most. The presence and support of generous sponsors, donors, and volunteers help the Free Clinic achieve its mission. For more information, please visit: rifreeclinic.org

About Rhode Island Free Clinic

Founded in 1998, the Rhode Island Free Clinic’s mission is to provide free, comprehensive medical care and preventive health services to adults in Rhode Island who cannot afford medical treatment or have no insurance, and to serve as an educational training site for aspiring healthcare professionals who receive mentorship from their board-certified volunteer medical practitioners. Since opening Clinic doors in a small downtown storefront, the Clinic has grown to become a multi-level, multi exam-room, award winning and nationally recognized free clinic. With committed volunteers and partners, the Free Clinic provided over 10,000 patient visits and served over 2,500 at-risk Rhode Islanders in 2022 alone.

###

RI Free Clinic 25th Anniversary