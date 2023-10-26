Out of Scale: A Kurzgesagt Adventure - available now on Meta Quest

Out of Scale: A Kurzgesagt Adventure - Key Art

Popular science YouTube channel Kurzgesagt – In a Nutshell releases debut VR experience exploring the concept of scale

This medium was the perfect way to implement the gold standard for edutainment that we’re known for.” — Lizzy Steib, Head of Editorial and Research at kurzgesagt

MüNCHEN, BAVARIA, DEUTSCHLAND, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out of Scale: A Kurzgesagt Adventure, a brand new VR experience for players of all ages, is available for purchase from today (October 26th, 10am PST / 7pm CEST) on the Meta Quest Store for $14.99 / 14,99€.

After a lab experiment goes wrong, unleashing an invasion of giant ants, monstrous fungi, an enormous tardigrade, and more, the player must bring the world back to normal.

Guided by STEVE, the brilliant AI assistant, voiced by the instantly-recognizable narrator of Kurzgesagt’s videos, the player explores the effects of distorted scale on biology, physics, and chemistry across five different-sized worlds: molecular, bacterial, insect, human, and mountain. Players must uncover the unique rules governing these realms – each designed in the distinct and colorful artstyle of Kurzgesagt – and use them to their advantage.

Kurzgesagt’s VR debut was first announced at Meta Connect 2023, where the company’s Head of Editorial and Research, Lizzy Steib, spoke about bringing Kurzgesagt’s unique brand of edutainment to virtual reality. “The biggest advantage here was making the concept of scale more tangible by letting the player experience it first-hand. The level challenges involve science-based solutions that instill scientific insights. This medium was the perfect way to implement the gold standard for edutainment that we’re known for.”

In addition to the thrilling base game, Out of Scale features a Multiplayer Theater where players can watch Kurzgesagt's iconic science explainer videos with friends in VR. The game also includes a Mixed Reality Sandbox, an AR mode, which allows players to bring creatures and objects collected from within the game into their own home.

The experience was developed in collaboration with Schell Games. Founded in 2002 by industry veteran Jesse Schell, Schell Games is known for their impressive line-up of original games, such as the award-winning I Expect You To Die series, as well as bringing renowned IPs to VR. Out of Scale: A Kurzgesagt Adventure is the latest of such collaborations, following in the footsteps of Schell Games’ work on Among Us VR.



For media inquiries, please contact the kurzgesagt team via press@kurzgesagt.org

Out of Scale: A Kurzgesagt Adventure