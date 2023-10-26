TwelveStone Health Partners Announces Lexington and Louisville, KY Openings
Locations in Kentucky to Join Existing Locations in Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia
We are thrilled about our further expansion into Kentucky.”MURFREESBORO, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TwelveStone Health Partners, a leading provider of comprehensive chronic care medication services, announces to the central Kentucky business and healthcare community the opening of their newest Infusion Centers in the following locations:
— Shane Reeves
• Lexington - 1001 Monarch Street, Suite 110, Lexington, KY, 40513
• Louisville - 950 Breckenridge Lane, Suite 280, Louisville, Kentucky 40207
These are TwelveStone’s 16th and 17th locations, joining existing Infusion Centers in Tennessee (Bellevue, Chattanooga, Knoxville, North Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro, and Spring Hill,) Georgia (Canton, Cumming, Duluth, Lithonia, Peachtree City and Smyrna) and Virginia (Norfolk and Roanoke.) These facilities provide a patient-centric process with a focus on assisting patients with chronic condition management.
“We are thrilled about our further expansion into Kentucky,” shared Shane Reeves, chief executive officer, TwelveStone Health Partners. “We look forward to providing the residents of Kentucky with the same exceptional patient experience that we offer at our Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia locations.”
TwelveStone Infusion patients receive care in private treatment rooms, and benefit from the care and support of certified clinicians. Free Wi-Fi, snacks and drinks are also offered to patients and caregivers which creates a positive patient experience with personalized attention.
Learn more about TwelveStone Health Partner’s innovative infusion centers here.
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Founded in 2016 TwelveStone is the third iteration of pharmacy organizations founded by Shane Reeves and the Reeves family. Today TwelveStone is rapidly expanding across the Southeast anchored by spa-like infusion centers conveniently located in suburban communities supported by additional services including package medications, home infusion, enteral and injections. TwelveStone is dedicated to providing the highest level of care to those with chronic, complex conditions in the environment that is most convenient for both the patient and their loved ones. For more information, visit https://www.12stonehealth.com/.
