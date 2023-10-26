USPA Experiences Surge in Demand for Armed Guards Following Lewiston Active Shooter Incident

Armed Guard Services in Lewiston, Maine. Free to Female Owned Business until the Gunman is Captured.

USPA Nationwide Security has former Navy SEALs and Army Rangers, ready to protect people in Maine until the gunman is in custody

We are offering free or reduced prices for armed security guards (when possible) for female owned businesses in Lewiston until the gunman is located. ” — Daniel Manning, CEO

LEWISTON , MAINE, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USPA Nationwide Security, a national provider of professional security services, has observed a significant increase in inquiries and calls for armed guards in response to the recent active shooter incident in Lewiston, Maine. As reports of the tragic event unfolded, USPA's expertise and reputation for ensuring safety and security have become paramount for individuals and organizations seeking reliable protection.

The Mass Casualty Incident

On October 25, 2023, an active shooter incident unfolded in Lewiston, Maine, leaving the community shocked and alarmed. Details of the incident were reported, outlining the devastating effects on the victims and their families. The incident has prompted individuals and organizations to seek additional security measures to protect themselves and their assets.

USPA Nationwide Security's Response: Former Navy SEALs and Army Rangers

Recognizing the importance of proactive security measures, the company has armed guards who are extensively trained to respond swiftly and effectively to potential threats, including active shooter situations. Their roster includes former Army Rangers of the 75th Ranger Regiment, and Navy SEALs.

In times of uncertainty, USPA understands the significance of providing peace of mind to clients. With their highly trained armed guards, the company offers an added layer of protection and a strong deterrent against potential threats. Their commitment to delivering top-notch security services has earned them a reputation for reliability and effectiveness.

Philanthropic Offer: Free or Reduced Price for Female Owned Business

As the demand for armed guards continues to rise, USPA Nationwide Security remains committed to providing exceptional security solutions. USPA is offering free or reduced prices (when possible) for female owned businesses in the area until the gunman is located.

For more information about USPA Nationwide Security and their comprehensive security services, please visit their website at uspasecurity.com or call (800) 214-1448.

About USPA Nationwide Security

USPA Nationwide Security is a trusted and renowned security services provider with a strong commitment to ensuring safety and security. With a team of highly trained professionals, USPA offers a wide range of security solutions, including armed guards in Lewiston, executive protection, fire watch and more. Their goal is to deliver reliable and effective security services that exceed client expectations.



