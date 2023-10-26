Inaugural SVCCC Diwali Festival & Concert: SVC Chamber Highlights Silicon Valley Cultural Diversity & Small Businesses

SVCCC Diwali flyer_10_29_2023 Silicon Valley Central Chamber logo

Lights and More! Free All-Day Festival Showcases Food, Culture, Music, Dance

SVCCC Diwali Festival represents not only Indians, South Asians but also represents the diversity in our community & the inclusion that drives innovation, business & the rich culture of Silicon Valley” — Harbir K. Bhatia, SVC Chamber CEO & President

SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Silicon Valley Central Chamber of Commerce (SVCCC) will hold the Silicon Valley Diwali Festival and Concert, Sunday, Oct. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the India Community Center (ICC) Milpitas. The #SVCCCDiwali festival is free and open to the public.

The SVCCC Diwali Festival and Concert will bring together the diverse Silicon Valley multicultural community to celebrate Diwali, the ‘Festival of Lights’, an Indian festival primarily celebrated by the majority of the Indian population rising from the Hindu tradition, symbolizing the “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”. Diwali is one of the festivals most widely celebrated by Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain and South Asian and Southeast Asian diaspora who also make up a large percentage of Silicon Valley residents.

“I am proud to have our SV Central Chamber host this event. We hope to do more of such programming for the community and the Valley’s diverse small businesses, too,” said Harbir K. Bhatia, SV Central Chamber CEO and President.

Showcasing the food, clothing, arts and culture of India, there will be cultural performances by community members, young and old, as well as local dance and music schools. The festival also features a concert by internationally known artist Ishmeet Narula along with a Bollywood and bhangra dance party with live ‘dhol’.

“The SVCCC Diwali celebration represents not only Indians and South Asians but also represents the diversity that makes up our community and the inclusion that drives innovation, business and the rich culture of Silicon Valley,” said Bhatia. “It makes me happy to see Diwali and other multicultural traditions being celebrated with the rest of the community now, which were only celebrated at home when we were growing up.”

Such festivals and traditions offer family-friendly events and activities for all members of the community, and also are an important platform for small and home-based businesses from various backgrounds to increase their visibility and promote themselves to better sell their products or services.

The festival will bring together about 40 small and home-based businesses of varying types from traditional Indian clothing to beautiful jewelry and accessories, handmade decorations by artisans, gift items, and delicious foods from various regions of India, henna, children’s toys, crafts and activities and vendors to provide financial, business and other services.

“Diwali is more than just bright lamps. It's about the special moments and ties that bring our community closer, shining a light on the importance of being together”, said Ravinder Lal, Chamber board member and past board chairman. “The SVCCC Diwali Festival is an exemplary example of just such an event.”

SVC Chamber is proud to bring the Diwali Festival’s educational and cultural programming to Silicon Valley, as an event which is representative of the region’s diverse, multicultural population. “Our Chamber of Commerce is committed to mirroring the rich tapestry of our community. Thus, we are creating pathways that welcome entrepreneurs from all walks of life”, said Elnaz Masoom, Chamber Board Chair.

We are thankful to all our community and multicultural partners who are working with us to heavily promote this event across the Bay Area. The Chamber, staff, and Board wish everyone a very Happy Diwali! Shubh Deepavali!

About Silicon Valley Central (SVC) Chamber of Commerce

For over 75 years, the SVC Chamber has served the Silicon Valley business community as influential advocates by supporting, connecting, and educating for the growth and sustainability of its business members. Located in Santa Clara, the SVC Chamber of Commerce is made up of a group of visionary business leaders that will help grow and shape the future of Silicon Valley.

www.SVCentralChamber.com

About India Community Center (ICC), Milpitas

ICC was conceived to be a place where the Indian Diaspora could find comfort in various facets of their culture, preserve and practice unique traditions, and celebrate festivals and social milestones in a welcoming environment. It is also a center where people of other cultures can explore and experience Indian traditions and values. Since 2003, ICC has grown significantly, with 5 centers, in just about every area in providing community and senior services, community events and program offerings, programs for youth and children, and fitness programs for the members. ICC has made a mark in the Bay Area, and maybe in the US, as one of the largest Indian community centers.

www.IndiaCC.org

