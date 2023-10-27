Hong Kong-Australia Business Association (Queensland Chapter) 2023 Business Award Gala: A Resounding Success in Brisbane
The prestigious 2023 Business Award Gala Dinner, organized by the Hong Kong-Australia Business Association (HKABA) Queensland Chapter, concluded splendidly at the Hilton Hotel in Brisbane. This year's event was notably enhanced by the title sponsorship from Hong Kong's Denzity Holding Limited.
The grandeur of the award ceremony was evident with the participation of both local Australian businesses and 33 prominent Hong Kong enterprises. The event served as a robust platform to showcase the deep-rooted ties between Hong Kong and Australia.
The auspicious business gala was inaugurated with an opening address by Kenny Ma, Chairman of the HKABA, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the attendees. Distinguished guests such as Mr. Ruan Zongze, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Brisbane; Senator Paul Scarr from Queensland's Liberal National Party; Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Mr. Adrian Schrinner, alongside his wife, Mrs. Nina Schrinner; State MP Mr. Peter Russo; Director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, Ms. Trista Lim; Dr. Luca De Leonardis, Investment Minister for Australia and New Zealand; and Ms. Bonnie Shek, Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council for Australia and New Zealand, graced the occasion, delivering speeches and presenting awards.
The ceremony witnessed a spectacular performance by three young drummers from Les Digital Music Education Centre - Athena Ma, Themis Ma, and Sunny Chiang, who passionately rendered classic Hong Kong songs "Red Sun" and "Viva".
A notable feature of this year's gala was the charity auction hosted by former Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Mr. Graham Quirk. Items for auction included artworks from the Arabella Wang Art Gallery, a bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Blended Scotch Whisky signed by both the current Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner and former Lord Mayor Graham Quirk, traditional ink paintings by renowned Hong Kong artist Melllen Chou, and a professional UFC glove signed by notable fighters. The HKABA (Queensland Chapter) generously donated $3,600 from the auction proceedings to the Lord Mayor's Charitable Fund, further emphasizing their commitment to community contributions.
Winners of the 2023 HKABA (QLD) Business Awards:
Young Professional Start-up Award Winner: Blue Carbon Pty Ltd
Import / Export Award Winner: Frethan Technology Pty Ltd
Women in Leadership Award Winner: Chrissy Dou of Leed Goodrich Land Development Pty Ltd
Best Initiative Award Winner: Alien Night Market
Oversea Business Excellence Award Winner: Individual House Pty Ltd
Business Excellence Award Winner: Bellevue Design and Construction Pty Ltd
Judge Recognition Award Winners:
Force One Realty
Jinding & Homestate Group
Kenon Corporation Pty Ltd
SCFinance Corporation
The evening marked yet another significant milestone in fostering collaborations between Hong Kong and Australian businesses.
