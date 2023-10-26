2023 CMEx Leadership Awards Celebrate Trailblazers in Caribbean Communications and Hospitality
EINPresswire.com/ -- Movers and shakers in the Caribbean tourism, hospitality and communications sectors will be celebrated at the 2023 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards and Fundraiser. The event is scheduled to take place at Loews Coral Gables in Miami on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Organizers have announced that the 2023 honorees, individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the Caribbean region and beyond, include pioneering media practitioners such as Jamaica-based Barbadian Julian Rogers and Florida-based Jamaican-American Pat Montague.
Heads of prominent regional tourism institutions will also be recognized during this action-packed luncheon awards ceremony. Honorees include Nicola Madden-Greig, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association; Michele Paige, President of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association; and Dona Regis-Prosper, the first female Secretary-General & CEO of the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO). The event will also feature a live travel auction, with proceeds dedicated to supporting tourism education and charitable causes within the Caribbean.
Rosa Harris, Director of Tourism of the Cayman Islands and Chairman of CTO’s Board of Directors, along with Joy Jibrilu, CEO of Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (the first woman to serve in this role), will receive well-deserved honors. Former CTO Chairman and Commissioner of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, Beverly Nicolson-Doty, now CEO of the Florida-based Figment Design advertising agency, will also be recognized.
Pioneering hoteliers, including Ewald Biemans, Owner & CEO of Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba; Stan Hartling, Owner and CEO of The Hartling Group in Turks and Caicos; and Jamaican-American Kevin O’Reggio, Strategic Account Director of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc., round out this year’s Leadership Awards recipients.
CMEx is dedicated to enhancing the capacity of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry, and local communities to ensure that the people and the environment of the Caribbean region reap the benefits of the essential tourism industry. Moreover, CMEx extends its support to both Caribbean and American communities through the sharing of expertise, financial contributions, and in-kind assistance.
“In the spirit of collaboration, this year, we are working with several organizations to raise funds for educational initiatives committed to empowering the region’s youth and tourism professionals,” said CMEx President Bevan Springer, who also leads Marketplace Excellence, a global public relations, marketing and media company.
For more information, visit www.cmexmedia.org.
CMEx is dedicated to enhancing the capacity of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry, and local communities to ensure that the people and the environment of the Caribbean region reap the benefits of the essential tourism industry. Moreover, CMEx extends its support to both Caribbean and American communities through the sharing of expertise, financial contributions, and in-kind assistance.
