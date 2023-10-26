Scopism supports Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity at the ServiceNorth2023 Global SIAM Conference
Scopism, the SIAM specialist is thrilled to announce their support for Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity, at ServiceNorth 2023 Global SIAM Conference.YORK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scopism, the service integration and management (SIAM) specialist is thrilled to announce their support for Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity, at its eagerly anticipated ServiceNorth 2023 Global SIAM Conference.
Scheduled for November 7, this conference is set to be an unforgettable gathering of SIAM experts, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from diverse industries, aiming to exchange knowledge, ideas, and inspire innovation in the realm of Service Integration and Management.
Unveiling Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity
Scopism’s conference charity partner this year is Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity, an organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of the people of Greater Manchester, where the conference will be held. The charity believes homelessness has no place in Greater Manchester, and supports vital organisations and programmes that can help make that vision a reality. Their flagship scheme, A Bed Every Night, is the unrivalled initiative ensuring that people who would otherwise face a night on the streets, have a bed, food, and wrap around support to help move on to more stable accommodation. They focus on the power of collaborative action and work hard to bring businesses, people and communities together. Scopism embraces the concept of community and the opportunities it can provide to connect, learn and grow both personally and professionally, so the charity’s goals really resonate.
Scopism has joined hands with Great Manchester Mayor's Charity for this event to enhance the impact and reach of their initiatives. This collaboration is about coming together with a shared vision to create a more inclusive and brighter future for all. Scopism’s commitment is to donate a percentage of the proceeds from the event to support the charity’s goals.
A Collective Commitment to Change
Scopism has always stood for innovation and excellence in the SIAM field. By partnering with Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity, it is now demonstrating its commitment to be a force for positive change, not only in industry but also in the community and the world at large.
"Each year at Service North we support a charity that aligns with our goals and delivers real results. We’re delighted to support the Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity which is doing such important work in our host city. At Scopism we believe in the power of community and the support that community can provide, transforming lives and changing people’s future.” Claire Agutter, Director, Scopism
“As the Scopism Community Manager, I am proud to support Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity and their alignment with our community goals to make a positive impact, promote inclusivity, and foster collaboration by bringing together individuals, businesses and organizations to recognize the importance of collective action!” Stephanie Ward, Community Manager, Scopism
A Global Stage for Local Impact
The collaboration between Scopism, and Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity promises to bring together the best of both worlds. Scopism is delighted to welcome the charity to its conference, including participating in the opening keynote and spending time during the day with delegates and sponsors. This will elevate the profile of the charity and also provide a platform for conference participants to engage meaningfully with them and support the community.
“No single organisation can end homelessness, but collaborating together, so much is possible. We are delighted that Scopism are partnering with us for their upcoming conference and will be dedicating the funds raised to support A Bed Every Night. We are heading into an incredibly challenging winter, and we know this money will transform and save lives. Thank you.” Fran Darlington-Pollock, CEO, Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity
A Brighter Tomorrow
As we approach the ServiceNorth 2023 Global SIAM Conference, the organizers, Scopism are looking forward to welcoming participants from across the globe. Together, they are not only dedicated to advancing SIAM but also to leaving a legacy of positive transformation in communities worldwide.
This partnership between Scopism, and Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity reminds us that when industry leaders and community champions come together, incredible things can happen. The conference promises to be more than just a gathering of experts; it's an opportunity to inspire change, create impact, and build a brighter tomorrow for all.
For more information about the ServiceNorth 2023 Global SIAM Conference please visit: https://www.scopism.com/events/
For more information about The Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity, please visit: https://gmmayorscharity.org.uk/
