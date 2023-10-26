Psychic Medium Reverend Dr. Christine Villani to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When a loved one passes on, whether human or animal, it can be the most difficult, gut-wrenching, shocking experience you will ever have to endure. While it’s an inevitable part of life to lose our loved ones, bereavement can affect us all in different ways as we struggle with emotions like shock, grief, regret, and anger. As we search for ways to recover from our devastating loss we may seek therapy, meditate, or find ways to keep our loved one’s memory alive in our hearts. Some of this will undoubtedly bring us comfort but one of the most ideal ways to find genuine peace and solace is by seeking a skilled professional Medium who can not only help us communicate with our loved ones on the other side, but give us answers to questions we seek about the truth meaning of life.

Christine Villani is a highly sought after top notch psychic medium.

Gifted since childhood, through her work as a Medium, Christine communicates with our loved ones on the other side in order to give us messages that there truly is a continuity of life, and how our soul survives death. She wholeheartedly reassures us that our loved ones are absolutely ok so we can rest easy and feel joy that we truly do go on, and yes this includes our beloved fur babies. Since she receives messages telepathically, we can even ask our loved ones all the questions we want. Christine also unequivocally lets us know that when she does a reading the loved one we are looking for may not show up, that in fact instead of your mother coming along it could be your Dad or Grandmother who may have an important message to reveal to you.

Christine also advises us that when you come for a reading have a clear mind free of negativity and self-doubt.

Moreover, Christine also has archangels, angels, and guardian angels coming through yet another beautiful way for us to receive divine guidance. They are always letting us know we are truly valued, loved, and cared for.

Christine main focus is on the healing and well-being of her clients. Her mission is to participate in the greater good and facilitate the transformation of human consciousness that makes a positive difference in the world.

In fact, she says she is meant to be of service to people and this is her true purpose and calling.

Christine has words of wisdom for us living in these trying times. Embrace the life we have, not begrudgingly, but with joyful acceptance. Because no matter how what our struggles are or how much loss we face, there is a greater plan and things are for the higher and greater good.

That means allow ourselves to grieve and weep then trust that there is a beautiful place because we were created for something greater than ourselves.

Let Christine, through her compassionate wisdom as a conduit of divinely guided beings, lead you to a path of healing and comfort so you can live a life of serenity and hope that we all go on to a better place where love will always be universal, sustainable, and blissfully eternal.

Close Up Radio will feature Reverend Christine Villani in an interview with Dough Llewelyn on Monday October 30th at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.loving-memories.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno