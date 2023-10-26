Invest Immo AG plans to go public in the first quarter of 2024 after a record year in 2023
The planned initial public offering in the first quarter of 2024 will mark a significant milestone for Invest Immo AG, ushering the company into a new era.
Invest Immo AG has been successfully established in the financial market for more than 30 years.”ZUG, SWITZERLAND, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invest Immo AG, an established boutique investment firm with a successful track record of over 30 years in the financial market, has recently announced its plans to go public in the first quarter of 2024. The company specializes in the independent analysis, evaluation, and brokerage of closed-end investment vehicles and enjoys the trust of a broad customer base.
Invest Immo AG experienced remarkable growth in 2023, gaining over 2,000 new customers in the fixed-income investment sector. This underscores the enduring attractiveness of the company and its ability to attract new investors.
The company primarily focuses on the analysis and recommendation of closed-end investment funds, specializing in promising products that offer capital preservation and consistent returns for clients. With a total investment volume exceeding 125 million euros, the company has successfully expanded in recent years, defying the general industry trend.
The firm operates an investment platform where eligible investors seek and complete investment opportunities in private placement transactions, primarily concentrating on pre-IPO securities of private companies.
Invest Immo AG has announced its plans to go public in the first quarter of 2024, aiming to further expand its business and reach new customer segments. The company has established a reputation for independent advisory and brokerage, rooted in focused consistency and success.
Regarding the allocation of investment opportunities, Invest Immo AG emphasizes that they are allocated fairly and equitably between platform investors and discretionary funds, without favoring specific groups or clients. The company values transparency and openness in its business practices and strives to prevent conflicts of interest.
Invest Immo AG is expected to release more information about the public offering and its plans in the coming months. This is a step that not only continues the company's history but also provides insights into the evolving financial landscape.
Press Contact
Wolfgang Schramm - Wealth Manager
Bahnhofstrasse 7
6300 Zug, Switzerland
Tel: +41 21 505 01 25
Email: press@management-investimmoag.com
Web: www.investimmoag.com
Wolfgang Schramm
Invest Immo AG
+ +4121 505 01 25
presse@management-investimmoag.com