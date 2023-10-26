One Year of Empowering Women: An Interview with Daniela Baumann, an Entrepreneur & Director of Global Woman Club Dubai

Daniela Baumann, Director of Global Woman Club Dubai Global Woman Club's 1st year anniversary Global Woman Club Dubai's 1st year anniversary guests Patrizia Marin, Founder of Marco Polo Experience (media partner) Stefania Lo Gatto, Top Networker of the world

DUBAI, UAE, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the bustling heart of Dubai, where cultures converge and dreams take flight, the Global Woman Club Dubai has been a beacon of empowerment and inspiration for women of all backgrounds. As this remarkable community recently concluded its celebration of its first anniversary, I sat down with the Regional Director, Daniela Baumann. Her multifaceted roles as an entrepreneur, CEO, and public speaker have established her as a dynamic force in the business world. Notably, her feature on the cover of Forbes Magazine underscores her exceptional contributions to the realm of entrepreneurship.

In this interview, she shares the club's journey to me, the incredible guests who graced their anniversary celebrations, and her aspirations for the future.

Patrizia Marin (PM): What inspired you to support specially woman in the UAE?

Daniela Baumann (DB): I remember how tough it was when I started my own business. I had no help or support. That's why I want things to be easier for women and have a welcoming community where they feel safe and supported. This is why I opened the club, to bring women of different nationalities together.

PM: Who were the guests of the recently concluded anniversary celebrations last October 21?

DB: Our guest list comprises entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and and our members from over 20 different nationalities. It's an incredibly diverse and inspiring group of women.

PM: Who were the key people you've invited as speakers in this first-year anniversary?

DB: We have an impressive lineup of speakers for our anniversary celebrations. Here are some of them:

Stefania Lo Gatto: Top Networker in the world

Saba Yussouf: Investor. Reality TV Dabbler. TedX Speaker

Engr. Maitha Alblooshi: Multi Award-winning Youth Leader, Motivational Speaker

Fabrice Yildiz: Public Speaking Mentor & Mental Coach



PM: What's your next challenge? How do you see the future of your Club in Dubai?

DB: Our next challenge is to continue expanding our reach and impact. We aim to provide even more resources, opportunities, and support to empower women in Dubai and beyond. We see a bright future for the Global Woman Club as a hub for women's personal and professional growth.

PM: Who is the person you dream to have in the coming future?

DB: We hope to have important leaders, thinkers, and people who make a difference at our events to inspire our community. Although we can't mention names right now, we're dedicated to bringing various viewpoints and voices to our gatherings to make our members' experiences better. But of course, in addition, it is our goal to provide every woman with a microphone so that she can share her story with the world. For this reason, we also offer speaking training to empower women with more confidence and skills on stage.

Daniela Baumann's vision has created a thriving and inclusive space for women in Dubai to come together, share experiences, and embark on their journeys towards empowerment and success. It’s clear that this is just the beginning of their journey to inspire, support, and uplift women around the world.