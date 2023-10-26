ProfileTree Announced as Finalists for 2023 Irish Family Business Awards
ProfileTree, a Belfast-based digital marketing agency, is pleased to be announced as a finalist in three categories for the 2023 Irish Family Business Awards.BELFAST, ANTRIM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProfileTree is pleased to be announced as a finalist for the upcoming 2023 Irish Family Business Awards. They are up for three different award categories, including;
- International Family Business of the Year
- Professional and Business Services Family Business
- Tech Family Business of the Year
The awards ceremony will be held in Mansion House, Dublin, on Friday, November 3rd. The winners will be announced by host, Matt Cooper.
Irish Family Business Awards
The Irish Family Business Awards, now in its 5th year, has become a highly anticipated event that shines a spotlight on the incredible achievements of family businesses in Ireland. After an overwhelming response of 300 submissions and over 130 remarkable companies entering, this year is set to be more competitive than ever.
ProfileTree
ProfileTree is a Digital Marketing, Web Design and SEO agency in Belfast. We help businesses establish an online presence, enhance their digital growth and rank against their competitor's
Ciara Nelson, CEO of ProfileTree
“We are immensely pleased to be running as finalists in three different award categories for the upcoming Irish Family Business Awards. The competition is indeed fierce, reflecting the exceptional calibre of family-run enterprises across Ireland. This nomination is a testament to the relentless efforts and unwavering commitment of the entire team at ProfileTree.”
