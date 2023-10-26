All female block management firm LRPM quadruples portfolio
EINPresswire.com/ -- ALL female block management firm LRPM has quadrupled its client portfolio over the last two years. Over the same period its team has expanded from two to 15 staff.
Its bolstered team has seen its portfolio of commercial, residential and block management units it manages increase to more than 2,000 over the same time across London, Cambridge and Norfolk.
Launched in 2018 by property expert Letitia Randell the business was founded to deliver 24/7 block management and extensive customer service at a fixed fee, with no secret commissions.
Secret commissions arise when agents take kick-backs of up to 50 percent without the knowledge of their client. They have become a scourge across the property industry.
Ms Randell says that she did not aim to have an all-female team and is looking forward to welcoming men as the company grows.
LRPM’s transparent and customer centric approach has proved popular with the business having retained 95 percent of its customers since launch.
Letitia Randell, Managing Director of LRPM, said: “I set up LRPM to provide excellent customer service and to provide the industry with an open and honest model of block and estate management.
“Secret commissions are not only deceptive they prevent leaseholders from living in safe and affordable conditions.
“Over the next two years, we plan to continue to expand our customer portfolio with this unique fixed fee approach and will be growing our qualified and well-trained team to service many more buildings across the UK.”
Properties LRPM manages range from converted halls on the Norfolk coast, to Grade II listed spaces and prestigious buildings in areas such as Kensington, Chelsea and Bloomsbury Square.
LRPM oversees fire safety for buildings over 18m, in line with strengthened fire safety legislation for high-rise homes.
Recent new client wins have included blocks in Hackney, Wapping, Wandsworth and Blackheath.
For more information visit https://lrpm.co.uk/
Charlotte Radcliffe
Its bolstered team has seen its portfolio of commercial, residential and block management units it manages increase to more than 2,000 over the same time across London, Cambridge and Norfolk.
Launched in 2018 by property expert Letitia Randell the business was founded to deliver 24/7 block management and extensive customer service at a fixed fee, with no secret commissions.
Secret commissions arise when agents take kick-backs of up to 50 percent without the knowledge of their client. They have become a scourge across the property industry.
Ms Randell says that she did not aim to have an all-female team and is looking forward to welcoming men as the company grows.
LRPM’s transparent and customer centric approach has proved popular with the business having retained 95 percent of its customers since launch.
Letitia Randell, Managing Director of LRPM, said: “I set up LRPM to provide excellent customer service and to provide the industry with an open and honest model of block and estate management.
“Secret commissions are not only deceptive they prevent leaseholders from living in safe and affordable conditions.
“Over the next two years, we plan to continue to expand our customer portfolio with this unique fixed fee approach and will be growing our qualified and well-trained team to service many more buildings across the UK.”
Properties LRPM manages range from converted halls on the Norfolk coast, to Grade II listed spaces and prestigious buildings in areas such as Kensington, Chelsea and Bloomsbury Square.
LRPM oversees fire safety for buildings over 18m, in line with strengthened fire safety legislation for high-rise homes.
Recent new client wins have included blocks in Hackney, Wapping, Wandsworth and Blackheath.
For more information visit https://lrpm.co.uk/
Charlotte Radcliffe
Higginson Strategy
email us here