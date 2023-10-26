Volare Airshow, a brand new aviation event for Europe
Adone Events & Happy Landings launch today Volare International Airshow, Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Italy.MILAN, EMILIA ROMAGNA, ITALY, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adone Events & Happy Landings launch today Volare International Airshow, Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition in Italy.
The event held at Reggio Emilia Airport-(LIDE), Italy, from 3rd to 5th October 2024, Volare International Airshow will connect the global aviation & aerospace industry to Italy by providing manufacturers and suppliers a platform to showcase their products and services to a global audience.
Volare Airshow will welcome exhibitors and delegates worldwide to Reggio Emilia Airport, which will be dedicated solely to the exhibition.
The event will host a mix of business & commercial aviation and aerospace exhibitors on a 100,000 sqm static area, accommodating more than 100 aircraft, and will include an extensive conference program featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive sessions.
This highly anticipated event will bring together leading industry professionals, manufacturers, suppliers, and enthusiasts from around the world for 3 days of networking, knowledge sharing, and business opportunities. It will host various industry-focused events, including business matchmaking sessions, investment forums, and career fairs.
This international aviation & aerospace exhibition aims to connect Italy to the aerospace industry on a global scale and attract international partnerships, investments, and collaborations.
Volare International Airshow will feature a range of activities, including live demonstrations, interactive displays, technical conferences, and panel discussions. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness the capabilities of cutting-edge aircraft, experience virtual reality simulations, and explore the future of aerospace technology.
We invite all aviation and aerospace enthusiasts, industry professionals, and technology innovators to join us at the Volare International Airshow and participate in this exciting international exhibition.
Together, let us shape the future of aviation and aerospace !
www.volareairshow.com
About Italy Aviation & Aerospace industry
The Italian aviation Industry ranks 4th in Europe and 7th in the world by size, with leadership positions in civil helicopters, regional aircraft and propulsion. The technological skills and know-how of Italian aeronautics and space companies, combined with the increasingly advanced technological knowledge in production processes, have become critical growth drivers for Italy in the sector.
Italy has several major aerospace companies. Italy also has numerous small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) specialized in various aerospace and aviation aspects. These SMEs often form clusters, which are geographically concentrated areas where companies, research institutions, and other organizations collaborate and support each other.
Its research institutions further support Italy's strong presence in aerospace and aviation. The Italian Space Agency (ASI) plays a crucial role in space research and development. It collaborates with international partners on missions and projects, including the European Space Agency (ESA).
About Adone Events
Based in Cannes, France, Adone Event’s professionals are experts in event management, sponsorship sourcing, marketing management, design and corporate branding, public relations, and project management. For over 20 years, the company has organized prestigious aviation events in collaboration with some of the event industry’s key players. Adone Event’s worldwide shows include France Air Expo, Abu Dhabi Air Expo, Saudi International Airshow, Middle East Aviation Conference, India Air Expo and African Air Expo. www.airexpo.aero
About Happy Landings
Happy Landings Srl is a newco created by pilots, engineers, lawyers, journalists, entrepreneurs and event professionals after the success of Linate Air Show 2019. Who share a consolidated and vast professional experience, a love for flying and the desire to develop and implement events, editorial projects, consultancy in and for the aviation sector.
Based in Milan, Italy, it aims to promote the excellence of the Italian aerospace sector, to disseminate the aeronautical and aerospace culture and to spread the values linked to it: innovation, research, overcoming limits, the rigor of the rule, freedom.
