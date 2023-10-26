Steven Hubbard, Retail Veteran and Innovator, joins Live Shopping Platform, Sprii, as Non-Executive Director.
Hubbard brings over 25 years of experience leading eCommerce and live shopping initiatives for major retail brands including Debenhams, Next and Arcadia Group.
Live shopping represents the future of retail engagement. Together with Sprii, we'll show retailers how live video and social integration can unlock new levels of customer experience, and sales.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sprii, a leading live shopping platform, has appointed retail veteran Steven Hubbard as a Non-Executive Director.
— Steven Hubbard
In his role, Hubbard will advise Sprii on strategy, partnerships, and integrating live shopping into retailers’ ecommerce experiences.
He will draw on his extensive expertise from spearheading live and social commerce programs at Ideal Shopping Direct and Sit up TV (Bid Up and Price-Drop)
Steven Hubbard said upon appointment:
“Live shopping represents the future of retail engagement. I'm thrilled to join Sprii, the pioneers in enabling seamless live shopping across social platforms. Together, we'll show retailers how live video and social integration can unlock new levels of customer experience, trust and sales.”
Christian Vester, CEO and Co-founder of Sprii also commented:
“Steven brings unmatched experience to guide retailers into this new era of live shopping. I’ve no doubt that his vast knowledge and leadership will help accelerate retailer adoption of our platform and reinforce our position as leaders in Live Shopping.”.
Hubbard has led digital commerce and multi-channel initiatives for major brands worldwide including Next, Debenhams and Arcadia Group.
He began his retail career 25 years ago and is considered an innovator in using technology to transform retail engagement.
Steven Hubbard Bio: (Photo attached, High Res available upon request).
Hubbard has over 20 years of experience spearheading eCommerce and live shopping for leading retailers. He served as Managing Director of Ideal Shopping Direct, where he pivoted the TV shopping channel into an omni-channel eCommerce marketplace. Hubbard also founded and led BidUpTV, one of Europe's first live shopping channels, which sold for £194 million.
With experience across markets worldwide, Hubbard is considered a pioneer in using technology and content innovation to deepen retail customer engagement. His guidance helps retailers develop world-class social commerce and live shopping capabilities.
About Sprii
Sprii is the premier live shopping technology company, providing an end-to-end solution for businesses to stream shoppable videos across digital channels. Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Sprii powers immersive brand experiences through livestream shopping.
