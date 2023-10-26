BizCloud Experts Expands and Inaugurates Its Hyderabad, India Office

BizCloud Experts, a leading provider of cloud computing and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce expansion of its Hyderabad, India office.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts , a leading provider of cloud computing and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the grand opening and expansion of its Hyderabad, India office. The inauguration ceremony was a momentous occasion, graced by the presence of President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nagesh Kunamneni , alongside his esteemed parents.In a heartwarming gesture, Nagesh Kunamneni's parents were given the honor of performing the ceremonial opening of the facility, in keeping with a cherished tradition. Their entry marked a symbolic beginning for the office, symbolizing the values of tradition and family that BizCloud Experts holds dear.Speaking on the occasion, Nagesh Kunamneni shared his vision for the Hyderabad office, stating, "Our core values of innovation, collaboration, and giving back to the community have been instrumental in our growth. It is our commitment to these values that has led us here today." This commitment to values and giving back to the community is an integral part of BizCloud Experts' corporate culture.Dr. KS Rao, Principal of JITS , Karimnagar, addressed the employees and emphasized the importance of collaborating with universities. BizCloud Experts' employees in India are dedicated to establishing an incubation center to foster innovation and further strengthen the connection between the company and educational institutions.The event also witnessed the presence of Dr. T. Srinivasa Rao, a long-time friend and classmate of Nagesh from KITS, Warangal, who is currently in the field of academics, specifically Automobile Engineering. Dr. Srinivasa Rao spoke about the significance of core engineering disciplines and their influence on the rapidly evolving landscape of Autonomous Vehicles, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs).Madan Mohan, Srinivas Potlapalli, and Hari Prasad, esteemed advisors and well wishers of BizCloud Experts, shared their experience during the event. They highlighted the paramount importance of hard work, ethics, and morals in navigating the challenges of today's dynamic and highly competitive business environment.Our new office location in Hyderabad is now at:📍 Plot No: 46, 2nd Floor, Surya Cyber Space, Hitech City Rd, Arunodaya Colony, Madhapur, Telangana 500081.BizCloud Experts is committed to its growth and innovation, and the expansion of its Hyderabad office is a testament to its dedication to excellence and continued development.About BizCloud Experts:BizCloud Experts is a leading provider of cloud computing and technology solutions. With a focus on innovation, collaboration, and giving back to the community, BizCloud Experts offers a range of services to help organizations leverage the power of the cloud and stay ahead in the ever-evolving technology landscape.