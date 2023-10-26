Hari Krishna Exports Sparkles at GemGenève International Gem & Jewellery Show

Hari Krishna Exports shines at GemGeneve 2023 in Geneva, Hall 6, 2 to 5 November 2023. A dazzling experience for diamond enthusiasts.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hari Krishna Exports, an illustrious name in the diamond industry, is set to dazzle visitors at the upcoming GemGeneve’s International Gem & Jewellery Show.

The show is set to take place from 2 to 5 November 2023 at Palexpo Hall 6 in Geneva, Switzerland, which promises to be an enthralling experience for diamond enthusiasts.

The company is set to showcase an exquisite collection of diamond layouts and couple diamonds, epitomising beauty and artistry. What sets these diamonds apart is the unwavering commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability, and traceability, setting high standards in the industry.

The Highlights of the Show:

Elegant Diamond Layouts:

The spectacular diamond layouts will leave you spellbound. The meticulous design of each piece radiates eternal beauty and sophistication.

Ethical Sourcing and Traceability:

Hari Krishna Exports promotes ethical diamond sourcing. Through strategic collaborations with pioneering organisations, including iTraceIT, Tracr, and Everledger, while guaranteeing complete traceability and ethical sourcing of its diamonds.

These collaborations foster advanced blockchain technology and innovative methodologies to ensure the diamonds' origins are rooted in integrity and responsibility.

Certified Diamonds:

Every diamond showcased at the event is certified, adhering to the most rigorous industry standards. This assurance of quality and authenticity empowers customers to make confident choices in its diamond selections.

Sustainability at the Heart:

Hari Krishna Exports is dedicated to a sustainable future. The vision aligns with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and they actively contribute to each goal.

From responsible sourcing to environmental stewardship, the company has undertaken various initiatives promoting a greener and better future.

Mission 102030:

In alignment with their Mission 102030, Hari Krishna Exports will plant a tree for every visitor to its booth. This ambitious initiative underscores its commitment to environmental responsibility and its aspiration to impact our planet for future generations.

Furthermore, Hari Krishna Exports proudly supports the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), demonstrating the commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainability in the diamond industry.

Visit Hari Krishna Exports at Palexpo Hall 6, Geneva, Switzerland, from 2 to 5 November 2023. Explore their certified, sustainable, and ethically sourced diamonds, and join them in the mission to create a greener and better future for all.

Booth No.: C30, Palexpo Hall 6

Dates: 2–5 November 2023

Book an appointment prior!