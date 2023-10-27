Submit Release
CarbonFarm Technology Secures 2.5 Million Euros in Seed Funding to Transform the Rice Farming and Combat Climate Change

PARIS, FRANCE, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarbonFarm Technology, a distinguished French climate-tech startup known for its expertise in satellite imagery and artificial intelligence, is delighted to announce the successful completion of its seed funding round, raising €2.5 million.

CarbonFarm Technology is on a mission to decarbonize rice farming, one of the most crucial sectors for global food security and emissions reduction. Over the past year, the company has rapidly expanded its operations, collaborating with industry leaders on transformative projects across key rice-producing regions in Vietnam, India, Spain, Portugal, and Ghana. This funding will empower CarbonFarm Technology to extend its reach and impact, particularly in Asia, Africa, and South America, where innovative agricultural practices can significantly impact the environment.

The company is enthusiastic about securing this funding, underscoring the growing recognition of CarbonFarm Technology's potential to decarbonize rice farming and bring innovative and equitable climate solutions to regions where they are most needed.

The company was co-founded in 2022 by Vassily Carantino, a visionary in the field of data science and sustainability, who now serves as the CEO, and James Hastwell, the company's CTO. Their dedication to creating innovative and equitable climate solutions is the driving force behind this groundbreaking venture.

CarbonFarm Technology is committed to making regenerative agriculture sustainable for farmers. The company has already initiated Vietnam's first rice-based carbon project and is actively contributing as an MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) provider under the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) pioneering Article 6.2 carbon project in Ghana.

