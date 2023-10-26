IBF “In Search of Heritage Food” Program For Hawkers, F&B Entrepreneurs, Master Chefs on 11/11/2023

Press Release in Hilton Hotel Singapore on 25 Oct 2023

Join IBF's "In Search of Heritage Food" program to celebrate & preserve Singapore's culinary heritage. Open to chefs. Win awards, and discover local food gems.

SINGAPORE, October 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singapore - The International Business Federation (IBF) is excited to announce its new program, "In Search of Heritage Food," aimed at celebrating and preserving Singapore's rich food heritage. This program is open to hawkers, F&B entrepreneurs, food manufacturers, and master chefs who have contributed to the preservation and promotion of local cuisine.Singapore's diverse culinary landscape is a reflection of its multicultural society, with various dishes originating from the food cultures of different immigrant groups. These local delicacies have evolved over time to become the distinctive dishes that Singaporeans know and love today, representing an important part of the country's cultural heritage.IBF's "In Search of Heritage Food" program aims to:- Recognize and award outstanding eateries with the prestigious "Singapore TOP Heritage FoodAwards."- Establish the "Heritage Food Club" for corporate and individual members to support variousactivities and events related to heritage food.- Provide a platform, such as mobile apps, for people to discover and locate good local heritage food.- Encourage public participation by allowing Singaporeans to vote for their favorite local heritage foodand eateries.- Uncover the recipes, history, and origins of local food heritage through research and documentation.- Promote "Must Go To Eat" destinations at MRT stations, highlighting local heritage food spots.In addition to the "In Search of Heritage Food" program, IBF will also be hosting the World TOP Awards, an annual event that celebrates outstanding performers in various industries. This year, the event will include a charity component, raising funds for two notable organizations: Chung Hwa Medical Institution and Metro World Child.During the event, which will take place on 11 November 2023, IBF will make four major announcements:1. Designating 11 November as "World Heritage Food Day" to raise awareness and appreciation forculinary heritage.2. Introducing the prestigious "French Blue Ribbon" medals to Asia, recognizing culinary excellence.3. Showcasing the Sarawak Food Festival and International Cooking Competition.4. Presenting the World Heritage Gourmet Conference and Food Fair, to be held in Vietnam.IBF invites individuals and organizations to support these initiatives and be part of the meaningfulactivities. For more information, please contact the undermentioned at Mobile: +65-93726564.Yours Sincerely,Dr Frederick YapFounding PresidentInternational Business Federation

World Top Heritage Award 2022