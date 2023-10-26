Top Agent Alex Vichinsky Joins The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman in Los Angeles
With Over $430 Million in Sales Volume in Seven Years, Vichinsky to Serve Key Markets from Encino to West HollywoodLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Elliman Realty, one of the largest independent residential real estate brokerages in the United States, is pleased to announce that powerhouse agent Alex Vichinsky has joined The Eklund | Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman in Los Angeles. He will be working alongside Fredrik Eklund and top agent, Marcy Roth, who leads the Eklund | Gomes team in California.
Consistently ranked among the top 1.5 percent of real estate professionals in the United States by Real Trends, Vichinsky brings with him an impressive background in technology, having worked at Facebook and Square in the early days of 2006. After shopping for a home for himself in San Francisco, he decided to move to California and pursue a career in real estate. In less than seven years, he has amassed more than $430 million in sales, including a $20 million Bel Air sale, and is revered for his discretion and dealmaking.
“Alex brings a wealth of experience and expertise to one of the most trailblazing teams in the country,” said Scott Durkin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Realty. “With a remarkable track record of accomplishments, he has established himself as a collaborator and a relentless champion for his clients and we are excited to welcome him to the Elliman community.”
"We are delighted to welcome Alex Vichinsky to continue to grow our reach and influence in California," said Fredrik Eklund, Co-Founder of Eklund | Gomes. "His appointment showcases our commitment to prioritizing quality, not quantity, of top-performing agents in the ever-evolving real estate landscape.”
"Alex is a true powerhouse,” said Stephen H. Kotler, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty’s Western Region. “His unwavering dedication, innovative thinking, and poised demeanor form an impressive trifecta that elevates every achievement and client interaction. We are excited to have him join our firm and one of the best teams in the business.”
Alex Vichinsky expressed his excitement about joining Eklund |Gomes, stating, "I loved the Eklund | Gomes brand and their national presence even when I wasn’t a part of it. In addition, my relationship with Marcy Roth and the deals we’ve done together ultimately motivated this move with organic synergy. For me it’s about being on the right team and getting to work with people I appreciate and respect every day.
Alex will continue to service his key markets, from Encino to West Hollywood, as a pillar of the larger team at Eklund | Gomes, which is currently in five states with 13 offices. With this strategic hire, Eklund | Gomes reinforces its dedication to staying at the forefront of the Los Angeles real estate market and building powerhouse teams.
Celebrity and luxury-driven, The Eklund|Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman is the first and only nationwide super team with a network in New York, California, Texas, and Florida real estate. Founded by John Gomes and Fredrik Eklund, star of Bravo’s Emmy-nominated Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the Team has sold over $15 Billion of residential real estate over the last decade. 2022 marked the second consecutive year with over $4 billion in transactions for The Eklund|Gomes Team. They have successfully sold 100+ new developments across the country, setting countless record sales and earning them the moniker “The King and Queens of New Development”. Consistently ranked on industry hot lists, including The Hollywood Reporter Power Brokers where they were recently hailed as Team of the Year New York 2023 and Variety’s Real Estate Elite, Eklund | Gomes continues to sit at the top, bringing in $4.5 billion in sales in 2021 alone. In 2022, they notched one of the priciest sales of the year for New York at 432 Park Ave., for $70.5 million. Recently, the team was honored with the 2021 Icon Award by Douglas Elliman for their illustrious career and has amassed over 2 million followers on social media. With 92 agents in 5 states and 13 offices, there is no real estate team with more reach, exposure, or influence.
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG, “Douglas Elliman”) owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, which is one of the largest residential brokerage companies in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets. Additional information concerning Douglas Elliman Realty is available on its website, www.elliman.com.
Investors and others should note that we may post information about Douglas Elliman Inc. on our website at investors.elliman.com or, if applicable, on our accounts on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube or other social media platforms. It is possible that the postings or releases could include information deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in Douglas Elliman to review the information we post on our website at investors.elliman.com and on our social media accounts.
