CBiBank Research Department: "Strike Wave" Breaks Out, U.S. Auto Companies Will Lose More Than US$10 Billion
UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some time ago, senior U.S. government officials traveled to Detroit, the "Motor City," in hopes of brokering a labor-management settlement with the United Auto Workers (UAW).
According to CBiBank Research Department, the UAW union has said that the strike has just begun and will continue to expand in the future, with a focus on disrupting the production schedules of the automakers.
In response, the three major automakers (GM, Ford, and Stearns Landis) have argued that the strike is completely unnecessary, with GM stating that it has given its workers the best pay conditions in nearly 115 years.
Under the influence of the workers' strike wave, the three major automakers have also begun to take measures to lay off workers, CBiBank Research Institute speculates: this strike wave will have an impact on at least 10,000 jobs.
At 00:00 EST on September 15, the National United Auto Workers (UAW) and General Motors, Ford, Stearns Landis labor agreement negotiations failed, affecting a number of states of the U.S. auto industry general strike kicked off.
Workers at three plants of Ford, GM, and Stearns Landis in Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio, which are known to account for about 10 percent of all U.S. automobile production, have begun their strike.
In this regard, the UAW said that the methodical mobilization of workers to strike can shrink the profit of the plant at the same time to avoid a greater impact on the strike fund, which can be seen, the UAW on the strike may ultimately achieve some confidence in the effectiveness of the UAW strike, according to the CBiBank Research Institute analysis, the UAW strike is afraid to last a long time until the plant compromise.
At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden said: U.S. auto companies have not done with employees to share profits fairly, I hope they can reach a "win-win agreement", the United States is in a critical stage of economic growth, no one wants to see the workers go on strike, the UAW and automakers are still trying to negotiate between us and we will do our best to promote. We're going to do everything we can to promote that.
Car companies have also expressed their views on the strike.
Ford said, "Due to the impact of the strike on the production chain, we've had to start taking temporary layoffs, and we can't rule out taking temporary layoffs for more workers if the strike continues.
For his part, Stelllantis said: Due to the massive strike, we will determine that the UAW is not going to get what it wants out of this and will give its competitors Tesla, Toyota, etc. a better chance.
GM, on the other hand, said: GM's offer of a 20% pay raise over four years, cost-of-living subsidies, and subsidies for existing pensioners has been the most competitive deal in nearly 115 years, so it is extremely disappointing that workers are going on strike over the deal.
According to public information: in the second quarter of 2023, Ford's net loss grew from $2.4 billion to $3.7 billion, and the veteran automaker may be facing multiple tests under the influence of new energy giants like Tesla and Rivian.
Under pressure from the UAW, it is likely that it will face a rise in workers' hourly wage to about $140/hour in the event of a compromise, while at the same time, it is likely that it will cost the car company more than tens of billions of dollars in a short period of time due to additional costs to the supply chain, dealers, and consumers.
