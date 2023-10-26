SFPM Consulting Launces Affordable HACCP Training for Small Food Business

SFPM Consulting offers fully accredited affordable HACCP training

The on-demand HACCP course is designed to be easy to follow specifically for food business owners, managers, and anyone with minimal food safety knowledge.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SFPM Consulting , a leading food safety solutions provider, has launched an on-demand accredited HACCP training course.The course is designed specifically for food business owners, managers, and anyone with minimal knowledge of food safety. The course dives into the regulatory requirements, fundamentals of hazards and risk assessments and steps and principles for HACCP program. The course is self-paced, affordable and designed to be easy to follow. HACCP certification is issued immediately upon successful course completion."We are excited to offer this course at an affordable cost for smaller food businesses and food professionals," said the founder of SFPM Consulting, Felicia Loo . "It is self-paced, meeting HACCP certification and GFSI audit requirements such as SQF certification. We have developed the program so that the language for the course is easy to understand. Further, we highlight key points for HACCP training throughout the training to make our audiences learn the fundamentals of the HACCP program. Essentially, we want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to learn about food safety and HACCP."Developed based on SFPM Consulting's decade-long experience working with HACCP programs, the training program benefits from the practical knowledge and expertise of the company's seasoned professionals. Participants engage in real-world scenarios and hands-on learning, enhancing their understanding of HACCP principles.The course is broken down into a few fundamentals:1. Introduction to HACCP2. Regulatory Requirements3. Fundamentals of Hazards and Risk Assessments4. Steps and Principles for HACCP ProgramEach module includes video lessons, downloadable resources and quizzes to strengthen the knowledge. Upon completion of the course, attendees will receive an electronic copy of the certificate of completion immediately.This course has been accredited by the HACCP International Alliance. Participants will be required to complete a quiz to receive a copy of the HACCP certificate, which will be issued immediately upon passing the course. All attendees will receive a practice quiz before the actual quiz to ensure they know what to expect."We are offering this course at affordable pricing because we believe that food safety is important for everyone," said Felicia Loo. "We want to ensure that food business owners and managers have the knowledge and tools they need to keep their businesses safe."SFPM Consulting is currently accepting registrations for the affordable HACCP training program. To learn more and secure a spot, interested individuals can visit https://sfpmfoodconsulting.com/training/affordable-on-demand-haccp-training/ Questions for HACCP training can be made by contacting Felicia Loo at 1-236-513-2488 or email us at info(at)sfpmfoodconsulting.com.Live instructor training and in-house training can also be made available upon request.About SFPM Consulting:SFPM Consulting is a food safety consultancy firm specializing in HACCP-based management system food safety consulting and training. We help small food businesses obtain their first HACCP and GFSI audits and certifications. Our client scored at an average of 95% for their first food safety audit, and we built the HACCP plan and program within 1 month to facilitate the client's requirements for entry and access to food retails such as Costco, Whole Foods, Walmart and many more. We believe in empowering food businesses to understand and manage their food safety program and build a positive food safety culture. Thus building a sustainable food safety program and operations for our client's brand.

