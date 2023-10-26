GMSacha Inchi $QEDN signed agreement with Coomultiagro managed by UNODC and funded by KOICA and Nestle updates

UNODC and KOICA promoting GMSacha Inchi products in Putumayo UNODC and KOICA mission Nestle application

MEDELLIN, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "From October 18 to 20, KOICA Colombia visited the department of Putumayo to carry out monitoring of our project “Strengthening the agricultural economy in the department of Putumayo through the cultivation and commercialization of alternative crops ('20-25)” .

KOICA, collaborating with UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), ART (Territory Renewal Agency) and Government of Putumayo, supports the strengthening of the local agricultural economy in Putumayo through technical assistance in the production and marketing of alternative crops “Sacha Inchi”, improving the productivity and profitability of existing crops (cocoa and banana) as well as training farmers and business management.

Sacha Inchi is an Amazonian super seed that attracts the attention of the cosmetic and food industry worldwide.

As a continuation of the monitoring carried out a year ago, we checked the situation of the project, including the status of sacha inchi cultivation and harvest, and the role of the Putumayo agribusiness cooperative (COOMULTIAGROP), created by the project to support the processes of commercialization.

In the next year, in 2024, it is expected that there will be a fruitful increase in the sacha inchi harvest and active marketing of the product.

Like the star shape of the sacha inchi seed, which is called the "super seed", KOICA will continue working to strengthen the agricultural economy in Colombia!" Translation of facebook post by KOICA

On October 19, 2023, Nanny Katharina Bahnsen CEO of GMSacha Inchi $QEDN was invited by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to Putumayo with all expenses paid to sign an agreement with Coomultiagro the association created by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to work with farmers in Putumayo. The project has been funded by the South Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA).

The agreement signed between Coomultiagro and GMS includes:

1- Purchase the sacha inchi seeds unshelled (Black shell) from Coomultiagro at $10,000 pesos.

2- Coomultiagro has to comply with all good agriculture practices GAP

3- Coomultiagro will start implementing organic practices and will obtain certifications like USDA Organic, Kosher, Fair Trade, and other certifications.

4- Coomultiagro will work with GMS to grow other sacha inchi variations that are higher in protein.

GMS will pay $100 pesos per aseptic box to Coomultiagro in exchange for finance, promotion, and marketing of GMSacha Inchi brand with the logos of KOICA, UNODC, and Coomultiagro. The first order is 79,000 boxes of Cobranding.

About UNODC and KOICA

KOICA donated $6.2 Million USD to Colombia to grow Sacha Inchi in Putumayo. The project will benefit 700 families with 475 hectares. These families are doing crop substitution with Sacha Inchi. The implementation of the voluntary coca substitution programs developed by the Ministry for Stabilization receive significant support from the Republic of Korea, which will contribute 6.2 million dollars to families that substitute crops in Putumayo.

Korean cooperation through @KOICACOLOMBIA is aligned with #PazConLegalidad , in terms of substitution of illicit crops. They strengthen the marketing of products such as Sacha Inchi, Cocoa and Banana in #Putumayo

GMSacha Inchi is a registered brand

GMSacha Inchi $QEDN has also submitted its application to Nestle Food Tech program LATAM.

About UNODC

“Putumayo had registered the highest increase in coca cultivation in 2022, according to a recent survey from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

https://www.unodc.org/unodc/frontpage/2023/October/sacha-inchi_-the-star-seed-that-symbolizes-peace-and-resilience-in-the-colombian-amazon.html

About GMSacha Inchi

GMS Green Mind Solutions SAS a Colombian company started to work with farmers in Colombia in 2013 to develop an alternative crop to the illegal crops (Coca leaves). Sacha Inchi a seed rich in Omega 3,6,9, and a complete vegan protein with all 9 essential amino-acids. QED Connect invested in GMS to help them develop the Sacha Inchi seeds into a tasty snack, a powder, and a beverage. Inca Worldwide was rebranded in 2021 as GMSacha Inchi (Colombian Brand). GMS teaches and buys Sacha Inchi Seeds from farmers in the area surrounding mining communities and other farming areas in Colombia. The seeds are transformed into a tasty snack, a powder, and a beverage. In 2020 the company started to develop the Sacha Inchi beverage. The Company markets all its products to private labels and multinational companies and its brand GMSacha Inchi is sold worldwide. GMSacha Inchi beverage is the only beverage in the world with Omega 3.6.9 and a complete vegan protein with all 9 amino acids. GMSacha Inchi is register as a Brand as GMSacha Inchi. GMSacha Inchi has also developed the pet brand and has obtained the certification to manufacture the GMSacha Inchi Pet brand.

About the Food Tech Latam Nestle

"Unique opportunity! Power your project in the Latam Nestlé Research & Development Accelerator and access its global R+D network. 🥗 Do you have a start-up that has developed innovative solutions in the food and beverage industry? "

"The selected winning project of the Nestlé Challenge: Startups Food Tech will have the opportunity to enter to work with the Nestlé R&D Latam Accelerator, which provides access to the Company's infrastructure; the experience of its scientists and engineers, who are trained in all areas of food science and technology; also, coaching and mentoring. During the program, entrepreneurs have the opportunity to form a team with people from Nestlé and thus work on disruptive products to being able to take them from the idea to a shelf in stores. And all in just 6 months!"

