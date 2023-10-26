Step into a hidden gem in West Hollywood where, for one night, guests are transported to Paris for dinner and a show. The whole dining experience is accentuated by original handcrafted cocktails, french Champaign and a wide selection of wines Our menu features a combination of steak and seafood dishes rooted in French cuisine but with California and Asian influence.

Introducing ADKT Los Angeles, a French inspired supper club-style restaurant and bar in West Hollywood

ADKT recently opened doors in West Hollywood, at 531 N. Fairfax Avenue, bringing the vibes of a Parisian Supper Club to West Hollywood’s nightlife scene. ADKT is a speakeasy-style space offering a fresh take on French classics and an innovative beverage program. Beyond the drink and kitchen offerings, ADKT embodies an elegant atmosphere, filled with Parisian-style boudoir art and decor, as well as live music - hence the abbreviation of ADKT (Art, Drinks, Kitchen, Tunes). ADKT’s entertainment programming ranges from house DJ’s playing French lounge music through the late-hours of the night to live bands. At ADKT, entertainment takes center stage, making it the place in West Hollywood where for one night, guests are transported to Paris for dinner and a show.

Run by Operations Director Giorgio Carlos – who hails from high-profile restaurant groups Coya, Cipriani, and Billionaire Club and who has worked under Michelin Star Chef Alain Ducasse – and Artistic Director Mathew Cape, Parisian restaurateur formerly of The Larchmont and Le Petit Marché, the menu features a combination of steak and seafood dishes rooted in French cuisine but with California and Asian influence. Raw starters have a dedicated spot on the menu, with highlights including: Japanese Sea Bream ($26), Wagyu Steak Tartare ($36), and the impressive ADKT Seaboard with Oysters, Bigeye Tuna Ribbons, Scallops, and Maine Lobster ($180). Featured entrées include the Carré d’Agneau, a Colorado rack of lamb with shiso crust and vadouvan squash purée ($65), Chilean Sea Bass with Kaluga Caviar ($68), Lobster ($65), and a classic Chateaubriand, made with Black Hawk Farms Wagyu ($68). The Pommes Pavé, Potato Gratin with Black Truffles ($19), is one of several vegetable sides. Pairing elevated French favorites with inventive cocktails, and a predominantly French wine list including several champagnes, ADKT’s bar program is led by Bar Director Nathan Oliver. With years of fine-dining experience, Oliver worked with Chef Walter Manzke of Manzke, Bicyclette and Republique and helped launch Hollywood hotspots: Harvard & Stone and No Vacancy. Signature cocktails include the Bisou Bisou made with Diplomatico Reserva Rum, Pineapple Gomethe, Absinthe, Mint Lime and Cinnamon ($18), the Pause Café made with Toki Japanese Whiskey, Coffee Liquor, Espresso and Housemade Almond Orgeat ($22), and new takes on classics such as a Martini, Penicilline, and Old Fashioned.

ADKT feels similar to stepping inside a Parisian supper club, in the 1920’s thanks in part to the dim lighting from the oversized vintage edison bubble lamps, chic velvet-cushioned booths, maroon hues, and Asian-themed wallpapers. Guests can expect to sit at a traditional candlelit white-cloth table, underneath a ceiling of backlit Chinese paper umbrellas and crystal chandeliers. The decor that fills the 120-seat space is unlike any other, from Victorian-era fringed wall lamps to gold-framed antique paintings and mirrors, ADKT offers a vibe that cannot be matched elsewhere in Los Angeles.

ADKT is located at 531 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA, 90036. Kitchen hours run from 6:30pm to 10:30pm, Wednesday to Thursday, with an extension to 11:30pm on Friday and Saturday. Wednesday-Saturday, the bar is open for walk-ins until 2:00am. Dining reservations are available via OpenTable or by calling: (323) 229-5618. ADKT’s upcoming live entertainment will include Tokyo Disco themed nights on Wednesdays, as well as other one-off themed shows with special guest appearances.