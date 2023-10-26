"American Pot Story: Oaksterdam" Wins Coveted Coyote Award - Luna Spirit!
We are thrilled our journey was captured - this is an unexpectedly historic film, and so well-received...OU continues to drive legal and public policy, advocacy and social impact through education...”BAY AREA, CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "American Pot Story: Oaksterdam" celebrates its win from the Topanga Film Festival (TFF) for the Luna Spirit Award. TFF celebrated its 18th edition as a gravitational hub of open-mindedness, dialogue, and storytelling. Under this year’s theme, “UNREEL: Keeping it real in an unreal world” which explored the unique challenges and opportunities presented by our current moment.
— Executive Chancellor - Dale Sky Jones
The award-winning documentary, by critically acclaimed filmmakers Dan Katzir and Ravit Markus, revolves around Oaksterdam University (OU), the world’s first cannabis college, and tells the unknown origin story of the people who took monumental risks to make cannabis legalization possible. It celebrates the courageous heritage of the legacy industry and the movement that started at OU and would go on to impact the world. Other participants in the film are CA Governor Gavin Newson and CA Congresswoman Barbara Lee.
“The Luna Spirit Award honors the resilience and elegance demonstrated by Ravit and Dan in capturing the important story of the legalization of cannabis. Undeterred by challenges, obstacles, and personal sacrifices, the filmmakers persevered to create an engaging documentary that skillfully balances gravity and levity,” states Urs Baur, founder and director Topanga Film Institute & Festival.
The film sheds light on the cannabis legalization movement through the lens of Oaksterdam University leaders. Katzir and Markus spent 10 years shadowing OU Founder Richard Lee and Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones and captured their struggles and triumphs as they fought to bring this topic to the mainstream.
“We are thrilled our journey was captured - this is an unexpectedly historic film, and so well-received by “not pot enthusiasts,” Jones says. “The cannabis movement has come so far, yet the industry has major hurdles to federal recognition and regulation. Oaksterdam continues to drive legal and public policy, advocacy and social impact through education - and good trouble.”
AWARDS
Audience Award - Slamdance Film Festival
Mayor’s Award - Oakland International Film Festival
Stony Award for Best Documentary - Celeb Stoner Magazine
Coveted Coyote Award - Luna Spirit Topanga Film Institute and Festival
Nominated - Documentary Award - Kevin Smith's Smodcastle Film Festival
Teaser: https://vimeo.com/798926586/4b7747f3a6
Upcoming Festivals:
Weyauwega International Film Festival the film’s Wisconsin premiere!
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Gerold Opera House
Tickets: https://wiff2023.eventive.org/passes/buy
Q&A: Director Ravit Markus to attend
Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival the film’s Florida premiere!
Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Savor Cinema
Tickets: https://fliff.com/events/americanpotstoryoaksterdam/#buynow
Special Guests: Ravit Markus, Dale Sky Jones, Jeff Jones
About American Pot Story: Oaksterdam: https://www.americanpotstory.com
About Oaksterdam:
Oaksterdam University, the world’s first cannabis college, has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the industry. OU’s faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught more than 80,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 25 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, and responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. It is the most recognized and trusted name in cannabis education.
