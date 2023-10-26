Charleston's Buxton Books to Host ‘The Wisdom of Morrie’ Nov 2nd Author Talk with Son/Editor Rob Schwartz

Son/Editor Rob Schwartz to speak at Buxton Books about “The Wisdom of Morrie” by late father Morrie Schwartz (“Tuesdays with Morrie”) Nov 2nd in Charleston, SC with Interview by The Good Mood Show Podcast Host Matt O'Neill. Son/Editor Rob Schwartz to speak at Buxton Books about “The Wisdom of Morrie” by late father Morrie Schwartz (“Tuesdays with Morrie”) Thurs, Nov 2, 2023, in Charleston, SC . The Good Mood Show Podcast Host Matt O'Neill will interview Son/Editor Rob Schwartz at Buxton Books about “The Wisdom of Morrie” by late father Morrie Schwartz (“Tuesdays with Morrie”) on Thurs, Nov 2nd in Charleston, SC. Son/Editor Rob Schwartz will speak at Buxton Books in Charleston, SC, on Nov 2nd about how his late father Morrie Schwartz ("The Wisdom of Morrie" Author" and beloved subject of “Tuesdays with Morrie”) loved to dance and encourages everyone to Live Vibrantly at Any Age. Son/Editor Rob Schwartz will speak about the new book by his late father Morrie Schwartz ("The Wisdom of Morrie" Author" and beloved subject of “Tuesdays with Morrie”) at Buxton Books in Charleston, SC, on Thurs, Nov 2, 2023.

Son/Editor Rob Schwartz to speak about “The Wisdom of Morrie” by late father Morrie Schwartz (“Tuesdays with Morrie”) on Thursday, Nov 2nd in Charleston, SC.

'The Wisdom of Morrie' asks readers to think about: Who am I really? What have I done? What is important and meaningful to me? What difference does it make that I have lived?” — Rob Schwartz, Son/Editor "The Wisdom of Morrie"

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In sync with Non-Fiction November, Son/Editor Rob Schwartz announces a Live Author Book Talk will be held on Thursday, November 2, 2023, 6:00-7:00 pm, at Buxton Books in Charleston, South Carolina, about his late father Morrie Schwartz’s new book: " The Wisdom of Morrie - Living and Aging Creatively and Joyfully” (Blackstone Publishing, 2023). Morrie was a Sociology Professor at Brandeis University, who is best-known as the beloved subject of the top memoir “ Tuesdays with Morrie ” by his student Mitch Albom, which sold 18 million copies.For this book talk, Charleston’s Podcast Host Matt O’Neill (“The Good Mood Show”) will interview Rob Schwartz about “The Wisdom of Morrie”. When O’Neill recently interviewed Rob on his Top 5% Podcast, he reflected, “I’ve read ‘The Wisdom of Morrie’, and it is awesome.….I’m a huge fan of your father. His wisdom has had a huge influence on my life personally.”“The Wisdom of Morrie” has been described as “an insightful, poignant masterpiece on staying vibrant and connected for life” that asks readers to think about; “Who am I really? What have I done? What is important and meaningful to me? What difference does it make that I have lived? What does it mean to be truly human, and where am I on that scale?”During this book talk, Son/Editor Rob Schwartz will explain that his father wrote “The Wisdom of Morrie” between 1988-1992 after retiring from Brandeis University around age 70, and before he got ALS. Rob explains, “This book was forgotten. He had put it in a desk drawer. And years after his death, I rediscovered it,…and I thought wow, we should probably publish this after the success of ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’.”When asked about how one person really impacted the success of “Tuesdays with Morrie”, Rob explains, “‘Tuesdays with Morrie’ was really discovered by Oprah Winfrey. Oprah got so excited about it that she had Mitch on her show, put it on her ‘Book of the Month Club’, and then bought the rights to the TV movie that starred Jack Lemmon, Hank Azaria, and Wendy Moniz. The movie won an EmmyAward, and was a mostly fictional.”Attendees can gain insights on many of the real life lessons by Morrie Schwartz featured in “The Wisdom of Morrie” about "how to live vibrantly at any age”. Along with many other topics, Matt and Rob will discuss Morrie’s top 5 secrets for living a long and happy life, which include embracing: 1. Laughter, 2. Meditation, 3. Spiritual Connections, 4. Finding New Interests and 5. Strengthening Human Relationships.BOOK TALK INFORMATION:WHERE: Buxton Books, 160 King Street, Charleston, SC, 29401(corner of King and Queen Streets)DATE: Thursday, November 2, 2023TIME: 6:00-7:00pm ESTTOPIC: A Conversation with Rob Schwartz and Matt O'NeillRSVP with 2 Ticket Options (General Admission or VIP Ticket with an Autographed Book):For the latest news for “The Wisdom of Morrie”, visit the book website here: https://WisdomofMorrie.com WHERE TO BUY THE BOOK“The Wisdom of Morrie - Living and Aging Creatively and Joyously” (Blackstone Publishing, April 2023)BUXTON BOOKSBOOKSHOPMEDIA CONTACT:Liz Kelly, 310-987-7207ABOUT THE AUTHORSMORRIE SCHWARTZ (Dec 1916- Nov 1995, passed from ALS at age 78), the beloved subject of the classic, multimillion-copy number one bestseller "Tuesdays with Morrie" by Mitch Albom, posthumously releases a new book with his Son/Editor Rob Schwartz called "The Wisdom of Morrie" (April 2023). In the book, Morrie explores life questions in a profound, poetic, and poignant masterpiece of living and aging joyfully and creatively. Later life can be filled with many challenges, but it can also be one of the most beautiful and rewarding passages in anyone’s lifetime. In "The Wisdom of Morrie", the author draws on his experiences as a social psychologist, teacher, father, friend, and role model to offer us a road map to navigate our futures. He was a professor of Sociology and Social Psychology for 30+ years at Brandeis University in Massachusetts, before retiring at age 70. Morrie wrote on a variety of topics. His groundbreaking 1954 book (with Alfred Stanton), “The Mental Hospital”, made him a superstar in psychology and helped him earn a full-time professorship as his first university position. Morrie was dedicated to social justice and valuing human beings.ROB SCHWARTZ (Waltham, Mass, near Boston) is a Music/Film Producer and Son/Editor of his late fathers’ book on aging titled “The Wisdom of Morrie” (Blackstone Publishing, April 2023). He has many years of experience as a journalist, music/film producer, and entrepreneur with projects in Los Angeles since 2015. Rob has founded a number of companies, both in Japan and the US, and held executive positions in others. He’s produced numerous film and music projects with international teams. His areas of expertise include the entertainment industries in Asia, the US, and Europe. His projects often have a special emphasis on music, film, online business development, developing musical artists careers. In addition, he has been reporting for Billboard magazine on Asia since 2007. Rob is one of the producers of Onetopia, a benefit music festival slated for 2024 to support mental health charities. Rob has recently appeared on Good Morning America, Nightline, PBS NewsHour, NBC10 Boston and in WebMD, Psychology Today, Reader’s Digest, People, and many podcasts about this new book by his late father, Morrie. https://wisdomofmorrie.com/from-rob-schwartz/

The Wisdom of Morrie with Rob Schwartz Interview on The Good Mood Show Podcast