Renova Energy Celebrates Opening of New Corporate Center Building
Adding the much-needed space for the company’s incredible growth!
I’m so excited to have key departments back under one roof. We started in a single location and then as the company grew, we had to expand to multiple buildings.”PALM DESERT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renova Energy, the Coachella Valley’s largest solar system installation company, celebrated the opening of their new corporate center building on October 6, 2023.
— Vincent Battaglia, CEO of Renova Energy
The newly renovated building, located at the corner of Cook Street and Hovley in Palm Desert, will house the executive, marketing, accounting, sales, and engineering departments of Renova Energy. The ribbon cutting was featured on NBC Palm Springs Community News.
Political leaders who attended include California Congressman Raul Ruiz, Palm Desert Mayor Kathleen Kelly, and Council Member Jan Harnik, as well as Renova Energy founder and CEO Vincent Battaglia, Renova employees, Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce representatives, Renova customers, community leaders, and others. California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta shared a congratulatory message via video.
After remarks, the 400+ attendees were invited to enjoy refreshments from food trucks from VurgerGuyz, Tacos el Javi, and Uncle D’s BBQ while listening to speeches. Marker Broadcasting joined Renova and guests for the ribbon cutting and a tour of the new building. The newly renovated Corporate Center is 26,000 sq. ft., two stories, and contains space for continued expansion. The company currently stands at more than 350 employees and has recently expanded into Arizona as well.
“I’m so excited to have key departments back under one roof,” said Vincent Battaglia, CEO of Renova Energy. “We started in a single location and then as the company grew, we had to expand to multiple buildings. It was exciting to find a building we could purchase to give us the space we needed to accommodate the growth. This move enhances our communication, customer service and camaraderie.”
Renova Energy’s first commercial location was a small nearby building on Joni Drive that housed five employees. Since its humble beginnings in 2006, Renova has grown to a $70M company with more than 350 local employees and is responsible for the installation of more than 11,000 solar systems in addition to 1,000 batteries valleywide. Renova is among the largest privately held solar companies in California.
The mission of Renova remains the same as when it was founded — to provide a clean energy option for Coachella Valley families, businesses, and nonprofits through solar and batteries in a move towards total independence from utility companies through full microgrids. For more information, go to renovaenergy.com
About Renova Energy
Since 2006 Renova Energy has been designing, permitting, and installing solar energy systems and back-up storage using the best technology and craftsmanship backed by a knowledgeable team and deep experience for residential applications throughout California and Arizona desert communities. This Palm Desert-based solar company has made a name for itself as a trusted partner for customers’ energy needs.
Renova Energy provides access to the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to help reduce monthly electric bills. As desert specialists, the company incorporates specialized products and techniques that combat rapid temperature changes and seasonal effects to ensure each system produces the maximum energy possible for as long as possible. Solar energy is clean, renewable, and reliable, and adds significant value to properties. RenovaROOFS and RenovaPLUS, divisions of Renova Energy, add services needed by many residential and commercial customers — the ability to repair or re-roof and the maintenance that keeps desert solar systems producing at top levels.
