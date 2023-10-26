New ‘Raising Good Humans Guided Journal’ Pre-Order is Now Available with Mindful Parenting Tools
Mindful Mama Mentor, Mom, Bestselling Author, and Mindful Parenting Podcast Host Hunter Clarke-Fields announces her third book, “Raising Good Humans Guided Journal” is now available for Pre-Order.
After teaching mindfulness to thousands of parents worldwide for ten years, Hunter explains that the new “Raising Good Humans Guided Journal: Your Space to Write, Reflect, and Set Intentions for Mindful Parenting” offers parents simple writing practices “to help you calm your own stress, work through difficult emotions, and set intentions for more mindful parenting.”
Hunter expands, “This new guided journal can help you stay centered, soothe stress, work through difficult emotions, and be the parent you truly want to be.” It offers prompts to help parents identify and explore personal values, and challenge the negative habits learned from their own parents.
Along with feeling a sense of accomplishment, journaling can help reduce anxiety for anyone in a parenting role. Simply by writing down daily thoughts, it can help moms and dads understand their feelings more clearly and better manage emotions.
As a mom of two active teenagers, Hunter emphasizes, “As busy, stressed-out parents, it’s easy to lose sight of what matters the most - raising happy, conscientious, and compassionate kids who will grow up to make the world a better place. In the midst of rushing your child out the door in the morning, preparing meals, keeping house—not to mention working—you may feel bogged down, burned out, emotionally drained, and overstressed. And this stress can take a toll on your mental health and your relationship with your kids. What you need is your own space to unwind and reflect on what really matters.”
Hunter Clarke-Fields adds that the new “Raising Good Humans Guided Journal” includes writing prompts to help parents:
- “Keep your cool in the moment—even during those inevitable tantrums.”
- “Untangle from the beliefs and habits your parents passed on to you.”
- “Practice compassion toward yourself and your kids.”
- “Make a space for difficult thoughts and feelings.”
- “Be more mindful as a parent—and as a human being yourself!”
- “Discover the parenting style that works for you and your family on your journey
toward raising kind, confident kids.”
And this new “Raising Good Humans Guided Journal” is part of New Harbinger’s Journals for Change. This series is “written by renowned mental health and wellness experts. It combines evidence-based psychology with proven-effective guided journaling techniques to help you make lasting personal change—one page at a time.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Hunter Clarke-Fields MSAE, E-RYT (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania / grew up in Bristol, Rhode Island) is a Mindfulness Mentor, Mindful Parenting Podcast Host ( Top 0.5% Podcast ), Global Speaker, Number 1 Bestselling Author of “Raising Good Humans”, Bestselling Author of "Raising Good Humans Every Day" (2023), Mindfulness Meditation Teacher and creator of the Mindful Parenting Course and Teacher Training. Hunter has over 20 years of experience in meditation and yoga practices and has taught mindfulness to thousands worldwide. She presents talks on parenting and helps parents bring more calm and family cooperation into their daily lives. In addition, Hunter coaches smart, accomplished, over-stressed individuals on how to cultivate mindfulness. Hunter is the mother of two active daughters, who challenge her every day to hone her craft! Her work has appeared in CNBC Make It, Parade, Motherhood Moment, The Hollywood Digest, along with NBC Boston, ABC Portland, NBC Milwaukee, and CBS South Bend, Kansas Public Radio, and many podcasts. And as part of her self-care, Hunter likes to do Scottish country dancing. Learn more about Hunter at https://MindfulMamaMentor.com
