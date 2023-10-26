New ‘Raising Good Humans Guided Journal’ Pre-Order is Now Available with Mindful Parenting Tools

Mom, Bestselling Author, and Mindful Parenting Podcast Host Hunter Clarke-Fields announces her third book, “Raising Good Humans Guided Journal” is now available for Pre-Order, and will be published January 2, 2024.

The new "Raising Good Humans Guided Journal" can help you stay centered, soothe stress, work through difficult emotions, and be the parent you truly want to be using mindful parenting tools.

