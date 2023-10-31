JakeGPT Revolutionizes Business Branding with AI-Enhanced Narative-Style Features and Press Release Distribution
JakeGPT's new AI-enhanced services combines what works great in print -- narative-style features and business profiles -- and adds a layer with its press release distribution for maximum exposure.
The business features that always received the most attention were about the actual business owners or executives or the stories behind a company's humble beginnings. That resonates with readers.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JakeGPT, a leader in AI-enhanced content solutions, is proud to announce a new brand-boosting service for business owners and executives. This service offers in-depth features and strategic press release distribution to elevate clients' online and offline brand visibility.
Jake Rigdon, owner and operator of the Carrollton, Texas-based digital marketing company, says he believes few other agencies provide or can provide this unique new combination of content depth and extensive press release distribution, tailored to showcase the stories behind businesses and their leaders.
“I remember back when I used to work at various newspapers, and the business sections always had these great stories on the cover,” Rigdon said. “The business features that always received the most attention were about the actual business owners or executives or the stories behind a company's humble beginnings. That resonates with readers.
"But those stories were also great advertising – free advertising, actually," he said. "They weren't pitching you a product or service. They were just great stories you wouldn't find anywhere else, and they gave the business or business owner a ton of exposure.
“That’s what we wanted to do with this new service.”
JakeGPT’s specific new services include:
• Narrative-style (magazine or newspaper) feature on the business owner, executive or employee;
• Narrative-style (magazine or newspaper) feature on a business;
• Press release creation and distribution
The content – including the feature, profile and press release(s) – combines JakeGPT’s unique way of enhancing the prose through various AI and SEO tools with the creative genius of his award-winning writing staff. And JakeGPT’s distribution partner makes sure the press releases are seen by literally thousands of media channels.
"The great thing about all of this is that it's both online and offline marketing," Rigdon said. "For example, a financial advisor who owns their own practice could add the feature we wrote about them to any marketing materials or proposals, plus everything is SEO optimized so it can be published on the company blog, or the company social sites, etc. And all that is an effective branding tool for both the owner and the business.
“Now add in the press release distribution – that’s huge,” he said. “In the past, people would want press releases written about their business, but they didn't have a way to distribute them to a big audience. We do thanks to our partnerships, which adds yet another, and very effective, layer to the marketing efforts.”
JakeGPT unveiled the new program in late October 2023.
Connect with them here if you have questions about this new service.
JakeGPT is a digital marketing agency based near Dallas, Texas, that recently celebrated its ninth anniversary. Initially known as Syd Writing Services, JakeGPT has undergone many facelifts over the years to expand its service offerings. In addition to blogging and content services, other services include web design and repairs, portal design, PPC campaigns, Facebook/Instagram and Google impressions, keyword research and AI-created art.
