Shadows of the Past Emerge in Sci-Fi Detective TV Series “Knight Watchmen” Thrilling Episode 3

The poster to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Wesley Blake as Walter Baker, and Aaron Chandler as Jake.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Joshua Finley as Rat, Autumn Caro as Grinning Lunatic, Jade Esteban Estrada as LaRue, and Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

"Knight Watchmen" Series Premiere Now On Tubi. Directed by Brett William Mauser. L-R: Daniela Vidaurre as Isabella Montoya.

Now available on Tubi and Amazon Prime

Bobby LePire of Film Threat lauds the series as "engrossing" and praises its production, stating it "looks like a million bucks."”
— Bobby LePire of Film Threat
LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Knight Watchmen”
Season 1 Episode 3 - “Girl’s Night Out”
44 min
TV-14
Crime · Sci-Fi · Drama

“Girl’s Night Out” - In a city where danger lurks around every corner, Isabella
(Daniela Vidaurre) and Cecilia (Nicole Mattox) find a rare moment to bond. Their
mission: serve a warrant on a formidable adversary. But as the night unfolds,
their roles unexpectedly reverse, and the hunters find themselves hunted. As
they navigate this perilous game, Walter (Wesley Blake) embarks on a personal
journey, moonlighting for an old friend. In the process, he begins to peel back
the layers of his past, revealing secrets and memories long buried.
In this intense episode of 'Knight Watchmen,' trust is a luxury and every shadow
may conceal a threat.

STARRING: Daniela Vidaurre (as Isabella Montoya), Nicole Mattox (as Cecilia),
Wesley Blake (as Walter Baker)
TELEPLAY BY: Brett William Mauser
STORY BY: Brett William Mauser
CREATED BY: Brett William Mauser
DIRECTED BY: Brett William Mauser

Go to Tubi for Season 1, Episode 3, “Girl’s Night Out” “KNIGHT WATCHMEN”

Click HERE for photos

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 562-201-4357
